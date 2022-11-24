ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isolated showers Sunday with cooler temperatures

There were heavy showers along I-80 but as the rain traveled further north, they are breaking up across the Stateline. A few pockets of heavy showers are possible but for the most part they are southeast of McHenry County towards Chicago. Rain will continue through the morning and early afternoon...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Storm centered over southern Illinois Sunday morning moves northeast

Rain forecast through Sunday night indicates heaviest rainfall to the south and southeast of Chicago. Sunday will have periods of rain with chilly northwest winds which will follow the passage of a cold front. The most likely time for rain will be during the morning and early afternoon. Showers will become more scattered as the afternoon progresses and most precipitation should move through the area by sunset. A few flurries may mix with rain during the late afternoon well north and northwest of Chicago with little or no accumulation expected.
CHICAGO, IL
advantagenews.com

Time to get it together for winter weather

Winter is coming. For Illinois, that means ice and snow. It also means motorists need to get it together for the weather. Check the vehicle. Good tread on vehicle tires can save a life in hazardous winter weather. Molly Hart, a spokesperson for Illinois/Northern Indiana AAA, said motorists need good tread to navigate slick winter roads. She suggests using a quarter to check for worn tires.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Black Friday shoppers flood Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — By Friday afternoon, traffic heading into the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora was at nearly a standstill. By nightfall, the crowds hadn’t dwindled much. Cars without spaces parked along the side of the road.  “We actually had to go all the way in the back parking lot, like in the boonies, and […]
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Black Friday: Shoppers cause frenzy across Chicago area

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Black Friday shopping was in full effect in Rosemont, as there was a long line outside Tory Burch. For some, it took about 30 minutes to get inside. All of their inventory was marked 70 percent off. Chicago Fashion Outlets opened at 8 a.m. The two-level shopping...
ROSEMONT, IL
WGN News

2022 Aurora Festival of Lights open through Christmas Day

AURORA — The holiday season has officially arrived in Aurora as the ribbon for the Festival of Lights was cut Friday. The festival is one of the largest free drive-thru light displays in the region. A million lights are spread out over a one-mile route through Phillips Park. There is no cost for admission, you […]
AURORA, IL
5mag.net

Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”

Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Anderson scores 25, UIC defeats Green Bay 78-64

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Trevante Anderson’s 25 points helped UIC defeat Green Bay 78-64 on Saturday night. Anderson added five assists for the Flames (5-2). Jace Carter added 18 points and six rebounds. Toby Okani contributed 14 points. Brock Heffner led the way for the Phoenix with 19 points....
GREEN BAY, WI
StatelineKids

Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas

Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
UNION, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
CHICAGO, IL
