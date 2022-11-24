Read full article on original website
SparkLab Hosting Make You Own Air Freshener Workshop For Teens
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library’s SparkLab is hosting a make you own air freshener workshop for teens on Tuesday, November 29. The main Framingham Public Library will supply everything needed to make a custom air freshener with scented aroma beads. Registration isn’t required, but middle and high...
Framingham Garden Club’s Annual Greens Sale December 2-3
FRAMINGHAM – On December 2-3 the Framingham Garden Club, Inc. is launching our annual Holiday Greens Sale, offering hundreds of wreaths, swags and baskets. We’re excited to be back to our in-person sale at the Cushing Maintenance Building in Framingham.. “For over 30 years our members have annually...
Home of the Week: 3-Bedroom Framingham Campanelli Ranch at $489,900
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 3-bedroom ranch house in the City of Framingham. It is one of just three properties listed at under $500,000 in Framingham. The 4 Norman Drive property is priced at $489,900. Built in 1955, the property has...
Delicious Treats Focus of Library’s December Brown Bag Learning Series
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library’s Brown Bag Lecture Series will feature the owner of Ducle D Leche on Friday, December 2. “Take a break from the Holiday frenzy and escape to the delicious world of local restaurant Dulce D Leche Gelato Cafe. Co-Owner, chief recipe designer and chocolatier, Jules Remenar shares his passion for and journey towards learning the art and science of creating sweet confections. And we won’t just hear about it. We’ll get to taste some of Jules’ creations, too,” wrote the library.
Goodnow Library Hosting Gingerbread Challenge For Kids
SUDBURY – The Goodnow Library Children’s Room is inviting kids ages 1-11 to participate in “The Great Goodnow Gingerbread Challenge.”. Have an idea for an amazing house? What about the inside? We provide the unfinished wooden Gingerbread House base, you provide the creativity!. Categories for the Challenge...
Framingham Library Hosting Self-Publishing Workshop Wednesday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will host a workshop on how to self-publish on Wednesday, November 30 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. “Have you been working hard on your novel for NaNoWriMo or any other writing project? Come learn from freelance writer and cookbook author Margo Gabriel about how to self-publish your work and effectively market yourself,” wrote the library.
Kathryn ‘Kitty’ (Flynn) Seariac, 94, Framingham South High Secretary
FRAMINGHAM – Kathryn “Kitty” L. (Flynn) Seariac, age 94, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Friday, November 22, 2022 after a period of declining health. . She was the beloved wife of the late William “Buzz” L. Seariac, a retired Framingham firefighter, who died in 1992.
PHOTO GALLERY: 27th Annual Framingham Turkey Classic 5K
FRAMINGHAM – More than 1,000 runners and walkers registered for the sold out 27th Annual Framingham Turkey Classic 5L road race on Thanksgiving morning. The race started at 8 a.m., and more than 800 walkers & runners finished. The race supports Veterans Outreach Center MetroWest and other local charities,...
Framingham Firefighters Rescue Woman in Callahan State Park
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham firefighters carried an injured woman three-quarters of a mile, after she injured herself in Callahan State Park in Framingham this afternoon. Framingham Fire received a 9-1-1 call for an injured hiker in the state park, said Deputy Fire Chief Kurt O’Rourke. Framingham Fire Engine 7,...
Jeanne M. Martin, 81, Retired Keefe Technical Nurse
FRAMINGHAM – Jeanne M. Martin, 81, of Hopkinton passed away November 23, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Manor in Framingham after a long battle with dementia. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Nina (Hamilton) and Edmund Christian of Westborough. She was the wife of 64 years to...
PHOTOS: United Way of Tri-County Feeds 600-Plus Families For Thanksgiving
FRAMINGHAM – The cars were lined up all along Park Street Tuesday morning for United Way of Tri-County’s annual Feed a Family program. Annually on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, families, who pre-register, receive groceries and a turkey to make their Thanksgiving dinner. Joe Mina, with the United Way,...
LETTER: Framingham Veterans Services Officer Thanks Those Who Helped With Veterans Day 2022
FRAMINGHAM – The English novelist, George Eliot once penned, “What do we live for, if it is not to make life less difficult for each other”. Hence, in this season of Thanksgiving, I wish to thank the following who made Veterans Day 2022 a success by working together, making time in planning the Day“less difficult”.
MassBay Alum Invests in His Career with Needham Bank Internship
FRAMINGHAM – MassBay Business Administration alum, Jamie Druker of Framingham, said he owes his career trajectory to MassBay’s Career Services department. “Julie Ginn and Kate Basch in Career Services helped me build my resume and steered me towards an internship opportunity at Needham Bank,” he said.. “They thought I was a perfect fit for the position, told me how much I could learn about the finance industry, and how I would gain countless insights into the field. I began my internship at Needham Bank in January 2021 and have been with them ever since. I was thrilled when they hired me to continue as a full-time employee before my internship even ended.”
PHOTOS: State Champion Framingham High Marching Band at Thanksgiving Game
NATICK – In October, the Framingham High School marching band & color guard won its first-ever New England Scholastic Band Association championship. The Flyers won first place, and earned a platinum medal, with a score of 95.3. Framingham has only received a platinum medal once before, in 2019, said...
Joan Alice Garbarino, 90
FRAMINGHAM – Joan Alice Garbarino, lifelong resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2022. She was born on June 27, 1932, daughter of the late Francis L. Garbarino and Charlotte M. (Hollander) Garbarino, sister to Louise Gleason, Doris Frisco and Ann Micelotti. She was a 1950 graduate...
Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Foltz, 97
NATICK – Elizabeth “Betty” Foltz passed away on Thanksgiving Day November 24, 2022 after a brief illness. She was 97. Betty leaves a daughter Carol Foltz and son-in-law Dan Armistead. She was predeceased by her husband Allen to whom she was married for 55 years. Betty was also predeceased by her mother Anna and father Herman Heim, siblings Herman (Dutch), Helen and Edward Heim. Betty belonged to the First Congregational Church of Randolph and had many cherished friends. She grew up in Randolph and moved to Waltham, and her daughter’s home in Natick in her later years. She was a devoted and loving mother and will be missed by all.
Dilan Named UMass Woman into Leadership Fellow
AMHERST – UMass Women into Leadership (UWiL) has named its 2023 fellowship class. Alejandra Dilan of Framingham is one of the 24 selected as a 2023 Fellow. Dilan is a member of the class of 2023 and is a psychology major at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. UMass Women...
Joan A. Gagnon, 90, Nurse’s Aide & Seamstress
HOLLISTON – Joan A. Gagnon, 90, of Holliston, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. Born in Van Buren, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Antionette (Vaillancourt) and Clifford Letalien. She was the wife of Gerald H. Gagnon, with whom she...
Curtis Family Thanksgiving Has A Meal For Seniors & Disabled
FRAMINGHAM – The Curtis Family Thanksgiving has a hot turkey meal for you on Thanksgiving, if you are a senior, disabled, etc. Last year, more than 1,200 meals were delivered to the elderly, and families, on Thanksgiving, said Curtis Family Thanksgiving Director of Operations Diane Lynch. It was a...
MassDOT Announces Overnight Ramp Closures at 495/290 in Marlborough
In full transparency, the following is a press release from MassDOT submitted to SOURCE media. HUDSON/MARLBOROUGH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing overnight ramp closures for the ramps from I-495 southbound to I-290 westbound and I-290 westbound to I-495 southbound in Hudson and Marlborough. These temporary...
