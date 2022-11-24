Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo gets 3-year $225 million offer from Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed an offer to play on into his 40s with Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr ready to hand him a three year deal after the World Cup, according to CBS Sports sources. Ronaldo is a free agent following the termination of his contract with Manchester United...
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
CBS Sports
World Cup live scores, updates: Wales vs. Iran goalless, FIFA World Cup 2022 bracket, schedule, standings
Groups A and B are in play on Friday, with a 2 p.m. ET showdown between the United States and England. Day 6 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here and Wales vs. Iran is coming at you from Ahmed bin Ali Stadium as the second round of games gets underway in Group B.
CBS Sports
Japan vs. Costa Rica final score, FIFA World Cup 2022 : Ticos get unexpected victory thanks to Keysher Fuller
After losing 7-0 the opening 2022 World Cup match against Spain, Costa Rica surprisingly won 1-0 against Japan with a late winning goal from right back Keysher Fuller. After Japan won 2-1 in their first match of the competition against Germany, they couldn't repeat the incredible performance of last Wednesday.
Japan filmmaker freed from Myanmar prison vows to tell story
TOKYO (AP) — Toru Kubota, a Japanese journalist who was arrested while covering a protest in military-ruled Myanmar and detained for more than three months, said his experience made him more determined to tell the story of people there. “I feel I can understand their feelings more,” he said...
Australia lowers terrorism threat level for first time since 2014
Australia lowered its terrorism threat level for the first time in over a decade Monday, with officials citing a reduction in those who seek to target the Oceanic nation in an attack.
Comments / 0