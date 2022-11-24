Jessie J reflects on miscarriage of ‘angel baby’ one year later: ‘It still hurts’

Exactly one year after losing her “angel baby,” Jessie J is reflecting on the painful experience.

The “Domino” hitmaker, 34, bravely opened up about grief, saying that although a year has passed, it “still hurts.”

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Grammy-nominated singer admitted that “grief is such a weird and personal journey.”

“A year ago today I was told my baby no longer had a heartbeat,” she told her 12 million followers.

“Although I can tell the story now without crying, have and still am discovering all the positives that experience gave me.”

Jessie — whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish — said the experience has given her “strength, wisdom, empathy, and gratitude,” but admits “it still hurts and all day I have just been thinking about all the women and men and families who have been through this numerous times and how incredibly strong they are.”

Jessie J described the grief on her Instagram Story as a grief that “is such a weird and personal journey.” Instagram

“Time helps but it never truly fades,” she went on. “Sending love and strength to anyone’s heart that has or is experiencing this right now.”

“And to my little angel baby. I feel you everywhere. Especially today,” she concluded her heartbreaking post.

Back in November 2021, the songstress revealed she had suffered a miscarriage one day before she was set to be on stage for a concert.

She later addressed her fans at the same concert , telling them, “I was told a long time ago that I couldn’t have children and I never believed it. I don’t believe in lies.”

Visibly choked up as she swayed back and forth to soft music, the pop star continued, “I decided to have a baby by myself. And then by a miracle, it worked for a little while. And yesterday, yeah, yesterday was f–king s–t.”

Jessie is currently dating basketball player Chanan Safir Colman.