Framingham, MA

Delicious Treats Focus of Library’s December Brown Bag Learning Series

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library’s Brown Bag Lecture Series will feature the owner of Ducle D Leche on Friday, December 2. “Take a break from the Holiday frenzy and escape to the delicious world of local restaurant Dulce D Leche Gelato Cafe. Co-Owner, chief recipe designer and chocolatier, Jules Remenar shares his passion for and journey towards learning the art and science of creating sweet confections. And we won’t just hear about it. We’ll get to taste some of Jules’ creations, too,” wrote the library.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Goodnow Library Hosting Gingerbread Challenge For Kids

SUDBURY – The Goodnow Library Children’s Room is inviting kids ages 1-11 to participate in “The Great Goodnow Gingerbread Challenge.”. Have an idea for an amazing house? What about the inside? We provide the unfinished wooden Gingerbread House base, you provide the creativity!. Categories for the Challenge...
SUDBURY, MA
Framingham Library Hosting Self-Publishing Workshop Wednesday

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will host a workshop on how to self-publish on Wednesday, November 30 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. “Have you been working hard on your novel for NaNoWriMo or any other writing project? Come learn from freelance writer and cookbook author Margo Gabriel about how to self-publish your work and effectively market yourself,” wrote the library.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
PHOTO GALLERY: 27th Annual Framingham Turkey Classic 5K

FRAMINGHAM – More than 1,000 runners and walkers registered for the sold out 27th Annual Framingham Turkey Classic 5L road race on Thanksgiving morning. The race started at 8 a.m., and more than 800 walkers & runners finished. The race supports Veterans Outreach Center MetroWest and other local charities,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MassBay Alum Invests in His Career with Needham Bank Internship

FRAMINGHAM – MassBay Business Administration alum, Jamie Druker of Framingham, said he owes his career trajectory to MassBay’s Career Services department. “Julie Ginn and Kate Basch in Career Services helped me build my resume and steered me towards an internship opportunity at Needham Bank,” he said.. “They thought I was a perfect fit for the position, told me how much I could learn about the finance industry, and how I would gain countless insights into the field. I began my internship at Needham Bank in January 2021 and have been with them ever since. I was thrilled when they hired me to continue as a full-time employee before my internship even ended.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Joan Alice Garbarino, 90

FRAMINGHAM – Joan Alice Garbarino, lifelong resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2022. She was born on June 27, 1932, daughter of the late Francis L. Garbarino and Charlotte M. (Hollander) Garbarino, sister to Louise Gleason, Doris Frisco and Ann Micelotti. She was a 1950 graduate...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Foltz, 97

NATICK – Elizabeth “Betty” Foltz passed away on Thanksgiving Day November 24, 2022 after a brief illness. She was 97. Betty leaves a daughter Carol Foltz and son-in-law Dan Armistead. She was predeceased by her husband Allen to whom she was married for 55 years. Betty was also predeceased by her mother Anna and father Herman Heim, siblings Herman (Dutch), Helen and Edward Heim. Betty belonged to the First Congregational Church of Randolph and had many cherished friends. She grew up in Randolph and moved to Waltham, and her daughter’s home in Natick in her later years. She was a devoted and loving mother and will be missed by all.
NATICK, MA
Dilan Named UMass Woman into Leadership Fellow

AMHERST – UMass Women into Leadership (UWiL) has named its 2023 fellowship class. Alejandra Dilan of Framingham is one of the 24 selected as a 2023 Fellow. Dilan is a member of the class of 2023 and is a psychology major at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. UMass Women...
AMHERST, MA
Joan A. Gagnon, 90, Nurse’s Aide & Seamstress

HOLLISTON – Joan A. Gagnon, 90, of Holliston, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. Born in Van Buren, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Antionette (Vaillancourt) and Clifford Letalien. She was the wife of Gerald H. Gagnon, with whom she...
HOLLISTON, MA
