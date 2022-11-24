Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Maize n Brew
2024 four-star OL Luke Hamilton commits to Michigan
It’s always nice to pick up a commitment on the recruiting trail from a highly regarded prospect. It’s even nicer when that prospect is from the neighboring state of Ohio. It’s even nicer the commitment comes the day after crushing Ohio State. That is exactly what happened...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball beats Baylor, wins Gulf Coast Showcase with late comeback
Michigan-Baylor Round Three went to the Wolverines. The Michigan women’s basketball team ended Sunday night’s game with a 20-5 run to beat Baylor 84-75, win the Gulf Coast Showcase, and stay undefeated. Fifth-year senior Emily Kiser scored a career-high 26 points -- 20 of which came in the...
Michigan football lands another recruit from Ohio after win over Buckeyes
Michigan’s football program has plucked another recruit out of the state of Ohio. Avon’s Luke Hamilton, a four-star offensive tackle in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Sunday afternoon in a post on Twitter. He becomes the second Ohio recruit to verbally pledge to the Wolverines since their 45-23 win over Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, joining 2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun.
MLive.com
Michigan State survives Portland to win PKI finale
Michigan State survived an early shooting barrage and a late charge on Sunday to limp out of Portland with a winning record. The Spartans came back from 10 points down in the second half and held on late to beat Portland, 78-77, on Sunday afternoon in their final game of the Phil Knight Invitational.
Luke Hamilton, Avon 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Michigan; says Ohio State took him for granted
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football losing in-state prospects to Michigan after they visited for The Game will never make for good optics. Avon 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton went a step further in picking the Wolverines on Sunday. Ohio State never actually extended a scholarship offer to the four-star, top-200 prospect. He chose Michigan over offers from a group that included Penn State and Tennessee, as well as several MAC programs and mid or low-tier Power 5s.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football trolls Ohio State following dominating win
They came, they saw, they kicked some (butt)! On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan football team walked into the Horseshoe in Columbus with plenty of confidence, and they walked out with big smiles on their face after defeating Ohio State by a score of 45-23. Following the game, Ohio State tweeted out the final score, and, since the Wolverines clearly live in their heads 24/7/365, they had to use a red ‘X’ rather than an “M” in Michigan’s name. Well, the Wolverines were not about to just let that go.
College Football World Furious With Ohio State, Michigan Fan
What was this fan doing at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Columbus?. An Ohio State/Michigan fan went viral on social media during Saturday afternoon's rivalry game. The fan was seen wearing both Ohio State and Michigan gear, during Saturday's edition of the 2022 rivalry game at The Horseshoe in Columbus.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022
Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
College Football World Furious With Ryan Day's Admission
Ohio State got dominated by Michigan for the second straight year on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines thumped the Buckeyes, 45-23, in Columbus on Saturday. Michigan improved to 12-0, while Ohio State dropped to 11-1 on the year. Is Ohio State still a College Football Playoff team, though?. Day believes so.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football learns of Big Ten Championship Game opponent
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row by destroying No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 at The Horseshoe. Despite trailing at halftime 20-17 at halftime, the Wolverines dominated the second half on their way to what is one of the biggest wins in program history. Just moments ago, the Michigan football team learned who they will play in next Saturday’s championship game in Indianapolis.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm shares early comments on B1G Championship matchup vs. Michigan
Jeff Brohm’s Purdue team clinched a spot in the B1G Championship Game against Michigan after defeating Indiana Saturday. After finishing 4th in the B1G West in 2021, Brohm’s squad earned their ticket to Indianapolis with a 6-3 B1G record. After the big win over Indiana, Brohm was asked about his upcoming matchup with Michigan and said the following:
Michigan Daily
Michigan escapes USF, 63-58, in Gulf Coast Invitational
The No. 22 Michigan women’s basketball team looked to continue its hot start to the season against South Florida in the 2022 Gulf Coast Invitational. The Wolverines entered the game undefeated, powered by four straight 20-point performances from graduate forward Emily Kiser. And they remained undefeated, as Michigan (6-0...
detroitsportsnation.com
Big Ten Championship Game: Predicting Michigan vs. Purdue point spread
Heading into Saturday, we did not know either of the teams that would be playing in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. But following Saturday’s games, we now know that 12-0 Michigan will take on 8-4 Purdue for the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines disposed of Ohio State by a score of 45-23, while the Boilermakers defeated Indiana 30-16. One thing is for sure, the Wolverines will open as a huge favorite over the Boilermakers.
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State live updates: Wolverines extend lead in fourth
Michigan started on its own 43 after an unsportsmanlike penalty tacked on an extra 15 yards after the punt. It quickly picked up another 15 after a pass interference penalty but ended up having to settle for a 57-yard field goal try from Jake Moody. It was short and will give OSU great starting field position. Seems like a bold call to attempt a field goal from there, even with how good Moody has been this season.
Michigan football celebrates win over Ohio State at hockey game
The Wolverines football team took the ice after a resounding victory over the Buckeyes.
MLive.com
Takeaways from Michigan State’s win over Oregon
Michigan State responded from an 11-point Thanksgiving loss to Alabama by holding on through a close finish to beat Oregon late Friday night at the Phil Knight Invitational. On Thursday night, Joey Hauser made one shot, turned the ball over five times and turned his ankle in Michigan State’s loss to Alabama. He finished that game, but anyone who’s turned an ankle knows that it often gets worse the next day. Tom Izzo was concerned about how Hauser would be able to perform against Oregon.
BREAKING: Three-star LB Breeon Ishmail commits to Michigan
Michigan has landed a commitment from Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton linebacker Breeon Ishmail. Ishmail, a three-star prospect, transferred from Hamilton (Ohio) to Princeton prior to his senior season and as a result, saw his recruitment take off. After making the position switch from wide receiver to outside linebacker he had 64 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks as a senior.
Ryan Day and 3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for loss to Michigan
Ryan Day suffered his second straight loss to Michigan but the Ohio State head coach isn’t the only Buckeye to blame for losing The Game. It was a simple scenario for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. If they could get revenge against rival Michigan for last year’s loss in Ann Arbor with The Game now being played in Columbus, Ryan Day’s team would punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and almost surely the College Football Playoff.
MLive.com
ESPN College GameDay experts predict Michigan vs. Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- In yet another “Game of the Century,” the picks are in for Michigan vs. Ohio State. The experts on ESPN’s pregame show, “College GameDay,” announced their picks from inside Ohio Stadium, just outside the north end zone. Lee Corso noted he’d donned...
MLive.com
Second-half rally comes up short in Michigan State’s loss at Penn State: live updates recap
Note: Refresh this page throughout the Michigan State-Penn State game to see the latest updates. Penn State 35, Michigan State 16: The Spartans rally to come back to within five points in the fourth quarter but can’t finish it off as they give up two late touchdowns. The regular season ends at 5-7 and Michigan State will have to wait to see if it can snag a bowl invite based on its APR.
Comments / 0