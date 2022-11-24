Read full article on original website
Mild Weather Monday, Then Stormy Into Mid-Week
NEW ORLEANS — A cool and pleasant evening across Southeast Louisiana. Temperatures in the widespread 60s and winds become light. High clouds increase tonight, as we finish out this weekend. Overnight, mostly cloudy skies, patchy fog and eventually decreasing clouds into sunrise. Morning lows 48-51° degrees. Expect partly...
Severe Weather a Concern for All of Louisiana This Week
Almost the entire state of Louisiana will be under a threat for severe weather this week. Here's how that forecast will impact your plans.
Flood watches have dropped for Saturday; Rain is in Louisiana
The rain we received this past week has helped us erase a rain deficit. We’re now ahead of what is normal for the month of November at Bush Intercontinental Airport. The 3.87″ is .63″ ahead of normal. With a bit more than 36 inches for the year, we’re still more than ten inches short of what it should be. The unofficial numbers below are the highest from the last few days.
Severe storms possible Saturday
Boy, Friday sure was a rainy/cold day. But if we get just a bit warmer into Saturday morning ahead of a cold front moving through, strong to severe storms could be possible. First up, fog could be possible tonight and early Saturday morning. While it's not the ideal setup for widespread dense fog, we'll keep you updated.
Severe weather knocks out power, causes some damage
High winds and a reported tornado hit the region Saturday afternoon amid heavy rain. As of 6:00pm, there were about 2,500 customers without power in Southeast Louisiana. High winds are expected through midnight.
Rain and storm chances will go up
What a great day today! Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Nice this evening. Temps drop into the 50s and low 60s. Lows drop into the low 50s to low 60s. Clouds increase during the day Thanksgiving. Isolated shower around noon, but rain and storms increase in the afternoon moving from the Coast to the North. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Scattered rain Thursday evening, but heavy rain in Central Mississippi. Rain and storms increase early Friday as a broken line of rain and storms move from the West to the East. There is a slight risk for excessive rainfall. Strong gusty winds and locally heavy rain possible in storms. The activity diminishes by 9 Friday morning. Cloudy Friday with highs in the low 70s. An upper low hangs out in Texas and then lifts to the NE Saturday with increasing rain and storms Saturday afternoon into the evening. The weather Sunday looks great!
Rain is on the way to southeast Louisiana. See forecast for Thanksgiving week.
Thanksgiving is forecast to be stormy and wet in southeast Louisiana, but it will be a little warmer, meteorologists say. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding in some places, with up to 3 inches of rain possible, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. Here's the outlook for...
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Here are the top 7 best Christmas towns to visit in Louisiana.
3,200 without power amid tornado, Entergy says
At least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers lost electricity Saturday afternoon in St. Charles and Jefferson parishes after a tornado moved through the area, the utility said. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said it was sending deputies to help with damage. The agency also said power lines were down and traffic signals out, and urged residents to avoid the area around Bayou Gauche Road and U.S. Highway 90.
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are great choices for when you want to enjoy a really good burger with your friends or family.
Special Olympics Louisiana celebrates unified game during Bayou Classic weekend
NEW ORLEANS — Special Olympics Louisiana hosted its second annual unified flag football rivalry game Saturday at Booker T. Washington High School. Fallon Ward and Coach Mark Creecy joined WDSU's Chad Sabadie to share the importance of this holiday tradition during the Thanksgiving and Bayou Classic weekend.
Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake
Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
Review: My Southern Family Christmas shines with Louisiana holiday spirit
If you're looking for lots of Louisiana culture mixed with the magic of Christmas, grab a cup of coffee and some beignets and check out the Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House...
Once dominated by behemoths, Louisiana insurance increasingly provided by unproven carriers
Once upon a time, most Louisianans insured their homes with a traditional behemoth, a giant of the industry, like State Farm, Allstate, Farmers or USAA. No more. Today, a sizable share of Louisiana homeowners now buy their insurance from small, undercapitalized and often unproven companies that lack the huge reserves to protect them when catastrophe strikes.
Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear
Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that on November 21, enforcement agents cited two men and a juvenile for their alleged roles in the illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.
Louisiana man turns himself in after stealing $3,600 worth of saddles
A 21-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly stealing saddles from a barn, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF).
Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10
(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
Early voting starts Saturday for December election
We've got the information about what's on the ballot, including run-offs and proposed constitutional amendments.
Impairment Suspected in Late Night Crash on LA 159 that Claimed the Life of an Unrestrained Louisiana Man
Impairment Suspected in Late Night Crash on LA 159 that Claimed the Life of an Unrestrained Louisiana Man. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 24, 2022, that on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 159, just south of LA Hwy 2. Bret Dooly, 24, of Minden, Louisiana, was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed in the crash.
New Crappie regulations now in effect
New Crappie regulations directed by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission went into effect Nov. 20 for the state of Louisiana. The daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length is now limited to 7 per person; the total daily take will remain 50 crappie per person.
