Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Thanksgiving Outfit
The Dallas Cowboys took down the New York Giants on Thanksgiving with an impressive defensive display. Dallas shut out New York in the second half en route to a 28-13 victory. However, the Cowboys victory wasn't the lasting image from the game. Instead, FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews started making...
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones questioned over 1957 photo
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones faced questions over a 65-year-old photo that captured him during the civil rights movement outside a high school. Jones, an Arkansas native, was pictured in a group of white students appearing to block a group of Black students into...
Jemele Hill Outs Jerry Jones in Controversial Photo Making Rounds Online
Former ESPN host Jemele Hill is making her opinion known after an old photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has surfaced. In the image, Jones is seen among a White mob trying to prevent Black students from integrating into an Arkansas high school. The Washington Post broke the story.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
The Cowboys are doing something that no other NFL team is
When Ezekiel Elliott rushed for the Dallas Cowboys‘ first touchdown of the game to take a second-quarter lead versus the New York Giants on Thursday, I wholeheartedly hoped he would jump into that red kettle to throw us all back to 2016. That iconic celebration really summed up the...
Aaron Rodgers at Green Bay Packers Practice on Thanksgiving
Check out Aaron Rodgers unleashing some deep passes at the start of practice on Thursday.
Extent of Von Miller’s knee injury revealed
Buffalo Bills star Von Miller suffered a knee injury during Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but it sounds like he may have avoided the worst-case scenario. Miller was carted off late in the second quarter and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. A Lions player got pushed into Miller, which caused his right leg to bend awkwardly. Doctors who reviewed the video immediately speculated that Miller tore his ACL, but fortunately that was not the case.
Odell Beckham Jr. BREAKING: OBJ Has 'Good Visit Today' with Cowboys, Says Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones is spilling the beans on his Thanksgiving Day pursuit of Dallas Cowboys target Odell Beckham Jr.
Tom Brady Tells Fox Cameraman to Get Away From Huddle
VIDEO: Tom Brady tells FOX to get away from Bucs huddle.
Bill Belichick grumbling about losing to the Vikings is JUST THE BEST!
Usually, when we watch Bill Belichick grumble during press conferences it annoys me. It’s part of your job, get over it and stop acting like a child who doesn’t want to go to church. But when he grumbles at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings, it’s kind of...
Micah Parsons 'Punched' Giants? Cowboys Star Responds to 'Dirty Play'
A Giants offensive lineman is claiming that he baited Micah Parsons with words that caused the Dallas star to “full-on punch” him in the chin ... and now the Cowboys star is speaking up.
Iron Bowl 2022: Why Nick Saban’s Face Was Bloody
The legendary Alabama coach sported a noticeable cut under his eye during Saturday’s game.
Watch: Awkward moment between Belichick, Thielen
Their postgame greeting was more of a blow by.
Lane Kiffin agrees to new contract to remain at Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin will return as Ole Miss' football coach next season and is signing a contract extension with the Rebels, he told ESPN on Saturday.
Jerry Jones photo controversy: Why Cowboys owner is under fire for 1957 picture in Little Rock
Jerry Jones has been no stranger to controversies through the years, but the latest might be his most damning. The Washington Post published a story on Nov. 23 featuring Jones in a fairly compromising position; The feature of the story was a 1957 photograph outside of Little Rock High School in Arkansas, in which Jones is seemingly part of a group of students preventing the desegregation of the school.
College Football Coach Fired After Loss On Saturday Night
The coaching carousel is about to get into full swing, but not before a bunch of other college football programs start firing coaches. One team decided to get a jumpstart in that department. On Saturday, Carl Reed of 247Sports first reported that Florida Atlantic have relieved head coach Willie Taggart...
Browns field vandalism, explained: Why Cleveland is playing on damaged turf at FirstEnergy Stadium
The Browns on Sunday will be forced to play on a damaged playing surface as they host the visiting Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium. A fan reportedly broke into the stadium on Monday and vandalized the field by performing donuts with a stolen vehicle, leaving several skid marks on the grass as a result. A police report regarding the incident — via Cleveland's Fox8.com — claimed that the stadium's security manager reported a break-in at 11:45 p.m. local time.
Deion Sanders to Colorado? Why Buffaloes reportedly offered head coach job to Jackson State coach
One of the more intriguing candidates to jump into a Power 5 job has been offered an opportunity to do just that. Deion Sanders has been offered the Colorado job, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. The third-year Jackson State coach reportedly "has legit interest" in becoming their next coach:
NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception
The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
