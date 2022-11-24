Read full article on original website
Survey to study health equity in the Finger Lakes is open until end of November
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A survey to study health equity across the Finger Lakes region, especially in underserved communities, is open until the end of November. Common Ground Health opened the My Health Story 2022 survey in July. It seeks to understand health disparities in the region between geography, race, ethnicity, primary language, and gender.
Shoppers support Indigenous businesses at Native. Made. Market
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Keeping it small, local and native was the goal of Saturday’s first-ever Native. Made. Market hosted at the POP ROC Cafe in the City of Rochester. The market brought together native educators, creatives and businesses to immerse people into the cultures of 10 native tribes. “You don’t...
Annual Walk a Milestone encourages people to step forward to better mental health
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Registration is underway for the Compeer Rochester 3rd Annual Walk A Milestone fundraiser being held November 21-27, 2022. Walk registrants can choose how to participate in the hybrid event: in-person, virtually, or both. The in-person walk begins at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 26; the virtual walk can be done any time during the weeklong event, alone or with friends. Registration is free; donations are welcome. Learn more and register here.
Rochester in Focus: Nov. 27, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, we’re talking about the violence in our city and its impacts on young people. Hear from Tamara Sheppard, a lead social worker with the Rochester City School District, and Rochester City Council Member Willie Lightfoot.
U of R supports students who can’t go home for the holidays
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Traditionally, families spend the holidays together. But that’s not the case for many international students, which is why the University of Rochester held an ice skating event this weekend for those who can’t make the trip home. “I took some time off last semester...
Rochester Fire Department helps Buffalo after winter storm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Three days and 3,000 buildings. That’s what a team of 25 from the Rochester Fire Department deal with after Buffalo was slammed with snow last week. Just getting to the Queen City was a battle. It was déjà vu for some members of the fire department, including Capt. Ed Tracey. The last time they were called out to Buffalo to help with an Arctic blast was 2014.
Local shoppers show their appreciation on Small Business Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It was Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support local shops. Many people were in the spirit all over town. News10NBC talked to a few of them outside Cook’s World on Monroe Avenue about why shopping locally is important all year round. “I think it’s...
Biannual marketplace provides platform for Black entrepreneurs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Heading into Small Business Saturday, close to 30 black owned shops set up tables inside Montgomery Center, for “Black Power Marketplace”. An event that happens twice a year. The mission is to provide a regular platform for black entrepreneurs. Nine-year-old Queen Nova, took us...
Open Door Mission serves meals to homeless people on Thanksgiving
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Open Door Mission in Rochester is helping those most in need during the holidays. The Open Door Mission served free grab-and-go meals to the homeless on Thanksgiving. It also welcomed people inside its location on West Main Street to enjoy a sit down meal. Organizers...
Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread. The Nebraska Department...
Heartwarming holiday: Rochester man celebrates Thanksgiving with newfound relative
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester family is celebrating this holiday week with a family member they didn’t know existed. The dad took a 23andMe DNA testing kit several months ago and didn’t think much more of it until he got a message from a sister he never knew he had.
Hawaii Gov. Ige looks back on coronavirus, tourism shutdown
HONOLULU (AP) — As Hawaii’s governor, David Ige faced a volcanic eruption that destroyed 700 homes, protests blocking construction of a cutting-edge multibillion-dollar telescope and a false alert about an incoming ballistic missile. During the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism shut down and Hawaii’s unemployment rate soared to 22.4%.
Missing Person Alert: RIT student Eric Alcantara
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County deputies need your help finding a missing RIT student, Eric Alcantara. The sheriff’s office says he was last seen by his roommate on Wednesday afternoon on campus. He was wearing a red jacket, black pants, a knit cap, black shoes with white accents, and carrying a backpack. He is 5 foot 1, has black hair, has brown eyes, and he is 19 years old.
House on Lorenzo Street hit by gunfire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At about 3:08 am on Saturday, Rochester Police Officers responded to Lorenzo Street for the ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived, officers found evidence that gunshots had been fired in the area and an occupied house had been hit several times. The only person in the house was an adult female, who was not injured. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.
Runners and walkers participate in Feast Thanksgiving Day race in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People got a head start to their big feast by burning some calories on the streets of Rochester on Thanksgiving. It was the annual Feast Thanksgiving Day walk and run. People could choose to run either two or five miles. They could even do it completely virtually.
Judge denies bid for new trial in Whitmer kidnapping case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a new trial request by two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Lawyers for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. alleged misconduct by a juror and unfairness by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker following their conviction by a federal jury in August.
Man killed in incident involving a bulldozer in Livingston County
LEICESTER, N.Y. – Livingston County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a man was killed in an incident involving a bulldozer. This happened on a farm off Dunkley Road in Leicester. Deputies are at the scene investigating. News10NBC will update the story as we learn more.
MCSO investigates arson and racist graffiti in Perinton
PERINTON, N.Y. – On Friday at 2:07 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Crossing Creek Drive for the report of two people in the apartment complex parking lot with spray paint. As a deputy pulled into the parking lot, both suspects ran west-bound towards Mason Road. The deputy saw a racial slur spray painted on a vehicle in the lot. MCSO established a perimeter as well as conducted a K-9 track and neighborhood canvas. They weren’t able to find the suspects.
Man found dead in northeast Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was found deceased on First Street early Friday morning. Rochester Police say they responded to a residence just after 8 a.m. for the report of an unresponsive male in his 30s. Police say the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious, but it...
Two men injured in stabbing on E. Main St. overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police responded to two walk-in stabbing victims at Rochester General Hospital. When they got there, they found two men in their 20s suffering from stab wounds. Both are being treated for injuries to the upper body. This is believed to have happened Saturday morning on East Main Street.
