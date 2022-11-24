Tropical moisture will be swept up the east coast of the US Friday. Although Veteran’s Day will start dry with increasing clouds here in New England, Friday afternoon will turn wet and windy. Plan for tropical downpours and gusty winds between Friday night and Saturday morning. Although 1″ rainfall wouldn’t typically cause flooding issues, we could see problems where storm drains are clogged by leaves. Clear the drains on your street ahead of the storm.

18 DAYS AGO