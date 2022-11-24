Read full article on original website
Damage assessment follows after confirmed tornado in St. Charles; Jefferson customers lose power
PARADIS, La. (WVUE) - Officials are currently assessing damage following a confirmed tornado that passed through St. Charles Parish on Saturday (Nov. 26) and in Jefferson Parish, an estimated 10,450 customers were without power, according to Entergy’s Power Outage Map. St. Charles Parish officials say that a majority of...
Blake Pontchartrain: Slow — 'Drunk Zone' ahead
I remember a fraternity on Henry Clay Avenue that painted a cross walk “Drunk Zone.” Can you shed any light on the subject?. Members of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, known as “Dekes,” made headlines for their “Drunk Zone” street markings in front of their frat house in the 1400 block of Henry Clay Avenue as far back as 1957. At the time, the fraternity was affiliated with Tulane University.
Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend
A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
18-year-old Baton Rouge man dies in fatal NO.O shooting; suspect from Plaquemine, police say
An 18-year-old man from Baton Rouge was fatally shot Saturday night on Canal Street in New Orleans; the suspected shooter is a 15-year-old male from Plaquemine, the New Orleans Police Department said. The 18-year-old was walking in the 700 block of Canal Street at 8:40 p.m. Saturday, when the suspect...
Arabi battles insurance woes, trauma to battle back from March tornado
Jennifer Meserole’s Arabi home looks much like it did on March 22, right before a tornado roared out of the still, green sky and smashed it down to the studs, sucking the contents of her daughter’s room down the living room stairs as the family cowered in a utility closet.
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Here are the top 7 best Christmas towns to visit in Louisiana.
18-year-old shot and killed on Canal Street Saturday night; suspect arrested
A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the murder of 18-year-old who was shot and killed in the 700 block of Canal Street (map) Saturday night, the New Orleans Police Department said. The victim was walking on Canal Street at about 8:42 p.m. when another male approached and fired multiple...
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mandeville (LA)
Are you planning a trip to Mandeville? Would you like to know the best and fun things to do in Mandeville, LA?. The city of Mandeville lies in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, United States. It is located on Lake Pontchartrain’s northern shore. The city is one of the oldest and yet still fascinating cities in the state.
Tornado seen over Paradis; residents of multiple parishes warned to take shelter
Residents of most of St. Charles, Jefferson, Washington and St. Tammany parishes were encouraged to take shelter Saturday afternoon when weather forecasters confirmed a tornado over Paradis. The tornado warning was issued initially until 2:45 p.m., for a twister moving northeasterly toward Hahnville at 30 mph. Interstate 10 between mile...
Louisiana man found with hundreds of forged checks and IDs, sentenced for wire fraud
A Louisiana man has been sentenced to over five years in prison for wire fraud.
Shuttered Green House Inn on Magazine Street sells to owners of short-term rental firm
The owners of a short-term rental company that has been the subject of complaints and a lawsuit over the operation of some of its New Orleans properties has acquired the shuttered Green House Inn in the Lower Garden District and plans to reopen it as a boutique hotel. Brothers Daniel...
Addis NOLA serves Ethiopian food at its new home on Bayou Road
Addis NOLA’s new location at 2514 Bayou Road is just a mile and a half from its old spot at 422 S. Broad St., which opened in 2019. But the move to the new space, where service started Nov. 10, has given the restaurant room to grow, both in physical size and with an expanded menu.
5 people injured in Bourbon Street shooting, police say
Five people were injured in a shooting on Bourbon Street early Sunday, New Orleans police said. Police said three males and two females sustained injuries in the shooting in the 200 block. The call of the shooting came to police around 1:49 a.m., police said. The injuries aren't life-threatening, police said.
Terrebonne Government Online Auction Viewing Period is Now Open
Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government will hold an online auction of surplus adjudicated property beginning January 9, 2023, and ending January 11, 2023. The viewing period is now live. The viewing period began on November 23, 2022, and the properties are posted on the Surplus/Auction Items page of the TPCG website....
Severe weather causes damages to Lafourche residents
A line of severe weather caused a rough day for many residents in Lafourche Parish. From around 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, a line swept through our area, promoting a severe thunderstorm warning for our area, while also giving severe weather to our area. The worst of the Lafourche weather appears...
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear
A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month.
