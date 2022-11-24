Read full article on original website
Andrew Todd
3d ago
Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be the downfall of Arkansas! She and the Trump cult will destroy equal rights for the people of our great state!
From X2X...
2d ago
When someone shows you WHO they are, BELIEVE them. How we tend to forget, Sarah Huckabutt lied time after time without flinching. Get ready for absolutely nothing but lies she will spew. I must admit she learned from the best best-selling play book in history. AR is in for a turbulence ride of LIES. AR get ready to shift thru lies, after lies, and more lies... "Truth-I-Dare"...
Doug Shuff
3d ago
How can Arkansasans actually believe Multi- Millionaires have their best interests at heart ?
Talk Business & Politics: Senator Joyce Elliot speaks on motivating voters in Arkansas
The anticipated legislative session and motivating voters in Arkansas were the hot topics of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.
KTLO
Arkansas transgender trial to resume Monday after 5-week recess
A federal bench trial in the matter of four transgender youths in Arkansas, their parents and their doctors is set to resume Monday after recessing for five weeks due to scheduling conflicts in the court of U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. Act 626 of 2021 — the Save...
cenlanow.com
Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ historic inauguration intends to usher in ‘A New Generation’
ARKANSAS (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, Arkansas governor-elect, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, made some major announcements that gave Arkansans their first look at what the inauguration will look like for the state’s first female governor. Sanders announced a list of events happening leading up to the inauguration as well as announcing the co-chairs and coordinators of her inauguration committee.
Republican challenger concedes Indiana House District 71 race
Democratic incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming retained her District 71 seat after a vote recanvass boosted her vote totals.
Arkansas educators in the Fort Smith Public School district are eligible for $1,500 bonus check and a salary increase
Many Arkansas educators will be pleased to know that the Fort Smith Public School (FSPS) district approved bonuses to be awarded by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, for the 2022-23 school year. The relief fund is one of three economic stimulus bills passed by Congress in 2020 and 2021 (source).
KTBS
Governor John Bel Edwards to join Tarver for announcement
SHREVEPORT, La. - A new twist in the race for Shreveport mayor. Senator Greg Tarver's campaign issued a news release Friday, stating that Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport Tuesday, November 29, for "an important announcement regarding the political future of Shreveport." When asked by KTBS if the...
theseasonalhomestead.com
Homesteading in Arkansas | The Facts and My Experience
Recently I’ve been asked more and more, what is homesteading in Arkansas like? What are the good points and bad points? Many are searching out for the ideal place to homestead, or perhaps the place that is the right fit for them. There are many points to discuss like...
KTLO
Arkansas seeks submissions for land donations for new community corrections facility
Arkansas Department of Corrections Maximum Security Unit at Tucker (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) The Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice Friday for submissions from communities interested in donating land for construction of a new corrections center that will house approximately 200 to 300 offenders within the Division of Community Correction.
talkbusiness.net
Little Rock insurance firm plans Fayetteville expansion
The owner of one of Arkansas’ oldest privately owned independent insurance agencies is investing in downtown Fayetteville to establish a second location. Roberts Lee, principal of Meadors Adams & Lee (MAL) in downtown Little Rock, recently closed a $1.35 million deal to buy a 3,686-square-foot building at 109 N. Block Ave. in downtown Fayetteville.
mdmh-conway.com
Next week’s Arkansas runoff elections will start
Little Rock, Arkansas – As the runoff elections begin the next week, some Arkansas voters will return to the polls. The mayoral races in Sherwood, Jacksonville, Wrightsville, and Alexander will now go to a runoff. Voters from Pulaski County in these locations will return to the polls to cast...
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in Texas
Herschel Walker's home in TexasPhoto byTwitter. Republican Herschel Walker is in a run-off for Senate in Georgia with Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The election in Georgia is on December 6.
mdmh-conway.com
Mexican artist opens his first gallery in Conway
Little Rock, Arkansas – In September of this year, Isaac Helguera launched a gallery in Conway, Arkansas. However, he noted that the process of opening his own gallery has not been a simple one. Paintings of Frida Kahlo, the Mexican version of the Mona Lisa, and even other animals...
Lake seeks election records in suit against Arizona county
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, has filed a public records lawsuit demanding Maricopa County hand over a variety of documents related to the election. Lake has refused to acknowledge that she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs and has for weeks drawn attention...
Arkansas senator files bill to amend definition of ‘dependent’ on college scholarships
ARKANSAS (KTVE/KARD) — Bill SB 3 is just one of numerous bills that have been filed for the 2023 Arkansas Legislative Session. This bill was filed by Higher Education Subcommittee chair, Sen. Jane English, on November 21, 2022, after multiple people reached out to her with concerns. The bill is looking to expand the definition […]
Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to concede
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Wednesday congratulated Katie Hobbs (D) on her victory to succeed him after Republican nominee Kari Lake declined to concede the race. Hobbs was declared the winner of the high-profile gubernatorial race last week, and Ducey on Wednesday met with her and offered his full support to begin the transition amid GOP allegations of voter disenfranchisement.
KTLO
Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists
The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
actionnews5.com
Arkansas man charged in January 6 riot trial delayed again
GRAVETTE, Ark. (WMC) - Richard Barnett was involved in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Barnett was indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia on Jan. 29, 2021, with seven counts, including three felonies for his role in the breach of the Capitol building.
KTLO
Shop local for Small Business Saturday
This Saturday is Small Business Saturday; a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. According to Arkansas’ House of Representatives, it is estimated for every $100 spent in a local business, $68 recirculates and remains in the local economy. The numbers also show 47.2% of employees in Arkansas work for a small business.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up slightly in South Arkansas
Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties reported new active COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,428. Total Active Cases: 17. Up one since Wednesday.
beckersdental.com
Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program
Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
