Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Deaths of MH couple investigated as murder-suicide
A welfare check on a Mountain Home couple has turned to an apparent murder-suicide investigation. The bodies of 84-year-old Arnold Pribyl and 75-year-old Jean Pribyl were located Friday with gunshot wounds to their chests. According to the report from the Mountain Home Police Department, Chief Eddie Griffin and three officers...
KTLO
Gun accident leads to arrest of Boone County man
A Boone County man has been arrested for possession of firearms as a felon after the gun falls and shoots him in the leg. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received a report from North Arkansas Medical Center’s Emergency Room concerning a possible gunshot victim.
KTLO
2 MH students in custody on accusations of making threats
Two Mountain Home Public School students are accused of making threats over the holiday period. Both unidentified students are currently in law-enforcement custody. According to Mountain Home Superintendent Dr. Jake Long, the first threat occurred on Thanksgiving Day. The district was notified by the Mountain Home Police Department of a middle school student allegedly creating a hit list and sharing it along with a picture of a rifle. The situation was reportedly handled completely by the police department.
KTLO
Izard County man charged with multiple counts of theft
A habitual offender in Izard County has been charged with multiple counts of theft after reports of trespassing. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office was notified a stolen motorcycle had been discovered in a wooden area by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) in Calico Rock. The AGFC said they were working a trespassing/night-hunting tip and discovered a motorcycle which had been stolen out of Rogers.
KTLO
Boone County man charged with selling stolen livestock
A Boone County man has been arrested for selling stolen livestock. According to the probable cause affidavit, a man from Lead Hill had reported his black bucking stock bull missing from his property earlier this spring. The bull was identifiable by having the number 90 branded into its side along with a corresponding ear tag.
KTLO
Area woman injured when vehicle runs into tree
A West Plains woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday evening in Howell County. Thirty-five-year-old Jennifer Truman was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Truman was traveling on County Road 6070. She was nearly 300 feet...
KTLO
No injuries reported after unpermitted fire set to houses, cabins
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to an unpermitted fire set by the owners of the property east of Mountain Home. No injuries were reported from the blaze. According to Northeast Lakeside Fire Chief Henry Porter, the owners were dozing some houses and cabins on their property. They reportedly decided to burn the structures, which is not permitted in Arkansas. No citations were issued from the fire.
KTLO
Arnold E. Pribyl, 84, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old Arnold E. Pribyl of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Arnold Pribyl died Friday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Jean Ann Pribyl, 75, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Jean Ann Pribyl of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Jean Pribyl died Friday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Harvey Ray Adams, 79, Mountain Home (Roller)
Harvey Ray Adams passed away on November 23, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO. He was born February 19, 1943, in Durango, CO to the late Bill and Betty Adams. At 17, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served for seven years as a member of the Pacific Fleet. He did two combat tours of duty in Vietnam as part of the “Brown Water Navy” patrolling the Mekong River. After leaving the Navy, he relocated to Mountain Home and soon began work at then Baxter General Hospital as an orderly. In 1971 he became an LPN and later was one of the first members of the hospital’s Emergency Room staff. He worked in the Emergency Room until his retirement from BRMC in 2005. It was at the hospital he met his future wife LaVenda Chapman and the two were married on July 12, 1969. Harvey continued his military career as a member of the Arkansas Army National Guard’s 224th Maintenance Company and retired at the rank of Staff Sgt in 1986. He was a member of the Norfork church of Christ.
KTLO
Norman Lester Brandon Sr., 89, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 89-year-old Norman Lester Brandon Sr. of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Norman Brandon Sr. died Friday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
NAEC reports of scheduled outage
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative reports of an upcoming outage this Tuesday and Thursday morning at 6:45 for some Mountain Home area members. The outages will affect the Pebble Creek, Hicks and Military road areas as well as south along Arkansas 201. Each outage is expected to last no more than 15 minutes and affect approximately 620 members. The outages are necessary so that transmission line maintenance can be performed safely.
KTLO
‘Christmas in Cotter’ tree decorating contest going on now
The City of Cotter is once again hosting “Christmas in Cotter” in Big Spring Park.The event will allow families to decorate a tree in Big Spring Park for visitors to look at during the month of December. To enter, call Cotter City Hall at 870-435-6325 by Wednesday. The...
KTLO
Positive trends continue in Nov. for Baxter Co., City of MH sales tax
Baxter County and the City of Mountain Home’s sales tax revenue continues to see positive trends in November. According to the City of Mountain Home’s Director of Finance and Treasury, Alma Clark, the city collected a total of $566,397 in sales tax revenue in November, which is an increase of 8.4% from this time last year. Year-to-date, the city has seen a total increase of $445,618, which is an increase of 8%.
KTLO
Valley Springs girls win Jammin’ 4 Jerseys, boys finish 4th
Photo courtesy of Valley Springs Basketball Booster Club. The Valley Springs High School basketball teams had mixed results on the final day of Jammin’ 4 Jerseys at the Jack Stephens Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. The Lady Tigers ended up taking home...
KTLO
Valley Springs splits openers at Jammin’ 4 Jerseys
The Valley Springs High School basketball teams had mixed results to open Jammin’ 4 Jerseys Friday at the Jack Stephens Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. The Lady Tigers were able to invoke the mercy rule on their way to a 75-22 victory...
KTLO
West Plains to compete in state semifinals
The West Plains High School football team is one win away from playing for a state championship. The Zizzers will be in O’Fallon on Saturday to meet St. Dominic in the semifinals of the Class 4 State Playoffs. Kickoff at Crusader Stadium is scheduled for 1.
KTLO
Melbourne heads to Glen Rose for state quarterfinals
The postseason continues Friday for high school football in Arkansas, and Melbourne will have its first road test of the Class 3A State Playoffs. The Bearkatz will meet Glen Rose in the quarterfinals. Both teams entered the postseason as conference champions. Melbourne is currently 12-0 after beating Greenland last week....
KTLO
West Plains’ football season ends in state semifinals
The West Plains High School football team fell one win short of playing for a state championship. The Zizzers went to O’Fallon on Saturday and suffered a 42-14 loss to St. Dominic in the semifinals of the Class 4 State Playoffs. West Plains’ season comes to an end at 9-4.
KTLO
Shop local for Small Business Saturday
This Saturday is Small Business Saturday; a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. According to Arkansas’ House of Representatives, it is estimated for every $100 spent in a local business, $68 recirculates and remains in the local economy. The numbers also show 47.2% of employees in Arkansas work for a small business.
Comments / 0