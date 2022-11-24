Read full article on original website
Related
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to Lionel Messi’s World Cup goal
Magical. Mercurial. Magnanimous. Messi. In a FIFA World Cup grudge match between Mexico, Argentina broke the deadlock through the prodigious left foot of Lionel Messi. Having lost their opener to Saudi Arabia 2-1, this game was a must-win for Argentina. But, with all the hype, pressure, and expectations, the little wizard produced a moment of World Cup magic that may be the difference in Argentina’s World Cup run.
Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo offered ‘mammoth contract’ by Al Nassr
What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo’s free agency may not last long, with reports the former Manchester United striker has already been offered a mammoth contract by a Saudi Arabian side. The Daily Star, via American broadcaster CBS Sports, says Al Nassr have offered the Portugal international a three-year deal worth a whopping £186million. It is believed the 37-year-old will wait until the World Cup is over before making any decision on his future.Following Ronaldo’s exit, the Daily Mirror reports the Red Devils have targeted PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo as his ideal replacement. Any deal will not come cheap though, with...
thecomeback.com
Serbia national team investigated for ‘hateful’ banner at World Cup
The Serbia national team is embroiled in a scandal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after hanging a banner that one nation said was promoting genocide. FIFA has charged the Serbia national team for hanging a banner in its locker room during its opening game against Brazil that had an image of Kosovo with the Serbian flag over it and the phrase “Nema Predaje,” which is Albanian for “No Surrender.”
Brazil vs Switzerland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022
Brazil will be without Neymar as they face Switzerland in Group F of the World Cup 2022.The star forward was taken off late on in their opening win over Serbia and has been ruled out of the group stages due to an ankle injury.Brazil coach Tite has an abundance of options to replace Neymar, but his injury may also force a change in approach.Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match and both teams know that victory would earn them qualification for the last 16.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Brazil vs Switzerland?The match will kick off at...
thecomeback.com
Gregg Berhalter made World Cup history two decades ago
Ahead of the much-anticipated US vs. England match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, much has been written about Americans in the Premier League. But before any of the current players debuted in England’s top league, their coach, Gregg Berhalter, played for Crystal Palace and became its first player to make a World Cup squad in 2002.
thecomeback.com
World Cup titan first to clinch spot in knockout stage
With France beating Denmark 2-1, they have become the first team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup to clinch a spot in the round of 16. Les Bleus started unable to break down the Danish defense, with the only clear chance coming from a quick ball to Kylian Mbappe, quickly snuffed out controversially by Danish defender Andreas Christensen.
Comments / 0