ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
960 The Ref

Russian Duma gives LGBTQ 'propaganda' bill final approval

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hVhmF_0jML876I00

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian lawmakers on Thursday gave their final approval to a bill that significantly expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting gay rights in the country, another step in a years-long crackdown on the country's embattled LGBTQ community.

The new bill expands a ban on what authorities call “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors, established by legislation dubbed the “gay propaganda” law. It was adopted by the Kremlin in 2013 in an effort to promote “traditional values” in Russia.

This year, the lawmakers moved to ban spreading such information to people aged 18 and older.

The bill was approved in the third and final reading on Thursday by the State Duma, the lower house of parliament. It will go next to the upper house, the Federation Council, and then to President Vladimir Putin, whose signature will give it legal force.

The new bill outlaws all advertising, media and online resources books, films and theater productions deemed to contain such “propaganda,” a concept loosely defined in the bill. The 2013 ban was often enacted against any depictions of same-sex unions and used as a tool to crack down on LGBTQ rights groups and activists.

Violations are punishable by fines. If committed by non-residents, they can lead to their expulsion from Russia. The fines range from 100,000 to 2 million rubles ($1,660-$33,000). For some violations, foreigners could face 15 days’ detention prior to expulsion.

The bill does not make violations a criminal offense. Russian law stipulates that the criminal code can be amended only through an independent bill. Some lawmakers have suggested they favor such a measure.

Russia explicitly outlawed same-sex marriages in 2020 by adopting amendments to the country's Constitution that, among other things, stipulated that the “institution of marriage is a union between a man and a woman.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Trump faces backlash for hosting dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes: 'Unacceptable conduct'

Former President Donald Trump has drawn criticism for having dinner this week with Kanye West and white supremacist leader and Holocaust-denier Nick Fuentes. , the former president wrote in a Truth Social post. He tried to downplay the meeting, saying the rapper, now known as Ye, "unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about.
FLORIDA STATE
960 The Ref

Iran government supporters confront protesters at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Tensions ran high at Iran’s second match at the World Cup on Friday as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it and stadium security seized flags, T-shirts and other items expressing support for the protest movement that has gripped the Islamic Republic.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure amount to genocide, says top Ukrainian official

A top Ukrainian official has said that Russia’s attacks on critical energy infrastructure across the war-torn country amounted to genocide.Ukrainian prosecutor-general Andriy Kostin added that the strikes on the key facilities targeted “the full Ukrainian nation” and were bids to force Kyiv to surrender.Speaking to the BBC, Mr Kostin said on Sunday that besides the attacks on the energy grid, 11,000 Ukrainian children had been forcibly deported to Russia.He said that his office was investigating reports of more than 49,000 war crimes and crimes of aggression since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.Meanwhile, millions of people across Ukraine are facing...
960 The Ref

Crowd angered by lockdowns calls for China's Xi to step down

SHANGHAI — (AP) — Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China's powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Police using pepper spray drove...
960 The Ref

Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid spike in cases

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Pakistani authorities launched a new nationwide anti-polio drive on Monday amid a spike in new cases among children, health officials said. It is the sixth such campaign this year and will last for five days, aiming to inoculate children under the age of 5 in high-risk areas.
AFP

China protests speak to deep political frustrations

Protests spreading in China have been catalysed by fury at the government's hardline zero-Covid policies but have also exposed deep-rooted frustration against the country's wider political system. "What is very intriguing about these protests is how single-issue focus on #covidlockdown quickly transpired into wider political issues," she said.
960 The Ref

US Soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing...
960 The Ref

China rocket taking 3 to space station to blast off Tuesday

BEIJING — (AP) — A rocket carrying three astronauts to finish building China’s space station will blast off Tuesday amid intensifying competition with the U.S., the government said Monday,. The crew includes a veteran of a 2005 space mission and two first-time astronauts, according to the China...
960 The Ref

Australia reduces national terrorism threat to 'possible'

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s terrorism threat level has been downgraded from “probable" to “possible” for the first time since 2014, the head of the main domestic spy agency said Monday. The defeat of the Islamic State group in battle in the Middle...
The Associated Press

US has clear World Cup task against Iran: win or go home

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politcally charged World Cup match or go home. U.S. players have been praised as the best generation of American soccer. But they finished third behind Canada and Mexico in World Cup qualifying and now face a must-win final group-stage match.
960 The Ref

China's Xi faces public anger over draconian 'zero COVID'

SHANGHAI — (AP) — Barely a month after granting himself new powers as China’s potential leader for life, Xi Jinping is facing a wave of public anger of the kind not seen for decades, sparked by his draconian “zero COVID” program that will soon enter its fourth year.
960 The Ref

Murkowski withstands another conservative GOP challenger

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican, has twice withstood challenges from more conservative factions of her party; more than a decade ago, she mounted a historical write-in campaign to beat a tea party favorite, and this year she won reelection after inflaming the ire of former President Donald Trump.
ALASKA STATE
960 The Ref

Kidnappings, looting cited in Ethiopia's Tigray after truce

KAMPALA, Uganda — (AP) — Allies of Ethiopia’s federal military are looting property and carrying out mass detentions in Tigray, according to eyewitnesses and aid workers. The accounts raise fresh concern about alleged atrocities more than three weeks after the warring parties signed a truce that diplomats...
960 The Ref

China prepares to send new 3-person crew to space station

BEIJING — (AP) — Final preparations were being made Monday to send a new three-person crew to China's space station as it nears completion amid intensifying competition with the United States. The China Manned Space Agency said the Shenzhou-15 mission will take off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch...
960 The Ref

Al-Shabab extremist group attacks hotel in Somali capital

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — Somali security forces were attempting to flush out armed assailants from a hotel in the Somali capital, a police spokesman said Sunday, after the extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack. There has been no immediate word of any casualties. Al-Shabab said...
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
93K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy