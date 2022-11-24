Read full article on original website
Gun accident leads to arrest of Boone County man
A Boone County man has been arrested for possession of firearms as a felon after the gun falls and shoots him in the leg. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received a report from North Arkansas Medical Center’s Emergency Room concerning a possible gunshot victim.
Failure to register leads to arrest of Newton County man
A Newton County man has been arrested after failing to comply with reporting requirements as a registered sex offender. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Newton County Sheriff’s Department were looking for 49-year-old Eric Wade Hacker as a possible suspect for a recent break-in in the Marble Falls area. Authorities went to investigate a camper parked in a lot near The Hub Motel along Arkansas Highway 7 Spur, where they were advised the residence belonged to Hacker and his wife.
10-year-old boy seriously injured after a pedestrian crash in Howell County
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo.- A 10-year-old boy has sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car in Howell County, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, a 10-year-old boy ran into the path of a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, striking the child. The crash happened around 1:45 pm Sunday afternoon on Highway 142 west of […]
Izard County man charged with multiple counts of theft
A habitual offender in Izard County has been charged with multiple counts of theft after reports of trespassing. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office was notified a stolen motorcycle had been discovered in a wooden area by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) in Calico Rock. The AGFC said they were working a trespassing/night-hunting tip and discovered a motorcycle which had been stolen out of Rogers.
Stone County man arrested for stealing ex-wife’s vehicle, credit cards
A Stone County man has been arrested for burglary and theft of property belonging to his ex-wife.According to the probable cause affidavit, the Stone County Sheriff’s Department had been advised of a stolen vehicle. The victim reported her SUV had been taken from her property and suspected her ex-husband, 33-year-old Richard Clayton Branscum, had taken it the night before. When the victim returned to her residence, she found her vehicle there and a window to the residence broken. When she entered the home, she saw Branscum passed out in the bedroom.
Deaths of MH couple investigated as murder-suicide
A welfare check on a Mountain Home couple has turned to an apparent murder-suicide investigation. The bodies of 84-year-old Arnold Pribyl and 75-year-old Jean Pribyl were located Friday with gunshot wounds to their chests. According to the report from the Mountain Home Police Department, Chief Eddie Griffin and three officers...
Boone County man charged with selling stolen livestock
A Boone County man has been arrested for selling stolen livestock. According to the probable cause affidavit, a man from Lead Hill had reported his black bucking stock bull missing from his property earlier this spring. The bull was identifiable by having the number 90 branded into its side along with a corresponding ear tag.
Two arrested on drug charges after weekend stop in Stone County
Two people recently stopped on traffic violations ended up in the Stone County Jail after authorities say they discovered an assortment of illegal drugs and related items in their vehicle. Sheriff’s deputies stopped a Kia Optima Saturday night on Highway 5 after they observed it speeding and driving on the...
2 MH students in custody on accusations of making threats
Two Mountain Home Public School students are accused of making threats over the holiday period. Both unidentified students are currently in law-enforcement custody. According to Mountain Home Superintendent Dr. Jake Long, the first threat occurred on Thanksgiving Day. The district was notified by the Mountain Home Police Department of a middle school student allegedly creating a hit list and sharing it along with a picture of a rifle. The situation was reportedly handled completely by the police department.
Business owner arrested for violating hot check law
A Pocahontas business owner has been arrested in Baxter County for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law after a check presented to a local supplier did not clear. According to the probable cause affidavit, 25-year-old Bilal Ahmed, the listed owner of Billy’s Market in Pocahontas, had a payment draft to Magness Oil in the amount of $10,789.06 which was returned for insufficient funds in May.
Silver Alert issued for an 87 year old White County man
The White County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Silver Alert for 87-year-old William Paul Barner of Bald Knob. Barner is described as a white male, 5 foot 7 inches tall weighing 150 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes. He is known to wear an 82 Airborne hat. His last known location was 1601 HWY 367 North, Bald Knob, AR near Barnes RV Park. He may be traveling in a 2004 Buick Lesabre, Arkansas license plate number 355 WMP.
Gainesville couple indicted for stealing from family bank account
A Gainesville couple is accused of taking money from a bank account one of the suspects shares with his mother. An Ozark County grand jury has indicted Manuel Asher with a felony count of stealing $25,000 or more and Stephanie Asher with a felony count of stealing $750 or more.
Marion County woman threatens mother during domestic dispute
A Marion County woman is facing multiple assault charges after trespassing on her mother’s property and failing to comply with authorities. According to the probable cause affidavit, one deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department along with an officer from the Flippin Police Department were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Flippin. While in route, dispatch advised law enforcement a female subject, identified as 32-year-old Shanna Cunningham, was at the residence in an altercation with her mother and there were multiple 911 calls from different parties. Dispatch also advised Cunningham allegedly had thrown around a child during the altercation.
Hunting trip leads to felony arrest of Stone County man
A Stone County man has been arrested during a hunting trip for possessing firearms with prior felony convictions. According to the probable cause affidavit, an Arkansas Game and Fish officer was patrolling along Pouge Springs Road and came upon an individual walking along the side of the road. The officer made contact and identified them as 54-year-old Dewayne Orvil Knight, who was wearing hunting clothes. Knight was asked by law enforcement if he was hunting and stated he was taking a walk to use the bathroom.
FBI investigating incident onboard plane diverted to Clinton National Airport
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — FBI Little Rock is investigating an incident which occurred on an afternoon flight that was diverted to Little Rock on Saturday. "Flight 192 traveling from Houston to Columbus followed protocol and safely diverted to Little Rock after our Crew observed unruly behavior from a passenger mid flight. Local authorities in Little Rock met the flight upon landing and removed the Customer from the flight," Southwest Airlines said in a statement.
Woman pleads no contest to stealing electricity
A woman pled no contest to stealing about $4,000 in electricity from North Arkansas Electric Cooperative during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Thirty-six-year-old Rebecca Darleen Ramey was sentenced to three years in prison. The theft of power came to light when an NAEC serviceman did a...
More details emerge from Conway homicide investigation
Conway Police are investigating an early morning homicide where they say a 25-year-old woman was found shot dead in her vehicle outside a home.
Conway police rule Monday death as homicide
The Conway Police Department said they are currently investigating a potential homicide.
Norman Lester Brandon Sr., 89, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 89-year-old Norman Lester Brandon Sr. of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Norman Brandon Sr. died Friday in Mountain Home.
