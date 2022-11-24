ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Thanksgiving Outfit

The Dallas Cowboys took down the New York Giants on Thanksgiving with an impressive defensive display. Dallas shut out New York in the second half en route to a 28-13 victory. However, the Cowboys victory wasn't the lasting image from the game. Instead, FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews started making...
DALLAS, TX
FOX2Now

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones questioned over 1957 photo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones faced questions over a 65-year-old photo that captured him during the civil rights movement outside a high school. Jones, an Arkansas native, was pictured in a group of white students appearing to block a group of Black students into...
ARKANSAS STATE
atozsports.com

The Cowboys are doing something that no other NFL team is

When Ezekiel Elliott rushed for the Dallas Cowboys‘ first touchdown of the game to take a second-quarter lead versus the New York Giants on Thursday, I wholeheartedly hoped he would jump into that red kettle to throw us all back to 2016. That iconic celebration really summed up the...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Von Miller’s knee injury revealed

Buffalo Bills star Von Miller suffered a knee injury during Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but it sounds like he may have avoided the worst-case scenario. Miller was carted off late in the second quarter and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. A Lions player got pushed into Miller, which caused his right leg to bend awkwardly. Doctors who reviewed the video immediately speculated that Miller tore his ACL, but fortunately that was not the case.
Sporting News

Jerry Jones photo controversy: Why Cowboys owner is under fire for 1957 picture in Little Rock

Jerry Jones has been no stranger to controversies through the years, but the latest might be his most damning. The Washington Post published a story on Nov. 23 featuring Jones in a fairly compromising position; The feature of the story was a 1957 photograph outside of Little Rock High School in Arkansas, in which Jones is seemingly part of a group of students preventing the desegregation of the school.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Spun

College Football Coach Fired After Loss On Saturday Night

The coaching carousel is about to get into full swing, but not before a bunch of other college football programs start firing coaches. One team decided to get a jumpstart in that department. On Saturday, Carl Reed of 247Sports first reported that Florida Atlantic have relieved head coach Willie Taggart...
BOCA RATON, FL
Sporting News

Browns field vandalism, explained: Why Cleveland is playing on damaged turf at FirstEnergy Stadium

The Browns on Sunday will be forced to play on a damaged playing surface as they host the visiting Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium. A fan reportedly broke into the stadium on Monday and vandalized the field by performing donuts with a stolen vehicle, leaving several skid marks on the grass as a result. A police report regarding the incident — via Cleveland's Fox8.com — claimed that the stadium's security manager reported a break-in at 11:45 p.m. local time.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception

The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
HOUSTON, TX

Community Policy