Thousands of Foxconn workers leave after bonus payouts, iPhone 14 production to take a hit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission. A report suggests around 20,000 of the 200,000 workers of the largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, China, have left the plant after Foxconn decided to give a $1,400 bonus payout for new hires who would leave the job.
Apple Insider

Foxconn paid 20,000 rioting workers to leave the company

There were many reasons why hundreds rioted at Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant, including complaints about a lack of food during COVID confinement. One issue, though, was how Foxconn allegedly altered employment contracts so that new workers did not get the pay they were promised. Following the riot -- and an Apple...
Sahan Journal

Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs.

Over a dozen Amazon workers and a handful of supporters staged a walkout Tuesday morning at an Eagan warehouse, protesting a planned elimination of their midday shifts. The workers say about 30 employees at the Amazon Delivery Station Warehouse location are facing layoffs because they can’t switch to late-night shifts. Their last day of work is November 12.
EAGAN, MN
24/7 Wall St.

Apple’s iPhone Sales Catastrophes Mount

Apple is the leader in smartphone sales in the world by a large margin. Samsung is its only major competitor. While the iPhone 14’s sales have not been on fire, they have been steady and have kept Apple’s technology advantage at the vanguard of the industry. The threat to Apple’s success is something it cannot […]
Apple Insider

Apple will fix unfair commission for South Korea developers

With some exceptions, developers are required to pay 30% commission to Apple for all App Store sales. However, in South Korea, they have been charged on not the price of the app, but that price plus the 10% local value added tax (VAT). Consequently, the fees to Apple have worked...
YourCentralValley.com

Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report

(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...

