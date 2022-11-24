Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Costumes, dropped donuts & more at the Turkey Trot
News 4's Hope Winter, Chris Broadbent and Paul Ivancic spent the morning at the Turkey Trot.
Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
buffalobeerleague.com
Buffalo’s Biggest All-Local Holiday Market Happens Over 3 Full Days
This Thanksgiving weekend Step Out Buffalo’s Fall Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market will take place over three full days at the historic Buffalo Powerhouse venue. The event will feature Buffalo and WNY’s best local vendors showcasing gifts for everyone on your list this holiday season, and attendees will be able to enjoy free samples from local booze makers, a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar, seasonal cocktails, food trucks, baked goods, and more as they shop.
Code Blue 32 issued, warming shelters open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With temperatures dropping below 32° once again, Buffalo and Southern Erie County issued a Code Blue 32 on Sunday. Shelters will be open Nov. 27 and 28. Code Blue locations include: 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients […]
One last time; Pastor Eric Johns has seen it all in 24 years and has one more in him
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - When Pastor Eric Johns of the Buffalo Dream Center set out 24 years ago to bring attention to the plight of the homeless, things were different.
Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino to hold Christmas tree lighting ceremony
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino is planning to start the holiday season with their annual Christmas tree lighting. The event will be held Wednesday, November 30 at 5 p.m. outside the casino on Fourth Street in Niagara Falls. And, Santa Claus will not be...
buffalorising.com
Savarino Opens Niagara Falls Project
Savarino Companies has completed the restoration and redevelopment of the historic Tugby-Lennon block at 320-324 Niagara Street in Niagara Falls. The three attached historic structures are located steps from the Seneca Niagara Casino, the developing Third Street neighborhood and just minutes from Niagara Falls State Park. The $4.5M project includes three ground floor commercial units and ten residential units on the upper two floors.
buffalorising.com
2022 Chandler Street Winter Market
The Chandler Street Winter Market is in place to provide an indoor-outdoor market experience for people during the colder months. As much as we love our warm weather outdoor markets, there comes a time when they are buttoned up for winter. That’s when the Chandler Street Winter Market shines.
wutv29.com
Code Blue 32 in effect Friday and Saturday in Buffalo and Southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Code Blue 32 tonight 11/25 & daytime 11/26 in the City of Buffalo & Southern Erie County. Code Blue" is the City of Buffalo’s emergency weather safety plan that provides outreach, transportation, shelter and a warm meal to Buffalo's homeless population on evenings when temperatures and wind chill fall to 15 degrees or below from November 15 to March 15.
Thankful Fur Pets Expo event helps animals back into homes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — During a Saturday vendors market at the McKinley Mall, the SPCA Serving Erie County and Ten Lives Club hosted their Thankful Fur Pets Expo. The Ten Lives Club said there were a lot of adoptions during the COVID pandemic as many people worked from home. But once people went back to the workplace, they said they saw a spike in surrenders.
chautauquatoday.com
Local Resident Donates 27 Turkeys to CCRM for Thanksgiving
A local resident recently gave Chautauqua County Rural Ministry a helping hand for the Thanksgiving holiday. In a Facebook post, CCRM Board of Directors President Allan Steinberg stated that Jacob Sam donated 27 turkeys and other food items to CCRM so that families could have a Thanksgiving meal at home. Steinberg says Sam "literally cleaned out the grocery stores" to help Rural Ministry provide meals.
5 Buffalo Based Distilleries To Check Out
There are a lot of great reasons to live in Buffalo and Western New York, among them is the great access to food and drinks. With that access to drinks, comes lots of great distilleries that have been popping up all over the region. For various reasons, there hadn't been...
WIVB
Hamburg businesses pick up the pieces more than a week after historic snowstorm
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Small Business Saturday is usually a big money maker for locally owned shops. But the owners of Draudt’s Farm Market and Greenhouses and Nickel City Designs in Hamburg have been less focused on sales. They’re sorting out how to move forward after that historic snowstorm collapsed much of their business.
Viral Facebook Post About Buffalo Will Give You The Chills
This Facebook post has gone viral about Buffalo, New York. As it should. It proves that Buffalo is not only the City of Good Neighbors but also that these snowstorms in Western New York often gets, define us. After 80+ inches of snow fell in parts of Western New York,...
WGRZ TV
CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Friday, November 25. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
Buffalo City Worker Crushed by Truck Clearing Record Snowfall
A Buffalo city worker has died in a tragic accident after being crushed by a high loader truck on Wednesday morning. Before the incident, they were working to clear jaw-dropping snowfall in the Buffalo area. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the employee died instantly when he was struck at 11:15 am by a truck moving snow into a dump truck in reverse.
$1.43M sale marks halfway point in Gates Circle townhome closings
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The sixth townhome in Uniland Development Co.’s Gates Circle/Lancaster Avenue residential project has closed, with a Buffalo businessman paying more than $1 million for his new home. According to Nov. 22 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, the John D. Reinhold Living Trust 030812...
buffalorising.com
2022 Holiday Market at Mister Sizzle’s
As if Mister Sizzle’s couldn’t get any better, now we can look forward to a holiday market. Unlike years past at The Horsefeathers Building, this Holiday Market is only being held during a limited window of time, Saturdays & Sundays (12/3-12/18) from 11am-5pm. While that window might be limited, there are still over 20 vendors that are partaking in the holiday market showcase. There is also a rotating list of marketeers, to ensure that the all-ages shopping event is chock full of different products and offerings each weekend.
chautauquatoday.com
JCC and UPMC Chautauqua Sign Paramedicine Program Agreement
Jamestown Community College and UPMC Chautauqua recently signed an agreement that establishes a new paramedicine program in the region. The partnership provides students the opportunity to earn 30 credits each from JCC and the UPMC Regional Paramedic program. Students who complete the JCC-UPMC program will be eligible to take the test for New York State or National Registry Paramedic certification and will earn an Associate's degree in Applied Science in individual studies from JCC.
Early birds get the deals on Black Friday
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Black Friday marks the first day of the holiday season, and thousands of people headed out to the stores early Friday morning, to get the deals. “We pulled an all nighter, got here at 3:30 a.m. to be one of the first 250 people,” said Amanda Cole. Her and her family stood […]
