What you should and shouldn’t feed your furry friends on Thanksgiving
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As families gather for that Thanksgiving feast, FOX13 has a reminder on what you can and can’t feed your pets.
According to the American Kennel Club, there are several foods you should avoid feeding pets.
Many of the foods can be toxic or even deadly if consumed by pets.
The AKC says vet visits increase around Thanksgiving due to those unsafe treats from the dinner table.
Foods you CANNOT feed your pets:
- Turkey skin
- Turkey bones
- Turkey stuffing
- Turkey gravy
- Candy and gum (may contain xylitol)
- Mashed potatoes
- Creamed peas
- Sweet potatoes and yams with added ingredients
- Pumpkin pie (may contain xylitol)
- Chocolate desserts
- Salads with raisins or grapes
- Onions
- Scallions
Foods you CAN feed your pets:
- Turkey meat (no bone or skin)
- Plain potatoes
- Sweet potatoes
- Plain, cooked pumpkin
- Plain peas
If you feel like your pet may have eaten something toxic, you can call the Pet Poison Hotline at 855-764-7661.
You can find more information on safe Thanksgiving foods for pets from the American Kennel Club.
