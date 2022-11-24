Read full article on original website
N-Dubz postpone Nottingham show five minutes after scheduled stage time
N-Dubz postponed their show in Nottingham last night (November 22) five minutes after they were due on stage. The London group – comprising Dappy, Fazer and Tulisa – were set to perform at the city’s Motorpoint Arena as part of their current UK tour, which marks their first run of live dates together in 11 years.
Sam Ryder discusses pre-Eurovision career as a wedding singer
Sam Ryder has opened up about his pre-Eurovision career as a wedding singer in a new interview. The Eurovision 2022 runner-up was speaking to The Sunday Times about his upcoming album, ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’ which will be released on December 9. “There were dark nights of the soul,” he admitted. “Lonely drive home, at 3am, after a wedding. Someone you know has had success. But when you see people succeeding, the best way to deal with it is to wish them the best because what you want for yourself you should want for everyone.
London’s House Of Vans to close after eight years
London venue House Of Vans is due to close for good next month. A statement issued via the venue’s Instagram today (November 23) has confirmed that it will shut on December 10. “After 8 years of unforgettable memories, on December 10th House Of Vans London is closing its doors,” part of the statement reads.
Bad Boy Chiller Crew share rowdy football-themed video for new song ‘Jurgen Kropper’
Bad Boy Chiller Crew have shared a rowdy football-themed video for new song ‘Jurgen Kropper’ – check it out below. The Bradford band released new single ‘Renegade’ last month, their second track of 2022 after ‘Skank All Night (You Wot, You Wot)’, their collaboration with MC Majestic.
N-Dubz announce Tion Wayne and Venbee as supports for Gunnersbury Park show
N-Dubz have announced their two special guests for their show at London’s Gunnersbury Park next year. Rapper Tion Wayne and drum & bass rising star Venbee will be opening for the trio at their only hometown show of 2023, which is taking place on August 11. More support acts are set to be announced in due course. It’s one of a number of outdoor shows the group will be playing next year – they will also be taking to the stage in Brighton, Margate, Scarborough and Cardiff.
Watch Sam Fender’s performance of ‘Alright’ from huge Finsbury Park gig
Sam Fender has shared a new video of his performance of the song ‘Alright’ from his massive Finsbury Park gig this summer – check it out below. The singer-songwriter played the outdoor London show in July, and the gig is set to be immortalised in a new live album due out on December 9 via Polydor.
Babymetal’s upcoming Japan shows will have a “silent” mosh pit area
Babymetal have announced a range of measures to keep fans safe at their upcoming shows – including a ‘silent mosh’sh pit’. The Japanese kawaii metal band are playing two shows at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition on January 28 and 29 next year. For these shows, the arena will have a sectioned-off area – the silent mosh’sh pit – designed for fans who have children or “who are not confident in their physical strength, etc”. Gig goers in this pit are encouraged not to shout, cheer, talk loudly or participate in any other behaviour “that may be an inconvenience to other customers”.
David Walliams’ future on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ is “up in the air”
David Walliams’ future as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent is “very much up in the air”, a show spokesperson has said. According to The Sun, the comedian is set to step down from the show’s panel after 10 years. In response to the claims,...
The Rev Tim Hollis obituary
Other lives: Naval officer who became a priest and worked for L’Arche communities
FIFA to allow rainbow hats and flags at World Cup stadiums in policy U-turn
Football’s governing body FIFA are now set to allow rainbow hats and flags into World Cup stadiums in a policy U-turn. Earlier this week, Welsh football fans claimed that their rainbow hats were “confiscated” in Qatar ahead of their World Cup match with the USA on Monday (November 21). In a statement, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said it was “extremely disappointed” that fans were told to remove the hats, and that it planned to address the matter with FIFA.
Flossie, 26, officially the world's oldest cat
A new record has been set by a pet in south-east London as the world's oldest living cat. Flossie, 26, of Orpington, was confirmed as the oldest cat by Guinness World Records, which said she had a human equivalent age of 120 years old. Owner Vicki Green described Flossie as...
Duke of Cornwall's first official visit to county
The Duke of Cornwall has made his first official visit to the county since taking up his new role. Prince William was named Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cornwall after his father acceded to the throne. He visited Newquay Orchard, a community project founded in 2015 on Duchy...
Watch Rammstein’s cinematic new video for ‘Adieu’
Rammstein have shared the official video for ‘Adieu’, the final song from their recent album ‘Zeit’. The visuals were directed by Specter Berlin, who also directed the video for their 2019 comeback single ‘Deutschland’ and are perhaps less like a music video and more like a short film, clocking in at just short of nine minutes. All six members of the Neue Deutsche Harte band are part of the video’s large cast, which also includes the many mysterious figures making up a group known only as ‘The Damned’.
Stormzy – ‘This Is What I Mean’ review: levelling up on his own terms
Stormzy’s career checklist has been revised and scaled up numerous times in recent years. With two UK Number One albums to his name (and a third surely on the way), the south Londoner has also ushered in a new generation of Glastonbury headliners, announced plans for ‘This Is What We Mean Day’ – a specially curated event that will form part of All Points East Festival 2023 – and launched a multitude of important and inclusive initiatives (most recently #Merky FC, a partnership with Adidas that is “committed to enhancing and protecting diverse representation in the football industry”). For Stormzy, such lofty life goals must seem more like open goals at the moment.
