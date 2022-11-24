ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

What you should and shouldn’t feed your furry friends on Thanksgiving

By Shelia O'Connor, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y0q7q_0jMLMMiv00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As families gather for that Thanksgiving feast, FOX13 has a reminder on what you can and can’t feed your pets.

According to the American Kennel Club, there are several foods you should avoid feeding pets.

Many of the foods can be toxic or even deadly if consumed by pets.

The AKC says vet visits increase around Thanksgiving due to those unsafe treats from the dinner table.

Foods you CANNOT feed your pets:

  • Turkey skin
  • Turkey bones
  • Turkey stuffing
  • Turkey gravy
  • Candy and gum (may contain xylitol)
  • Mashed potatoes
  • Creamed peas
  • Sweet potatoes and yams with added ingredients
  • Pumpkin pie (may contain xylitol)
  • Chocolate desserts
  • Salads with raisins or grapes
  • Onions
  • Scallions

Foods you CAN feed your pets:

  • Turkey meat (no bone or skin)
  • Plain potatoes
  • Sweet potatoes
  • Plain, cooked pumpkin
  • Plain peas

If you feel like your pet may have eaten something toxic, you can call the Pet Poison Hotline at 855-764-7661.

You can find more information on safe Thanksgiving foods for pets from the American Kennel Club.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

'10th Inning' sports bar hosting a Christmas concert to benefit children

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — A sports bar in Southaven Mississippi has been supporting different charities since they opened in 2019. Last year, "10th Inning" raised over $100,000 for North Mississippi families and charities. The giving starts this year with "Miracle in Mississippi," benefitting the Palmer Home in North Mississippi. Palmer...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Oh deer: Family’s ‘pet’ missing for weeks

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A Panola County family is concerned about the safety of a 2-year-old deer named Elliott who hasn’t been seen for three weeks. Guy Wilbanks has quite a Noah’s Ark collection of animals on his hobby farm in Panola County. “We have 20 goats, two turkeys, approximately 60 chickens, and five […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
tri-statedefender.com

Whitehaven Christmas Parade – Back in stride again!

Bowing to safety protocols during the height of the pandemic, the Christmas Parade in Whitehaven had been a no-show since 2019. Like old times – only better – many said as the parade unfolded amid chilly tempers and the warm hearts of the Whitehaven community and its supporters on Nov. 19.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Baptist Women’s Hospital celebrates Thanksgiving in the NICU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Mid-South families had to celebrate Thanksgiving without their newest family members this holiday, so staff at one hospital brought the festivities to their tiniest patients so the little ones wouldn’t miss out on their very first Thanksgiving. Newborn babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Southaven church to host Soulful Christmas Celebration

SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– A Southaven church is already working to bring the spirit of Christmas to life. Brown Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Soulful Christmas Celebration on December 11 for two shows in person for the first time since the pandemic. The free event will feature many musical performers. “It’s a wonderful time to just […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Christmas controversy takes root in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the day before Thanksgiving but the Christmas tree at the Southland Mall has already gone up...and come down. Every year, Whitehaven residents look forward to the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree outside of the mall. But, this year’s display caused some backlash. Instead of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

‘Starry Nights’ opens at Shelby Farms Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is kicking off the holidays in a big way!. What better way to celebrate than to get a peek at some bright and dazzling light displays at Shelby Farms Park?. Action News 5 went down to Shelby Farms Park for the first night of “Starry...
MEMPHIS, TN
cbp.gov

Memphis Steams Larval Infested Chestnuts for the Holidays

New Orleans - On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agriculture Specialists in Memphis, TN intercepted nine immature insects in a shipment of chestnuts. The eight-kilogram shipment from Bolzano, Italy was en route to a residential address in Long Island, NY and lacked accompanying necessary documentation.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
123K+
Followers
136K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy