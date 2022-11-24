Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a FireNikPhiladelphia, PA
Governor Abbott Sends the Third Set of Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Stolen SUV crash in North Philly leaves one dead
A stolen SUV crashed into two vehicles near Castor and Aramingo Avenues Saturday night, injuring two and killing one. Police say four suspects were involved in the incident. One is in custody and they are still searching for the other three.
NBC Philadelphia
Stolen SUV Crashes, Kills Man in Wheelchair
A stolen SUV crashed in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section on Saturday night and killed a man in a wheelchair, police said. Investigators said the stolen Cadillac Escalade plowed into two other cars and the 38-year-old man while being followed by police. Officers said they heard the crash near Castor and...
Man fatally shot after stabbing woman in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman shot and killed a 44-year-old man after he stabbed her in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section on Sunday, police say. The incident happened on the 3200 block of Montgomery Avenue just before 4 p.m.Police say the man was shot in the right side of his chest and pronounced dead at Temple Hospital at 4:12 p.m.The 44-year-old woman was stabbed in the left arm, according to police. She's being transported to Temple Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. Police say weapons were recovered, but no arrests have been made at this time.
delawarevalleynews.com
Video Catches Fatal Shooting In Frankford Area $20,000 Reward For Info
Philadelphia Police searched the area of 5400 Akron Street for security cameras after a male was shot and killed on November 9, 2022 by two assailants. They found some footage and are hoping you come forward if you can figure out who these two are. The video is shot from a distance and it is not clear to see their faces but there are other traits that would help you identify them.
fox29.com
Man, 38, fatally shot inside Northeast Philadelphia home, officials say
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - A 38-year-old man was shot and killed inside a residence in Northeast Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday evening, around 8 p.m., inside a home on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street. Police found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. Medics pronounced...
fox29.com
Man, 29, critically injured in West Philadelphia shooting, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after a West Philadelphia shooting. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, just after 1:30, at the intersection of 52nd and Arch streets. The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in a private vehicle, where he was treated...
Surveillance video of West Philadelphia double homicide released
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing the suspects in a double homicide in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened on June 11, 2021, around 2 p.m. on the 5500 block of Arch Street.Police believe the four suspects to be between 17 and 22 years old.While all suspects are described as "wearing all black clothing," two of them have distinctive marks. One is described by police as having "blond dreadlocks, tattoos on (the) left hand and under both eyes," the other one was wearing clothes "with the letters 'MD' in white writing on the chest and a light-colored design on the back of his black hooded sweatshirt." The city is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide, police say. If you have any information, police are asking you to contact them.
Philadelphia police release surveillance video in fatal Frankford shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing the suspects in the murder of a 29-year-old man who was shot at least 15 while he exited a mini-market in Philadelphia's Frankford section. The shooting happened on Nov. 9 around 6 p.m. on the 5400 block of Akron Street.In the newly released video, the suspects are wearing dark clothes and masks. The city is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide, police say. If you have any information, police are asking you to contact them.
fox29.com
Police: Vehicle crashes after man, 20, is shot and killed in Newark
NEWARK, Del. - A 20-year-old man died after he was shot while driving a vehicle in Newark, Delaware. According to officials, New Castle County police responded to a call for a car accident Friday night, just after 7:30, at the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road. When police...
41-year-old man fatally shot in Camden, police say
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A 41-year-old man was shot and killed in Camden on Friday night, police say. Police identified the man as Leonttayy Pratt of Camden. Police say the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Princess Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. on Friday. Authorities arrived on the scene and found Pratt suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:17 p.m., according to police. The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit Detective Daniel Crawford at (856) 580-2223 and Camden County Police Department Detective Brian Ford at (609) 519-6927. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.
Man Jumps 30 Feet Into Neshaminy Creek After Five-Car Crash On I-95: Report
A man was conscious and alert after jumping 30 feet off I-95 into a creek below following a five-car crash early Saturday, Nov. 26 in Bucks County, Levittown Now reports. The initial call at 5:18 a.m. said one person had been ejected in the northbound crash at the Bensalem and Bristol Township border, responders soon learned that victim was a jumper into Neshaminy Creek, the outlet said citing Newportville Fire Company Chief John Doster.
Video released of suspects who robbed, assaulted businessman in Frankford
Philadelphia police released new surveillance video as the search for the three men who robbed and assaulted a local businessman continues.
Woman dies after suffering medical emergency in Germantown crash, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 63-year-old woman died after suffering a possible medical emergency and crashing into a parked vehicle in Philadelphia's Germantown section on Sunday morning, police say. Police identified the woman as Brenda Gene Meline of Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 5100 block of Pulaski Avenue just before 8:30 a.m.Police say Meline was traveling northbound on Pulaski Avenue when she suffered a possible medical emergency and crashed into an unattended park car. Once authorities arrived on the scene, police say Meline was unconscious inside the car and they had to extract her from the vehicle. Police say medic personnel started to perform CPR to Meline, but she was transported to Albert Einsten Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:25 a.m., according to police. The incident is under investigation by the Accident Investigation Division.
fox29.com
Officials: Woman, 63, dies in Germantown car accident after 'possible medical emergency'
GERMANTOWN - A 63-year-old woman died after a car accident Sunday in Germantown. Officials said the incident occurred Sunday morning, just before 8:30, on the 5100 block of Pulaski Avenue, in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood. The woman, identified as 63-year-old Brenda Meline, was traveling north on Pulaski Ave. when she...
Philadelphia Parking Authority enforcement officer shot multiple times
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A Philadelphia Parking Authority worker is fighting for his life Friday night after he was shot on the job. It happened along Frankford Avenue by Orthodox Street in the city's Frankford section just before 4 p.m.Authorities say a 37-year-old parking enforcement officer was targeted in that shooting, but police are still investigating a motive. "It's just scary, man, the day after Thanksgiving," Frank Colon said. Police rushed to Frankford Avenue and detectives used flash lights to comb for clues after a parking enforcement officer was shot while on the job right in front of Philly Tech Nail Spa. "I've watched...
fox29.com
Officials: Man, 47, hospitalized after he was injured in Levittown shooting
LEVITTOWN, Pa. - Bristol Township Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 47-year-old man. Officials say the shooting happened Friday night, just before 9:30, on the 2400 block of Airacobra Street, in Levittown. Police responded to the call and arrived to find a 47-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Crime Fighters: Killings of 3 young men in West Oak Lane still unsolved
The mother of a young man who was among those killed in a triple homicide earlier this year in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia is hoping you can help provide some answers.
fox29.com
Police: 5 separate shootings injure 5 different men across Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating shootings across the city that injured five different men. Early Saturday morning, just before 1 a.m., a 36-year-old man was taken by a private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds. He is in stable condition and police are actively investigating the circumstances.
Man found with gunshot wound after crash in Newark, Delaware
A man suffering a gunshot wound was found dead after a car crash on Friday in Newark, Delaware.
fox29.com
Suspect sought for allegedly striking Philadelphia gas station employee in face with thrown rock
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of striking a Philadelphia gas station employee in the face with a rock thrown during an altercation involving several people. The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the male, seen wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark pants and gray shoes. Investigators...
Comments / 0