What a great day today! Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Nice this evening. Temps drop into the 50s and low 60s. Lows drop into the low 50s to low 60s. Clouds increase during the day Thanksgiving. Isolated shower around noon, but rain and storms increase in the afternoon moving from the Coast to the North. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Scattered rain Thursday evening, but heavy rain in Central Mississippi. Rain and storms increase early Friday as a broken line of rain and storms move from the West to the East. There is a slight risk for excessive rainfall. Strong gusty winds and locally heavy rain possible in storms. The activity diminishes by 9 Friday morning. Cloudy Friday with highs in the low 70s. An upper low hangs out in Texas and then lifts to the NE Saturday with increasing rain and storms Saturday afternoon into the evening. The weather Sunday looks great!

