Effective: 2022-11-27 19:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches above 3000 feet and 2 to 6 inches below 3000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will create travel issues along Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass and Highway 12 over White Pass. Holiday travelers need to make sure vehicles are equipped for heavy snow which includes carrying traction devices or tires, shovels, and flashlights. Travelers may also consider alternate travel plans.

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO