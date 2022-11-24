What you should and shouldn’t feed your furry friends on Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As families gather for that Thanksgiving feast, FOX13 has a reminder on what you can and can’t feed your pets.

According to the American Kennel Club, there are several foods you should avoid feeding pets.

Many of the foods can be toxic or even deadly if consumed by pets.

The AKC says vet visits increase around Thanksgiving due to those unsafe treats from the dinner table.

Foods you CANNOT feed your pets:

Turkey skin

Turkey bones

Turkey stuffing

Turkey gravy

Candy and gum (may contain xylitol)

Mashed potatoes

Creamed peas

Sweet potatoes and yams with added ingredients

Pumpkin pie (may contain xylitol)

Chocolate desserts

Salads with raisins or grapes

Onions

Scallions

Foods you CAN feed your pets:

Turkey meat (no bone or skin)

Plain potatoes

Sweet potatoes

Plain, cooked pumpkin

Plain peas

If you feel like your pet may have eaten something toxic, you can call the Pet Poison Hotline at 855-764-7661.

You can find more information on safe Thanksgiving foods for pets from the American Kennel Club.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.