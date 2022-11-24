Read full article on original website
Shakira's Ex Gerard Piqué Packs On The PDA With New Girlfriend After He Reaches Custody Agreement With Singer
Moving on! Gerard Piqué packed on the PDA with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia, in Spain — just five months after he and Shakira announced they were going their separate ways after 11 years together. In new photos, the soccer player, 35, was spotted getting cozy with Chia, 23, during their romantic dinner date. The athlete looked casual in a white T-shirt and dark pants, while his lady sported a dark top and pants. GERARD PIQUÉ ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM SOCCER 4 MONTHS AFTER SHAKIRA SPLITAs OK! previously reported, the "Waka Waka" songstress and Piqué, who share two sons: Milan and...
Pete Davidson attends Friendsgiving with Emily Ratajkowski amid dating news
She’s thankful for that BDE. Pete Davidson attended a Friendsgiving dinner with Emily Ratajkowski amid rumors that the duo is dating. Bumble’s chief brand officer, Selby Drummond, shared an Instagram photo showing EmRata and the “Saturday Night Live” alum sitting at the table with a few other guests over a Thanksgiving feast. The model was tagged in the now-deleted photo, which was re-posted by gossip Instagram Deux Moi. The casual hang among friends could signal that things are heating up between the rumored couple. Davidson, 29, and Ratajkowski, 31, first sparked dating rumors earlier this month when a spy spotted the duo...
All the details of Naomi Biden’s three wedding dresses
Naomi Biden’s wedding gown was just as grand as her White House ceremony. The granddaughter of President Biden married Peter Neal at the first family’s Washington, DC, residence on Saturday, marking the first wedding for a presidential family member on the property since the Clinton years. Naomi is the first grandchild of a sitting president to wed on the grounds. The 28-year-old bride made an elaborate affair out of the ordeal, sporting three dresses throughout the night and posing for a Vogue photo shoot released Tuesday. Naomi walked down the aisle in a high-neck, long-sleeved Chantilly lace Ralph Lauren dress featuring a mille-feuille...
LVMH’s Archive Sale, Katie Grand’s Prize, Sandra Choi’s Claridge’s Vision
OUT OF THE ARCHIVES: LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has launched Heristoria, a platform of archival and historical pieces. The platform aims to find treasures within the company’s maisons and launch special sales of the unique items, each paired with experiences and services. “Heristoria reflects our passion for...
Playing The Field! Emily Ratajkowski Hangs With Former Flame DJ Orazio Rispo Despite Pete Davidson Romance Rumors
Move over, Pete, the DJ is in town!Emily Ratajkowski enjoyed a visit from her former fling DJ Orazio Rispo mere days after sparking romance rumors with Pete Davidson.On Monday, November 21, Rispo attempted to dress incognito, wearing a head-to-toe black outfit, as he arrived at the model's West Village apartment in New York City. This time around, Ratajkowski managed to avoid paparazzi, with her former fling going under the radar during what appeared to be a late-night hangout.KIM KARDASHIAN POSTS CRYPTIC QUOTE ABOUT 'EVERYTHING ENDS UP WORKING OUT' AFTER PETE DAVIDSON MOVES ON WITH EMILY RATAJKOWSKIThe brunette bombshell was caught...
Adidas launches probe into misconduct allegations against Kanye West
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Adidas AG (ADSGn.DE) on Thursday said it has launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior by Kanye West, after the German sporting goods maker last month ended its partnership with the rapper and fashion designer.
