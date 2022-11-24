ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

KELOLAND TV

Mild for now; Watch for snow chances next week

The weather has certainly been great for heading outdoors today. You can see several people out and about at Falls Park as of 3:30pm. Expect a nice evening to enjoy the parade downtown!. Our hourly temperature forecast shows a slow drop into the 30s this evening under mainly clear skies....
101.9 KING FM

Winter Storm Possible In SE Wyoming Next Week

Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service are saying there is a possibility that a "potent weather system" could hit southeast Wyoming next week, bringing a blast of winter weather to the area. But they say it's also possible that the system could miss our area and...
WYOMING STATE
KFYR-TV

North Dakota Game and Fish discuss ice safety

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even though it’s a bit warmer than usual now, temperatures will soon be dropping and ice will be forming on bodies of water statewide. Ice fishing accounts for about 25% of all fishing in North Dakota on an average year, and that’s why it’s important to follow these recommendations when venturing out.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Most popular baby names for girls in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in South Dakota in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Dakota

If you live in South Dakota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Dakota that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Black Hills Pioneer

South Dakota News Watch: South Dakota retailers adapt to online shopping trend by improving in-person experience

South Dakota retailers hope to take advantage of a national trend toward increasing in-store shopping this holiday season by enhancing customer experience and blending online offerings into their business model. An annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insight & Analytics found that of an estimated 115 million...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their...
GEORGIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm. It’s the latest sign that the outbreak has kept spreading after having already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide. The Nebraska...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Waterfowl death at Lewis & Clark State Recreational Area leads to advisory

CROFTON, Neb. -- A mass waterfowl death at the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area in northeast Nebraska has prompted state officials to urge caution to potential vistors. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the bird die-off was reported on Tuesday. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl,...
CROFTON, NE
KELOLAND TV

Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband rescued

SPRINGDALE, UT (Associated Press) – A woman died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park. The National Park Service says the married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile hike through an...
UTAH STATE
agupdate.com

Sell the feeder calf or create a yearling?

Editor’s note: The following was written by Heather Gessner, South Dakota State University Extension livestock business management field specialist, for the university’s website. Feeder calf sale numbers are ramping up across South Dakota. Fall brings many weaning and selling time decisions. These decisions include options to sell calves...
Vermillion Plain Talk

Heikes Family Farm Selected As 2022 Specialty Crop Producer Of The Year

YANKTON — Fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs, delicious jams and other value-added products, flower bouquet and other specialty crops are readily available across South Dakota. Access to these high-quality products has grown from farmers markets to farm stores, to online food hubs and more. In 2022, S.D. the Specialty...
YANKTON, SD
kotatv.com

Thousands of pounds of pills pulled from homes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Drug Enforcement Agency says they collected more than 13,000 pounds of pills in the five-state area that includes South Dakota. The collection was during the agency’s bi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day earlier this month. Across the country, the DEA disposed of more than 647,000 pounds of medications at nearly 5,000 collection sites.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Hawaii Gov. Ige looks back on coronavirus, tourism shutdown

HONOLULU (AP) — As Hawaii’s governor, David Ige faced a volcanic eruption that destroyed 700 homes, protests blocking construction of a cutting-edge multibillion-dollar telescope and a false alert about an incoming ballistic missile. During the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism shut down and Hawaii’s unemployment rate soared to 22.4%.
HAWAII STATE

