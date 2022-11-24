Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at least once, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Lionel Messi set for richest deal in MLS history, summer move to Beckham’s Miami
Lionel Messi is close to moving to Inter Miami next summer, where he’ll become the richest player in Major League Soccer history according to a sensational report in The Sunday Times. Considered by many to be the greatest player of his generation, the 35-year-old Messi is still playing at...
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
How to Watch Spain vs. Germany in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Play
Might not be as easy for Spain this time around. Coming off a 7-0 rout of Costa Rica for the country’s largest ever World Cup margin of victory and first opening-match win since 2006, Spain is now set to face a Germany squad fighting to avoid elimination. Germany was...
Ilia Malinin in familiar position after Grand Prix Finland short program
Ilia Malinin landed a quadruple Axel in his free skate to win his first two competitions this season. Less known was that the 17-year-old American had to come from behind to win each time. An at least slightly injured Malinin looks up in the standings again after the short program...
Report: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami Close to Deal
Lionel Messi reportedly is on the verge of taking his talents to South Beach. Inter Miami are close to an agreement with the Argentinian icon, according to a report from Matt Lawton of The Times. The deal would bring Messi to Miami following the 2022-23 European season and make him...
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 28
Monday is looking to be a spirited day of World Cup action. Sunday definitely lived up to the hype, with all four games delivering upsets, goals and neck-and-neck action. Japan, fresh off a miraculous 2-1 upset in Group E over Germany, fell flat to Costa Rica in a 1-0 loss after Los Ticos began the tournament with a 7-0 drubbing at the hands – or feet – of Spain. The upsets continued in Group F when Morocco shocked FIFA’s No. 2-ranked Belgium 2-0 that saw riots ensue in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.
How to Watch Cameroon vs. Serbia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
It’s been an exciting first week for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. For Group G, Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland claimed a 1-0 victory over Cameroon during their Thanksgiving Day matchups. Now, the teams that lost those matches will face one another for a battle of redemption. Here’s...
PST’s 2022 World Cup predictions: Standings, winner, awards, USMNT fate
It’s almost here. While there’s long been a debate about whether the 2022 World Cup would arrive in Qatar, the winter tournament is hitting Middle East pitches for the next five weeks. The mid-season timing has provided for lots of intrigue and injuries but there are still a...
How can USA qualify for the World Cup last 16?
“How can the USA qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup and make it out of the group stage?”. That is the question you will hear time and time again ahead of their Group B finale against Iran on Tuesday, November 29 at 2pm ET. As the information...
