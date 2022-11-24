Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022 news LIVE: England vs Wales build-up as Gareth Southgate hints at starting 11
England and Wales will do battle in a decisive World Cup 2022 Group B match on Tuesday evening with places in the knockout stages in Qatar up for grabs for both teams.England’s path to the last 16 looks the much simpler of the two as they only need to avoid defeat by four or more goals against their British rivals to secure a place in the second round. The Three Lions will have their eyes on topping the group however, which they would achieve with victory over a side they haven’t lost to since 1984, while a draw would...
Brazil vs Switzerland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022
Brazil will be without Neymar as they face Switzerland in Group F of the World Cup 2022.The star forward was taken off late on in their opening win over Serbia and has been ruled out of the group stages due to an ankle injury.Brazil coach Tite has an abundance of options to replace Neymar, but his injury may also force a change in approach.Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match and both teams know that victory would earn them qualification for the last 16.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Brazil vs Switzerland?The match will kick off at...
Portugal vs Uruguay live stream: Where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV
Portugal look to further gain momentum against Uruguay when they resume their World Cup campaign. The Selecao eased past Ghana, although they suffered a few scares along the way, while La Celeste played out a frustrating draw with South Korea.Meanwhile Fernando Santos’ side have grown closer in recent days following the injury setback to PSG star Danilo Pereira. “We want to dedicate this win to Danilo [Pereira] because he is a fantastic player and person,” Bernardo Silva said. “That is why we would like to do it for him. But we have a strong arsenal of weapons and we...
