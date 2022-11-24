Read full article on original website
KTLO
Gun accident leads to arrest of Boone County man
A Boone County man has been arrested for possession of firearms as a felon after the gun falls and shoots him in the leg. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received a report from North Arkansas Medical Center’s Emergency Room concerning a possible gunshot victim.
KTLO
Boone County man charged with selling stolen livestock
A Boone County man has been arrested for selling stolen livestock. According to the probable cause affidavit, a man from Lead Hill had reported his black bucking stock bull missing from his property earlier this spring. The bull was identifiable by having the number 90 branded into its side along with a corresponding ear tag.
KYTV
Howell County man arrested and treated after incident involving knife and gasoline
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Howell County man is being treated after an incident on Thanksgiving Day where he was seen arming himself with a knife and pouring gasoline on himself. According to the Howell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got numerous calls of a man in the roadway of...
KTLO
Deaths of MH couple investigated as murder-suicide
A welfare check on a Mountain Home couple has turned to an apparent murder-suicide investigation. The bodies of 84-year-old Arnold Pribyl and 75-year-old Jean Pribyl were located Friday with gunshot wounds to their chests. According to the report from the Mountain Home Police Department, Chief Eddie Griffin and three officers...
KTLO
2 MH students in custody on accusations of making threats
Two Mountain Home Public School students are accused of making threats over the holiday period. Both unidentified students are currently in law-enforcement custody. According to Mountain Home Superintendent Dr. Jake Long, the first threat occurred on Thanksgiving Day. The district was notified by the Mountain Home Police Department of a middle school student allegedly creating a hit list and sharing it along with a picture of a rifle. The situation was reportedly handled completely by the police department.
KTLO
Izard County man charged with multiple counts of theft
A habitual offender in Izard County has been charged with multiple counts of theft after reports of trespassing. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office was notified a stolen motorcycle had been discovered in a wooden area by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) in Calico Rock. The AGFC said they were working a trespassing/night-hunting tip and discovered a motorcycle which had been stolen out of Rogers.
KTLO
Business owner arrested for violating hot check law
A Pocahontas business owner has been arrested in Baxter County for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law after a check presented to a local supplier did not clear. According to the probable cause affidavit, 25-year-old Bilal Ahmed, the listed owner of Billy’s Market in Pocahontas, had a payment draft to Magness Oil in the amount of $10,789.06 which was returned for insufficient funds in May.
Former camper suing Missouri camp claiming ‘fraudulent’ abuse settlement
A Branson Christian summer camp is being sued by a former camper who alleges leadership concealed their prior knowledge of a director’s sexual misconduct.
Gainesville woman charged with murder of 3-month-old
OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — A woman from Gainesville has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a three-month-old who died in 2015. Sondra Clark was indicted in early November by an Ozark County grand jury, according to online court records. A probable cause statement in the case states that the child died after […]
houstonherald.com
Willow Springs man wanted on warrant is arrested
A wanted Willow Springs man was arrested Wednesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Dustin K. Wallace, 32, was sought on felony charges from Ozark County for failing to appear for nonsupport of parent and cited with driving while revoked – second offense. He is held in the Howell County Jail.
10-year-old boy seriously injured after a pedestrian crash in Howell County
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo.- A 10-year-old boy has sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car in Howell County, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, a 10-year-old boy ran into the path of a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, striking the child. The crash happened around 1:45 pm Sunday afternoon on Highway 142 west of […]
houstonherald.com
Cabool woman arrested by state patrol on three charges
A Cabool woman was arrested late Wednesday night in Texas County by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Suzan N. Micas, 41, was charged with misdemeanor DWI, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and careless and imprudent driving. She was transported to the Texas County Jail, the...
KTLO
Stone County man arrested for stealing ex-wife’s vehicle, credit cards
A Stone County man has been arrested for burglary and theft of property belonging to his ex-wife.According to the probable cause affidavit, the Stone County Sheriff’s Department had been advised of a stolen vehicle. The victim reported her SUV had been taken from her property and suspected her ex-husband, 33-year-old Richard Clayton Branscum, had taken it the night before. When the victim returned to her residence, she found her vehicle there and a window to the residence broken. When she entered the home, she saw Branscum passed out in the bedroom.
The mystery of Missouri’s single zip code that starts with ‘7’
Why is there one zip code in Missouri that starts with a 7 instead of a 6? Is there a ghost town there?
KYTV
Howell County boy in serious condition after being hit by a car
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking returning sunshine and some milder air for Monday as we head back to work and school. However, we have up & down temperatures, thunderstorm chances Tuesday and a system by the coming weekend to keep an eye on. Man charged with running over Springfield Police...
KTLO
Marion County woman threatens mother during domestic dispute
A Marion County woman is facing multiple assault charges after trespassing on her mother’s property and failing to comply with authorities. According to the probable cause affidavit, one deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department along with an officer from the Flippin Police Department were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Flippin. While in route, dispatch advised law enforcement a female subject, identified as 32-year-old Shanna Cunningham, was at the residence in an altercation with her mother and there were multiple 911 calls from different parties. Dispatch also advised Cunningham allegedly had thrown around a child during the altercation.
whiterivernow.com
Two arrested on drug charges after weekend stop in Stone County
Two people recently stopped on traffic violations ended up in the Stone County Jail after authorities say they discovered an assortment of illegal drugs and related items in their vehicle. Sheriff’s deputies stopped a Kia Optima Saturday night on Highway 5 after they observed it speeding and driving on the...
KTLO
Area woman injured when vehicle runs into tree
A West Plains woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday evening in Howell County. Thirty-five-year-old Jennifer Truman was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Truman was traveling on County Road 6070. She was nearly 300 feet...
KTLO
Woman pleads no contest to stealing electricity
A woman pled no contest to stealing about $4,000 in electricity from North Arkansas Electric Cooperative during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Thirty-six-year-old Rebecca Darleen Ramey was sentenced to three years in prison. The theft of power came to light when an NAEC serviceman did a...
Missouri woman injured after SUV strikes tree
HOWELL COUNTY — A southern Missouri woman was injured Friday nigh in a single-vehicle accident just west of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze — driven by Jennifer S. Truman, 35, West Plains — was westbound on County Road 6070 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
