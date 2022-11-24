For over 100 years, Italian design firm Bertone stood for crass studies and iconic series models. The Lancia Stratos or the Lamborghini Miura and Countach are certainly among the company's most legendary models. But like so many coachbuilders, Bertone ran into financial difficulties at the end of the 2000s and had to file for bankruptcy in 2014. Subsequently, the naming rights to the brand were sold, and it became quiet around the design landscape. However, a return of Bertone with its own sports car has been announced, which is to revive the legendary history of the company.

