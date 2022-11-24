Jessica Brown Findlay was a nightmare flatmate. At least, that’s what she remembers of her time as a student, just a few years before a role in Downton Abbey changed her life. Back then, there were no thoughts of having the perfect property, or making lifelong unbreakable bonds with the people you lived with – if it had a bed, it had a chance. “You had to make quite big compromises because there weren’t specific student digs in London,” she says. “You just had to find a group of people in a space with somewhere to sleep and make it...

47 MINUTES AGO