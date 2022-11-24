Read full article on original website
Valley Springs girls win Jammin’ 4 Jerseys, boys finish 4th
Photo courtesy of Valley Springs Basketball Booster Club. The Valley Springs High School basketball teams had mixed results on the final day of Jammin’ 4 Jerseys at the Jack Stephens Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. The Lady Tigers ended up taking home...
Harvey Ray Adams, 79, Mountain Home (Roller)
Harvey Ray Adams passed away on November 23, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO. He was born February 19, 1943, in Durango, CO to the late Bill and Betty Adams. At 17, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served for seven years as a member of the Pacific Fleet. He did two combat tours of duty in Vietnam as part of the “Brown Water Navy” patrolling the Mekong River. After leaving the Navy, he relocated to Mountain Home and soon began work at then Baxter General Hospital as an orderly. In 1971 he became an LPN and later was one of the first members of the hospital’s Emergency Room staff. He worked in the Emergency Room until his retirement from BRMC in 2005. It was at the hospital he met his future wife LaVenda Chapman and the two were married on July 12, 1969. Harvey continued his military career as a member of the Arkansas Army National Guard’s 224th Maintenance Company and retired at the rank of Staff Sgt in 1986. He was a member of the Norfork church of Christ.
Valley Springs to compete in Jammin’ for Jerseys
The Valley Springs High School basketball teams will be at the Jack Stephens Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Friday for the start of Jammin’ for Jerseys. The Lady Tigers will face Mills at 5, and Valley Springs’ boys take on Maumelle at 7.
West Plains to compete in state semifinals
The West Plains High School football team is one win away from playing for a state championship. The Zizzers will be in O’Fallon on Saturday to meet St. Dominic in the semifinals of the Class 4 State Playoffs. Kickoff at Crusader Stadium is scheduled for 1.
Viola Parker, 77, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 77-year-old Viola Parker of Calico Rock are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Viola Parker died Friday in Mountain Home.
West Plains’ football season ends in state semifinals
The West Plains High School football team fell one win short of playing for a state championship. The Zizzers went to O’Fallon on Saturday and suffered a 42-14 loss to St. Dominic in the semifinals of the Class 4 State Playoffs. West Plains’ season comes to an end at 9-4.
‘Christmas in Cotter’ tree decorating contest going on now
The City of Cotter is once again hosting “Christmas in Cotter” in Big Spring Park.The event will allow families to decorate a tree in Big Spring Park for visitors to look at during the month of December. To enter, call Cotter City Hall at 870-435-6325 by Wednesday. The...
Melbourne heads to Glen Rose for state quarterfinals
The postseason continues Friday for high school football in Arkansas, and Melbourne will have its first road test of the Class 3A State Playoffs. The Bearkatz will meet Glen Rose in the quarterfinals. Both teams entered the postseason as conference champions. Melbourne is currently 12-0 after beating Greenland last week....
Norman Lester Brandon Sr., 89, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 89-year-old Norman Lester Brandon Sr. of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Norman Brandon Sr. died Friday in Mountain Home.
Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program
Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
Missouri State wins against Oakland
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) – Bryan Trimble Jr. scored 14 points as Missouri State beat Oakland 76-64 on Sunday. Trimble was 5 of 13 shooting (4 for 12 from distance) for the Bears (3-3). Kendle Moore scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. James Graham shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.
Jean Ann Pribyl, 75, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Jean Ann Pribyl of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Jean Pribyl died Friday in Mountain Home.
Melbourne hangs on for 1-point win, advances to state semifinals
The Melbourne High School football team was able to advance in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A State Playoffs in what might have been one of the best games of the week. The Bearkatz were able to get past Glen Rose 21-20 on Friday. Melbourne was tied at 14 with...
Shop local for Small Business Saturday
This Saturday is Small Business Saturday; a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. According to Arkansas’ House of Representatives, it is estimated for every $100 spent in a local business, $68 recirculates and remains in the local economy. The numbers also show 47.2% of employees in Arkansas work for a small business.
NAEC reports of scheduled outage
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative reports of an upcoming outage this Tuesday and Thursday morning at 6:45 for some Mountain Home area members. The outages will affect the Pebble Creek, Hicks and Military road areas as well as south along Arkansas 201. Each outage is expected to last no more than 15 minutes and affect approximately 620 members. The outages are necessary so that transmission line maintenance can be performed safely.
City of Harrison, Ark. adopts entertainment district proposal
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Harrison, Ark. city council officially adopted an ordinance for an entertainment district in its downtown area. The entertainment district will allow for open alcohol containers between different businesses that opt into the district guidelines. Several rules are already in place with the ordinance:. - only...
New addition to Batesville trail as it nears completion
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Batesville continues to make progress on its greenway trail, completing its newest addition. The trail is a half-mile stretch that includes a modern wooden bridge, aiming to give families a type of oasis in town. Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Owens said the...
Positive trends continue in Nov. for Baxter Co., City of MH sales tax
Baxter County and the City of Mountain Home’s sales tax revenue continues to see positive trends in November. According to the City of Mountain Home’s Director of Finance and Treasury, Alma Clark, the city collected a total of $566,397 in sales tax revenue in November, which is an increase of 8.4% from this time last year. Year-to-date, the city has seen a total increase of $445,618, which is an increase of 8%.
2 MH students in custody on accusations of making threats
Two Mountain Home Public School students are accused of making threats over the holiday period. Both unidentified students are currently in law-enforcement custody. According to Mountain Home Superintendent Dr. Jake Long, the first threat occurred on Thanksgiving Day. The district was notified by the Mountain Home Police Department of a middle school student allegedly creating a hit list and sharing it along with a picture of a rifle. The situation was reportedly handled completely by the police department.
Area woman injured when vehicle runs into tree
A West Plains woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday evening in Howell County. Thirty-five-year-old Jennifer Truman was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Truman was traveling on County Road 6070. She was nearly 300 feet...
