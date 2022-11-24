Read full article on original website
Related
'Worst hosts EVER!': Football fans rip into Qatar after they become first side to be knocked out of the 2022 World Cup... with many 'glad' at their elimination after two games, calling it 'poetry in motion'
Football fans are revelling in Qatar's misery as the World Cup hosts became the first team to be eliminated from the group stage. A 3-1 defeat to Senegal, coupled with Holland's 1-1 draw with Ecuador, means hosts Qatar became the first side dumped out of the competition, with zero points and just one goal from their opening two games.
Japan left its dressing room spotless and made origami cranes for its hosts after beating Germany at the World Cup
A picture shared by FIFA, world soccer's governing body, shows the floor swept, towels folded, and litter sorted into neat piles.
Hidden near the dunes, Saudi Arabia plot another World Cup shock
Argentina’s conquerors are preparing to repeat the trick against Poland, at their quiet base 25 miles from their own border
Sporting News
Mexico loses Messi, Argentina game, and possibly FIFA World Cup knockout berth in a single moment
For a few perilous seconds, everyone in a green Mexico shirt lost track of Lionel Messi. The ball was to the right side of the field. He stood alone in the center, 25 feet removed from the goal. No El Tri defender noticed he was there. This is the same sort of high-risk behavior as climbing a sheer rock wall with no ropes.
USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup
As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
‘It was embarrassing’: Boos ring out in fan zones across the country as England disappoints against USA
Boos and jeers could be heard ringing out in fans zones across the country after England strained to a 0-0 draw with the US in their second World Cup 2022 game.The England team was hoping to have sealed qualification for the knockout stages with a win but came away with a point against the US side at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.It comes after England opted to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community by lighting up the Wembley arch in rainbow colours rather than protest in Qatar by wearing the OneLove armbands.They did not follow Germany’s lead...
USA fans threaten to ‘renounce citizenship’ after USMNT Twitter feed makes toe-curling Taylor Swift joke
USA soccer fans are threatening to "leave the country" after a cringeworthy Taylor Swift joke from the official USMNT feed went viral. The USA is all set to face England in a huge World Cup group-stage showdown in Qatar later today. After drawing their first game against Wales, Gregg Berhalter's...
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’
Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
Welsh fans fume after 'Prince of Wales' gives rousing speech to the England squad
The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George's Park on Monday (November 14) ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar. Footage of the private meeting showed William present the players, including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and James Maddison, with their shirts at the team’s Staffordshire training ground.
World Cup 2022: Saudi players gifted luxury cars after upsetting Argentina
After a tremendous World Cup upset victory over Argentina, each player of the Saudi Arabia team was gifted a new Rolls Royce Phantom.
U.S. Soccer Fans Furious After Starting Lineup Revealed For England Game
The U.S. Men's National Team has announced its official starting lineup for this afternoon's highly-anticipated World Cup matchup against England. There's a notable absence from this starting 11 — 20-year-old midfielder Gio Reyna. There's a large portion of American soccer fans who are frustrated by this lineup decision from...
‘A disgrace to football’: Carlos Queiroz demands Jurgen Klinsmann resign from Fifa after Iran comments
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has publicly called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on Fifa’s Technical Study Group after branding his comments on the Iranian team ‘a disgrace to football’.Speaking in his role as a pundit on the BBC following Iran’s 2-0 victory over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, Klinsmann suggested the Iranian players have a cultural predisposition to badgering referees for cheap fouls and that, as their manager, Queiroz suited that style of tactic.“That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it,” said Klinsmann. “That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national...
Watch: Lionel Messi Stunning Goal For Argentina v Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2022
Lionel Messi has produced a moment of magic to give Argentina the lead against Mexico in the World Cup, watch the goal here.
Yardbarker
Qatar are officially the worst host nation in World Cup history
It turns out that money can’t buy everything. After their loss to Senegal, Qatar has been ejected from the tournament, the earliest of any host nation ever!. South Africa was the only other host nation to be eliminated in the group stage but they lasted a game longer and even got a win over France.
Advocate
Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar
Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
Fans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022
Fans booed and threw beer as England's dreams of claiming their first ever victory over the USA at a World Cup tournament were crushed with a 0-0 draw on Friday, 25 November.Though Gareth Southgate had warned warned his side to up their game after their win over Iran, he did not get his desired response.The goalless match means that Three Lions have failed to secure their place in the knockout phase, ahead of their group stage match against Wales next Tuesday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Yardbarker
(Video) Mexico and Argentina fans involved in brutal fight inside stadium during World Cup clash
Mexico and Argentina fans were involved in a brutal fight inside the stadium during their World Cup clash. Mexico against Argentina was always going to be a fiery affair on the pitch. Lionel Messi stole the headlines after scoring his eighth World Cup goal to give Argentina the lead, with Enzo Fernandez sealing the game late on.
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
Comments / 0