Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WETM
Weather Matters With Matthews: How warm did we get this November?
A warm, summer-like day in November may be rare in Elmira compared to days where the high is in the 40’s or 50’s, but it is not that uncommon. According to data from the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, a maximum November temperature of at least 70 degrees has been recorded 19 times. A high of 80 degrees has only been accomplished once.
WETM
Clearing out tonight, plenty of sunshine on Saturday
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A few spotty lake effect showers this evening. Conditions clear out later tonight. More details below:. Cloud cover decreases as high pressure builds into the Twin Tiers. Temperatures drop as low as 30 degrees. TOMORROW:. Plenty of sunshine during the day as high pressure remains...
Weather: Wild, windy, Wednesday expected during stormy week
ITHACA, N.Y. — We head into astronomical winter this week as thoughts turn to December and the holiday season. While no major snow storms are in the forecast, multiple storm systems will impact the area over the next several days, and Wednesday and Thursday could be rather dicey as strong winds send your inflatable Santa for a sleigh ride across town.
NewsChannel 36
Dry Conditions for Corning Parade of Lights
Temperatures will fall through the 40s and into the upper 30s for tonight's Parade of Lights in Corning. Early breezes will diminish, and clouds will be on the increase later on. Overall, a phenomenal evening for a holiday parade!
Watkins Glen: Remember the odd-even parking rules
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – With December just a matter of days away, which could mean snow, as well, the Village of Watkins Glen is reminding drivers of the odd-even parking rules that are in place for the winter. The Village issued a reminder that odd-even parking went into effect on November 1 and stays […]
Festival of Lights Postpones fireworks
The county says that due to the weather forecast this evening, the Festival of Lights is moving the fireworks show from tonight to tomorrow at 7 p.m.
NewsChannel 36
Family Pet Nearly Starts Serious House Fire
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fire crews responded to smoke in an apartment home on Willow Drive in Horseheads around 2:30 on Sunday afternoon. According to the Town & Country Fire Department Assistant Chief Don Fischer, a pan with turkey had been left on top of the stove. The resident's dog had jumped up and accidentally turned the stove knob on low.
PHOTOS: Elmira’s Brand Park Pool then & now
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Brand Park Pool on Elmira’s southside hasn’t been used since 2005, falling into decay over the last 17 years. But the pool was once a bustling and popular summer attraction for the City. The Chemung County Historical Society said that the original pool was built in 1926 and was known […]
Purple Christmas trees? It's a thing in Naples wine country
NAPLES – Someday, the story of the purple Christmas trees (and maybe the blue and orange ones, too) will be passed on from generation to generation, making spirits bright like Rudolph’s red nose and Frosty’s magic hat. This weekend, as many people head out to remote areas...
WETM
Elmira Renegades excited to make franchise debut
He Elmira Renegades will make their franchise debut next month. he Elmira Renegades will make their franchise debut next month. The Salvation Army Corning needs volunteers and donations. Sheriff reminds drivers to drive sober Thanksgiving …. Sheriff reminds drivers to drive sober Thanksgiving weekend. Man wanted for burglary, unlawful surveillance...
Lancaster Farming
Problems Mount for Christmas Tree Growers: Disease, Drought, Deer Add to High Input Costs
For the first time since the early 1990s, Larry Holbrooke won’t be selling Christmas trees from his farm in Montrose, Pennsylvania. A combination of drought and disease has forced Holbrooke, who owns Laura Lynn Tree Farm in Susquehanna County, to sit out this season. At Holbrooke’s farm, an outbreak...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Holiday Parade Celebrates Its 64th Year
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds of people came out to downtown Elmira to watch the annual holiday parade on Friday morning. There were plenty of recognizable characters like Woody and Buzz from Toy Story, Elmo and friends from Sesame Street, and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus made the trip down from the North Pole.
2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers
(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see. This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19. Below is […]
NewsChannel 36
Thousands Enjoy Sayre Borough Christmas Parade
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- Thousands of people gathered in Sayre Friday evening for the annual Sayre Borough Christmas Parade. The nighttime parade weaved through downtown Sayre, bringing smiles to kids of all ages. Dozens of local organizations, businesses, dance troupes, and fire and EMS companies took part, tossing candy to spectators along the way.
WOLF
Authorities continue to search for missing Susquehanna County man
Hartford Township, Susquehanna County — Over 50 people from various organizations searched for Gino Carlo Ciambriello today. Greenfield Township Police said he was last seen in the Crystal Lake area of Greenfield Township around noon last Wednesday. The agencies that assisted today included State Police, four fire companies, Susquennhanna...
How a CNY traffic stop unraveled a cross-country meth ring, a California desert murder
Cortland County, N.Y. — In February 2019, Cortland County deputies pulled over a pickup truck in a routine traffic stop. What they found was anything but routine: a .380 caliber handgun, four pounds of crystal meth and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. That stop marked the end of...
WETM
Danbury rallies late, defeats Elmira in OT
The Hat Tricks rallied late and defeated the Mammoth in overtime on Friday. The Hat Tricks rallied late and defeated the Mammoth in overtime on Friday. The Salvation Army Corning needs volunteers and donations. Sheriff reminds drivers to drive sober Thanksgiving …. Sheriff reminds drivers to drive sober Thanksgiving weekend.
East Middle students save woman in motor accident
On October 24th, Izaiah DeJesus Malachi Bell and Logan Ostrander were walking to school and were just a few blocks from East Middle when they witnessed a collision between two vehicles.
wskg.org
Heat Without Fire: Deep Geothermal in the Northeastern U.S.
Heat Without Fire: Deep Geothermal in the Northeastern U.S. Deep geothermal heat could transform how energy is provided to communities in the future. Geothermal is not something often considered in the Northeast due to the depth required to find heat. We, as a society, face the challenges of weaning off of fossil fuels and switching to sources that do not add greenhouse gasses to the atmosphere. Electricity production from alternative energy sources, like wind and solar power can help, but what can be done to replace over 30% of New York State’s energy consumption that is used to heat our homes and offices? Cornell University researchers and staff may have that answer. They are exploring how the heat deep below our feet – geothermal energy – can fill this need anywhere, using Cornell’s Ithaca campus as a demonstration site.
Bicyclist struck by car in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man sustained injuries after being struck by a vehicle near a busy intersection in Elmira on Friday. The accident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday evening where a bicyclist was hit near the intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue. The man was seen on the ground while emergency […]
Comments / 0