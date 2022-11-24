ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

News 12

STORM WATCH: Snow transitions into rain early Wednesday morning

WHAT'S NEW: Snow transitions into rain after early Wednesday morning. WHAT'S NEXT: Scattered rain showers continue into Wednesday morning. Still watch out for some slippery spots. Lows around 38, colder toward I-84. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says snow will transition into rain early Wednesday morning. He says temperatures...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Weather Alert Friday night- Saturday morning

Tropical moisture will be swept up the east coast of the US Friday. Although Veteran’s Day will start dry with increasing clouds here in New England, Friday afternoon will turn wet and windy. Plan for tropical downpours and gusty winds between Friday night and Saturday morning. Although 1″ rainfall wouldn’t typically cause flooding issues, we could see problems where storm drains are clogged by leaves. Clear the drains on your street ahead of the storm.
MLive

November is shaping up to be a weather record rollercoaster

It looks like we will have all kinds of temperatures but normal this November. We have obviously started the month with extreme warmth for early November. Most cities are going to miss record high temperatures by just two to four degrees today. Actual temperatures warmed to the low-to-mid 70s, but record high temperatures where 75 degrees to 80 degrees.
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Storm System To Bring Early Winter Weather To Millions Of Americans

Millions of Americans are bracing for an early winter as a storm system threatens to bring snow to people across 20 states. "Unseasonably cold conditions will continue for the center of the country through the eastern U.S. this week, setting the stage for potential wintry weather," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYTV.com

Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead

It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
natureworldnews.com

Below-Average Temperatures in the United States Expected due to Blast of Cold air, Forecasts Says

As the 2022 winter comes near, the latest weather forecast revealed that below-average temperatures could emerge in the United States due to the Cold Air. Many Americans have been ready for the 2022 Thanksgiving, a much-awaited celebration for friends and family. It is only a week, but severe weather conditions and a potential storm could cause travel delays, according to the previous forecast.
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Severe weather could hamper post-Thanksgiving travel across the eastern U.S.

Heavy rain and strong winds stretched this weekend from Texas to Florida, threatening post-Thanksgiving travel plans, according to the National Weather Service. Nearly 55 million people were expected to travel 50 miles or more from their homes this Thanksgiving weekend — 98% of pre-pandemic levels, according to AAA. A...
ALABAMA STATE

