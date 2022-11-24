ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore News: Myrtis Bedolla, Aaron Maybin, Food Deserts

By Rebecca Juliette
BmoreArt Magazine
BmoreArt Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qw2BE_0jMLOnI000

This week’s news includes: Myrtis Bedolla makes history in Venice, Native American reflections on Thanksgiving, Frederick Transgender Day of Remembrance, John Waters’ collection at the BMA, and more reporting from Baltimore Fishbowl, Baltimore Beat, Baltimore Banner, Baltimore Magazine, and other local and independent news sources.

Header Image: Myrtis Bedolla, founder of Baltimore art gallery Galerie Myrtis. Photo by Grace Roselli.

by Latrice Hill

Published November 18 in Baltimore Fishbowl

Excerpt: The local gallery, which was founded by Myrtis Bedolla, is the first Black woman-owned gallery invited to participate in the Venice Biennale-affiliated exhibition, “Personal Structures: Time, Space, and Existence.” The cultural event, organized by the European Cultural Centre, takes place every other year. It was established in 1895 and attracts up to 600,000 visitors from all over the world.

Bedolla’s exhibition, “The Afro-Futurist Manifesto: Blackness Reimagined,” examines how “time, space, and existence serve as the framework for exploring Blackness and its speculative future,” according to a release from the Baltimore Office for Promotion & The Arts.

by John-John Williams IV

Published November 22 in The Baltimore Banner

Excerpt: Growing up with an American Indian father and a Polish mother, Rosie Bowen immediately saw how different cultures observed Thanksgiving.

The morning of the holiday, she would go to her American Indian grandmother’s home for dishes eaten by the Lumbee tribe: chicken ‘n pastry, an American Indian dish that consists of flat dough noodles and chicken in a sauce, collard greens, cornbread and fried chicken.

“It was more soulful,” the 43-year-old Rosedale resident said, explaining that with tribes such as the Lumbee, whose tribal headquarters are based in Pembroke, North Carolina, traditional foods reflect the southeastern region where they are mostly concentrated. “My Native paternal grandparents house was very different from going to my Polish grandmother’s house.”

by Taji Burris

Published November 21 in The Baltimore Banner

Excerpt: The face of Baltimore writer D. Watkins is set in the center of a canvas against a red, white and blue background. Two guns on opposite ends point directly at him — one held by a Black hand, the other by a white one. It’s meant to symbolize his inability to escape his environment.

And that’s not the only recognizable face displayed throughout the room. Malcolm X and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are painted against a light-brown backdrop, a small portrait of George Floyd pinned to the front of the left side of Malcolm’s chest.

Toward the back of the room is a painting of Kanye West looking into a broken mirror. Notable quotes from the musician and rapper, who has raised the ire of some for his opinions, are written out like a diary on the painting, chronicling his views on key issues over the years.

The art is the work of Aaron Maybin, part of his latest exhibition, “Diary of a Mad Black Artist,” his first showing in two years because of the pandemic.

by Ed Gunts

Published November 18 in Baltimore Fishbowl

Excerpt: Writer and filmmaker John Waters is sometimes introduced as “the one and only,” but he’s the first to say that’s not accurate.

“My father would take difference to ‘one and only,’ because I’m a Junior,” he told Asma Naeem, the interim co-director of the Baltimore Museum of Art, after she introduced him that way this week.

The occasion was a press preview for “Coming Attractions: The John Waters Collection,” an exhibition of 83 works of contemporary art from Waters’ personal collection.

They were culled from a larger group of about 375 works that Waters, a Baltimore native and BMA trustee, has agreed to donate to the museum when he dies. The museum mounted the exhibit, which opens Sunday and runs until April 16, 2023, as a sign of “coming attractions.”

by Suzanne Loudermilk

Published November 17 in Baltimore Magazine

Excerpt: Former Baltimore City police detective Deborah B. Ramsey has been on a mission to help people for a long time. “I’ve been a public servant all of my professional career,” she says. “That is where I feel my love of community.”

For the past seven years, Ramsey, 71, a Baltimore native, has nurtured more than 150 young people in West Baltimore’s Penn North neighborhood, providing academic support and recreational opportunities at no cost to their parents, through Unified Efforts, a program she founded in 2012.

After 12 years on the force, Ramsey left the police department in 1994 and held various jobs before developing a series of bullying prevention and violence prevention programs that led to the founding of Unified Efforts. The nonprofit organization offers out-of-school activities at summer camps, back-to-school sessions, and during breaks or whenever the kids are out of school for any extended period.

by Angela Roberts

Published November 20 in Frederick News Post

Excerpt: Everett Tarmy is tired of fighting.

He is so much more than a trans person, he told a small crowd gathered inside Frederick Community College student center on Sunday evening. He is also a writer. An actor. An artist. A Dungeons & Dragons player, who wants to be an oceanographer and zoologist when he grows up.

Standing before a transgender rights flag pinned to the whiteboard of a classroom, Tarmy — who uses the pronouns “he” and “they” — told the group he wished he didn’t have to speak in front of them.

Not because he doesn’t love them, he said with a slight smile. But because he wishes the day they had come together to observe didn’t have to exist.

“I am 15,” he said. “And yet I have to live with the fact that if I had been born somewhere else, and made the decisions I have to this moment, I may not be alive to speak today.”

by Fern Shen

Published November 21 in Baltimore Brew

Excerpt: Last week Giant Food trumpeted the opening of a supermarket in one of Baltimore’s more affluent areas, the grocer’s first new store in the city in more than a decade.

The Riverside/Locust Point Giant is to have, along with the basics, a sushi bar, fresh-baked pizza and smoked foods made in-house, including pulled pork and brisket. It will supplement for the neighborhood the Harris Teeter supermarket a few blocks away at McHenry Row.

At the same time, news broke that, about two miles west of the new Giant, Pigtown will be losing Price Rite Marketplace at the Mount Clare Junction shopping center.

We went shopping in a food desert where there is little access to healthy food. Here’s what we found.

by Alissa Zhu

Published November 17 in The Baltimore Banner

Excerpt: Joseph Snowden’s two-story rowhome in Baltimore’s Midtown-Edmondson neighborhood is more than a mile away from the nearest food market, where he goes to restock his fridge and pantry.

The 65-year-old lifelong resident of West Baltimore used to be able to drive to Westside Shopping Center, but as the cost of living rose, he struggled to keep up with car payments. Now, he has to rely on others to give him rides or pick up grocery items at the market for him.

The corner stores near his home aren’t an option. Mostly what they carry is “something old,” he said with a laugh. “Nothing fresh.”

by William J. Ford

Published November 21 in Maryland Matters

Excerpt: Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) issued an opinion Monday to formally overrule decades-old decisions that restricted interracial marriage and impaired the doctrine of “separate but equal” in public facilities— especially in public education.

Frosh, who will be stepping down in January after two terms, said the formal ruling reverses opinions from the attorney general’s office dating back as far as 1916 “that upheld or applied racially discriminatory state laws.”

“In years past the Office of the Attorney General issued opinions that upheld racially discriminatory laws in our state,” Frosh said in a statement. “The laws were abhorrent and ultimately held to be unconstitutional. We hope that our opinion today will help remove the stain of those earlier, harmful and erroneous works. We will continue to fight to stamp out racism and hate in all of our work for Maryland.”

by George Berkheimer

Published November 22 in Technical.ly Baltimore

Excerpt: Defined as the gap between individuals with and without access to modern communication and information technology, the digital divide makes it virtually impossible for people in underserved communities to fully participate in society.

A group of experts explored the way this divide plays out in Baltimore — where, like much of the surrounding state, around 40% of households lack high-speed internet — during an early November panel at ETC Baltimore. The panel was one of many constituent events during the statewide, month-long Maryland STEM Festival.

Increasingly, the featured panelists agreed, the digital divide prevents opportunity from reaching people who need it the most. Participants identified such contributing factors as the cost of devices, cultural acceptance, systemic racism and trust issues.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
anash.org

Baltimore Fathers Join Their Sons at Cheder

Cheder Chabad of Baltimore hosted fathers of talmidim in grades 5-7 for a special Rosh Chodesh davening, followed by a special musical ensemble led by fifth-grade talmidim and a lavish breakfast. On Thursday morning Cheder Chabad of Baltimore hosted fathers of talmidim in grades 5-7 for a special Rosh Chodesh...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Diablo Doughnuts coming to Overlea/Fullerton

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A new doughnut shop will soon be coming to Overlea/Fullerton. Diablo Doughnuts will be opening a new location at Belair Beltway Plaza in early 2023. The bakery was started by a former tattoo artist, Michael Rolsan. Diablo doughnuts is “a small batch artisan shop with nice people, local ingredients, and good old-fashioned doughnuts with a twist,” according to the official website.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Sunday soaker in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. November 27 — A new weather-maker moves in Sunday and will impact post-holiday travels in Maryland. Rain returns Sunday with soaking rain at times during the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s. The heaviest rain is likely around midday with...
BALTIMORE, MD
BmoreArt Magazine

Amy Cavanaugh: Ten Years of Service at Maryland Art Place

When one sees Amy Cavanaugh and her infectious smile greeting visitors at Maryland Art Place’s spotless galleries, it’s not easy to picture her playing in bands at the infamously grungy punk mecca CBGB. But when we look at Cavanaugh’s journey from classically-trained cellist to indie rocker to community organizer to arts administrator, we get a richer picture of one of Baltimore’s hardest working cultural leaders.
BALTIMORE, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Baltimore Times

HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ONE AND ALL

I pray that you have enjoyed your week so far. I want to send out my heartwarming condolences to friends and their families who have recently lost a loved one. Prayers go out to you and your family. I want to say happy birthday to myself. I will be celebrating...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 10: Union Brewing in Hampden and The Crab Queen in Randallstown

The tenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a lunchtime tour of Union Brewing in Hampden with gracious host and founder Adam Benesch and an insanely delicious crab cake and platter from The Crab Queen in Randallstown. (This was one of our absolute favorites!)
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Two males shot in separate incidents on Thanksgiving in Baltimore

Two reported shootings took place on Thanksgiving in Baltimore. The first happened in the early hours of the morning in southeast Baltimore. Police report that a 23-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue. The other shooting happened yesterday afternoon...
BALTIMORE, MD
stadiumjourney.com

Navy And Notre Dame Make A Home In Baltimore

2022 marked the 23rd time Navy and Notre Dame have played their longtime rivalry game in Baltimore. It was the first time since 2008 and the fourth time at M&T Bank Stadium (Memorial Stadium was the other venue in Baltimore). M&T Bank Stadium was available because the Baltimore Ravens are on their bye week. Notre Dame held on to Beat Navy 35-32. This game was the 95th meeting between the two schools with the Irish winning 79 times.
BALTIMORE, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Sharing the Light

One of the most celebrated events on the Chesapeake Bay began humbly in 1981, when a guy named Jim Langer, who lived aboard his boat in Spa Creek, strung Christmas lights up in his rigging and paraded around Annapolis Harbor. The idea caught on and the one-man show quickly turned into a multi-boat parade. By 1988, the event was proclaimed the official Maryland Winter Celebration. Now celebrating its 40th anniversary, the Eastport Yacht Club’s Lights Parade will feature dozens of boats ranging from a 75-foot skipjack from the Annapolis Maritime Museum to smaller sailboats, dressed-up Boston Whalers and more, gathered to dazzle more than 30,000 spectators surrounding the harbor on Saturday, December 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Shore News Network

Two Shot One Dead In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place shortly after midnight Wednesday morning that left one man dead and a 34-year-old man injured. Shortly after 12:30 am, police arrived at 2500 McElderry Street in Southeast, Baltimore, after a call of a reported shooting came in. When they arrived, police discovered a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip. The victim was lying on the ground. Medics brought the victim to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another male was found inside of a residence on the 500 Block of Rose Street The post Two Shot One Dead In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Maryland Zoo Lights Run Until January 1

Maryland Zoo Lights is taking place at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore (One Safari Place, Baltimore, MD 21217) until January 1st. The walk-through exhibit began last week and will include dinosaurs until December 4th. Ticketing information and more available below:. GENERAL ADMISSION. A walk-thru event* that allows you to travel...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 people escape southeast Baltimore fire, say officials

BALITMORE (WBFF) — Four people escaped a fire this morning in southeast Baltimore and are now looking for a place to live, according to Baltimore City Fire Officials. Fire officials say the fire broke out about 8 a.m. in the 6500 block of St. Helena Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they say they found fire coming from the back of a 2-story home. There were four people inside and fire officials say they were able to get out on their own.
BALTIMORE, MD
actionnews5.com

Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJLA) - A Starbucks employee from Maryland has been suspended after the word “monkey” was reportedly printed as the name on a Black customer’s drink label. Customer Monique Pugh believes the Nov. 19 incident was racially motivated. She says she was the only Black woman...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
BmoreArt Magazine

BmoreArt Magazine

Baltimore, MD
182
Followers
240
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

BmoreArt is the leading publication for contemporary art and culture in the Baltimore region, a platform for creative and critical discussions, including digital magazine, a biannual print journal, social media, and events.

 https://bmoreart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy