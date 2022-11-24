ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mild Weather Monday, Then Stormy Into Mid-Week

NEW ORLEANS — A cool and pleasant evening across Southeast Louisiana. Temperatures in the widespread 60s and winds become light. High clouds increase tonight, as we finish out this weekend. Overnight, mostly cloudy skies, patchy fog and eventually decreasing clouds into sunrise. Morning lows 48-51° degrees. Expect partly...
Flood watches have dropped for Saturday; Rain is in Louisiana

The rain we received this past week has helped us erase a rain deficit. We’re now ahead of what is normal for the month of November at Bush Intercontinental Airport. The 3.87″ is .63″ ahead of normal. With a bit more than 36 inches for the year, we’re still more than ten inches short of what it should be. The unofficial numbers below are the highest from the last few days.
Severe storms possible Saturday

Boy, Friday sure was a rainy/cold day. But if we get just a bit warmer into Saturday morning ahead of a cold front moving through, strong to severe storms could be possible. First up, fog could be possible tonight and early Saturday morning. While it's not the ideal setup for widespread dense fog, we'll keep you updated.
Rain and storm chances will go up

What a great day today! Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Nice this evening. Temps drop into the 50s and low 60s. Lows drop into the low 50s to low 60s. Clouds increase during the day Thanksgiving. Isolated shower around noon, but rain and storms increase in the afternoon moving from the Coast to the North. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Scattered rain Thursday evening, but heavy rain in Central Mississippi. Rain and storms increase early Friday as a broken line of rain and storms move from the West to the East. There is a slight risk for excessive rainfall. Strong gusty winds and locally heavy rain possible in storms. The activity diminishes by 9 Friday morning. Cloudy Friday with highs in the low 70s. An upper low hangs out in Texas and then lifts to the NE Saturday with increasing rain and storms Saturday afternoon into the evening. The weather Sunday looks great!
3,200 without power amid tornado, Entergy says

At least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers lost electricity Saturday afternoon in St. Charles and Jefferson parishes after a tornado moved through the area, the utility said. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said it was sending deputies to help with damage. The agency also said power lines were down and traffic signals out, and urged residents to avoid the area around Bayou Gauche Road and U.S. Highway 90.
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are great choices for when you want to enjoy a really good burger with your friends or family.
Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear

Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that on November 21, enforcement agents cited two men and a juvenile for their alleged roles in the illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.
Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10

(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
Impairment Suspected in Late Night Crash on LA 159 that Claimed the Life of an Unrestrained Louisiana Man

Impairment Suspected in Late Night Crash on LA 159 that Claimed the Life of an Unrestrained Louisiana Man. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 24, 2022, that on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 159, just south of LA Hwy 2. Bret Dooly, 24, of Minden, Louisiana, was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed in the crash.
New Crappie regulations now in effect

New Crappie regulations directed by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission went into effect Nov. 20 for the state of Louisiana. The daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length is now limited to 7 per person; the total daily take will remain 50 crappie per person.
