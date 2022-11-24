Read full article on original website
Plant-based Christmas recipes for a decadent festive feast
Christmas is just around the corner and while the celebrations may look a little different this year, you can still enjoy all the delicious festive treats with this selection of plant-based recipes from Bosh and Alpro. Whether you’re vegan or just looking to cut back on meat for the holidays, these recipes have got you covered. From the ultimate plant-based potato dauphinoise to mega rich melting espresso pots, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. And the best part is that all these recipes are so easy to make – even the kids can help out.So get cooking this festive season,...
Scizor Inspires VØID's Latest Nike Air Force 1 Concept
Continuing to deliver uniquely functional takes on footwear designs, sneaker customizer VØID has now returned with a new Pokémon concept. Focussing on the iconic Nike Air Force 1, the latest design is inspired by Scizor, the Generation II evolution of Scyther. Evolving when Scyther is traded while holding a Metal Coat, the bipedal, dual-type Bug/Steel insectoid Pokémon is known for its red, metallic exoskeleton, retractable forewings, and hind wings.
Stüssy Delivers Second Holiday '22 Drop
Following the release of the Stüssy x Dries Van Noten collaboration, the titular streetwear brand is circling back to the Holiday’22 collection announced earlier this month. Just in time for a chilly December to round out the year, Stüssy took to Instagram a few days ago to announce...
HALO Embraces the Wilderness With Its FW22 “Expedition” Collection
HALO has launched its Fall/Winter 2022 “EXPEDITION” collection of innovative yet highly functional apparel, inspired by the planet’s most extreme environments. Reiterating the campaign’s raw and icy backdrop, the collection features a muted blend of cool tones as its central color scheme. “EXPEDITION” also marks HALO’s commitment to sustainability with the use of GRS-certified recycled down, organic cotton, and fluorine-free linings. The label also continues its partnership with fabric specialist, Cordura® to ensure the durability and high performance of its garments.
The adidas Forum Low Releases "Home Alone 2" Edition for the Holidays
Is gearing up for the holidays with a special release that pays homage to one of Hollywood’s staple Christmas movies of all-time. Specifically, it honors one of the most iconic holiday film characters from Home Alone 2. As a nod to the holiday season and Kevin’s misfortune in New...
Alexander McQueen's Pre-Spring/Summer 2023 Collection Is Taking Tailoring to the Dark Side
Sarah Burton exquisitely distills Lee Alexander McQueen’s legacy into everything she touches under her helm as the Creative Director of Alexander McQueen, and Pre-Spring/Summer 2023‘s menswear array is nothing but quintessential of the House. Tailoring is sharp and traditional at first glance, but tweaks have been made to elements like the lapels, shoulders and waists to nip, tuck, accentuate, and oversize the blazers for a contemporary look. Likewise, the use of utilitarian dealing throughout PSS23 elevates conventional menswear into a darker realm, something we feel Mr. McQueen would be proud of.
BSTN Brand and Diemme Take the Roccia Basso Boot Back in Time
Following the reveal of its Fall/Winter 2022 “The Holiday” collection, BSTN Brand is teaming up with Diemme for a winter-ready collection. The duo selects the Roccia Basso boot as their collaborative canvas, reimagining the lifestyle silhouette with a retro approach. BSTN Brand takes inspiration from its basketball DNA, mirroring the two-toned style often seen on hoops sneakers.
Concepts Presents 130-Piece "Surreality Collection"
Boston-based retailer Concepts has revealed its latest capsule collection centered around an iconic symbol of the northeast, the lobster. After a first look at the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “Orange Lobster” was revealed earlier this month, we now get a first glimpse at the expansive 130-piece “Surreality Collection” featuring complimentary in-house apparel and accessories.
Fred Perry Taps Pro-Ject for Three Heritage-Inspired Record Decks
In time for the holidays, Fred Perry has revealed an all-new, dual-branded record player, made in collaboration with turntable innovators Pro-Ject. The collaboration pays homage to Fred Perry’s heritage, with three state-of-the-art turntables based on the brand’s iconic colorways: Marron/White/Ice, White/Ice/Navy and Black/Champagne. Crafted with the finest details, the Fred Perry-branded device is a hybrid version of two of Pro-Ject’s most popular turntables: the Essential and the Debut. Emblazoned with Fredy Perry’s 30 Leaf Laurel Wreath motif, the record player is completely original to the fashion label.
Off-White™ Releases Miniature "Out of Office" Sneaker Keychains
Back in September of 2020, late innovator Virgil Abloh officially introduced the “Out of Office” sneaker for the first time which fused early ’90s basketball and tennis styles. After releasing in several colorways, the “OOO” sneakers have now been transformed into miniature keychains as fun charm attachments.
The adidas Hyperturf Adventure is Readied in a Subtle "Ecru Tint" Colorway
The Hyperturf Adventure is maintaining a steady influx of general releases and is now set to hit retailers in a toned-down “Ecru Tint” colorway. The chunky sneaker receives a muted makeup, featuring faint blush-like underlays that act as its base. Made partially from recycled materials, white leather overlays connect through the laces with a geometrical feel, while wavy tan panels extend into the quarters.
Pearson Lloyd's Desk Accessories Look After the Planet as Well as Your Pens
London-based design studio Pearson Lloyd has teamed up with furniture brand Bene to create a range of desk objects which have been 3D-printed from a bioplastic material. Named “Bfriends”, the range was first introduced back in November 2021, when the studio developed 21 products in 10 colors. Now, they are adding a further 12 designs, expanding the collection to range from office objects to more lifestyle-based pieces, such as vases, and ornamental animals.
BEAMS and NEEDLES Reunite For Boa Fleece Pieces
BEAMS and NEEDLES have returned with a new release in their collaborative relationship. Similar to its predecessor, the latest collection features jackets and vests crafted with soft, boa fleece material for the winter. Both pieces feature BEAMS’ relaxed silhouette and an all-over pattern of the distinctive “Papillon” motif, with the vest arriving in a blue and brown colorway and the jacket in a stark black and purple scheme.
Berluti SS23 Prepares for Travel With Casual Tailoring
For Spring/Summer 2023, Parisian Maison Berluti wants to travel across the globe. With a collection defined by fluid, relaxed design codes, the label, in its own words, invites menswear aficionados “from the City of Light to the beaches of Nantucket, from Shanghai to the shoreline of Lake Como, from Sydney to the azure bays of Menorca” to embrace warmer weather.
Fels Spotlights LS GOMMA's Inventive Homeware Designs at TANK Magazine's London Gallery
Fels has partnered with modern design studio LS GOMMA to showcase a new collection of lighting, furniture and accessories inside TANK Magazine‘s Fitzrovia exhibition space in London. Questioning the existing typologies of homeware, LS GOMMA’s exhibition, titled Satellites, includes reinventions of the firm’s rubber and metal mesh designs, which...
Take an In-Hand Look at the Jordan SE Craft "Photon Dust"
Following up from the first glimpse of the Jordan 4 SE Craft “Photon Dust” earlier in the year, some new, in-hand images have just been presented of the sneaker which is expected to be available in early 2023. Recently, we have seen a variety of different iterations of...
