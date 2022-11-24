Harvey Ray Adams passed away on November 23, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO. He was born February 19, 1943, in Durango, CO to the late Bill and Betty Adams. At 17, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served for seven years as a member of the Pacific Fleet. He did two combat tours of duty in Vietnam as part of the “Brown Water Navy” patrolling the Mekong River. After leaving the Navy, he relocated to Mountain Home and soon began work at then Baxter General Hospital as an orderly. In 1971 he became an LPN and later was one of the first members of the hospital’s Emergency Room staff. He worked in the Emergency Room until his retirement from BRMC in 2005. It was at the hospital he met his future wife LaVenda Chapman and the two were married on July 12, 1969. Harvey continued his military career as a member of the Arkansas Army National Guard’s 224th Maintenance Company and retired at the rank of Staff Sgt in 1986. He was a member of the Norfork church of Christ.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO