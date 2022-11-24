Read full article on original website
Love Shines In Relief of Injured Rodgers
Thrown into an almost impossible situation, Jordan Love led the Green Bay Packers to 10 points in two possessions in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Cavs Rally Late To Beat Pistons 102-94
Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) DETROIT, MI--- Detroit is coming back home after a long west coast road trip to host the Cavaliers. The Cavs are looking forward to bouncing back from a bad lost vs the Bucks. Cleveland got off to a very cold start in the first quarter and would be climbing back up from then on. Detroit held onto the lead as much as they could and did their best to fight off the Cavs. However, it was not enough as Cleveland would rally in the fourth quarter and would not give up the lead after scoring their 90th point of the game and pulled away with a 102-94 win on the road.
Sparky Take: Luke Fickell New Badgers Head Coach
Steve “Sparky” Fifer gives a 2 minute take on the Badgers hiring Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati to replace Paul Chryst as head coach. Badgers hiring Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati to replace Paul Chryst as head coach
Cavs See 4 Game Win Streak Come To End, Fall To Bucks 117-102
Milwaukee WI--- The Cavs would see their 4 game win streak fall to an end, losing to the Bucks in Milwaukee 117-102. The Cavs were dominate in the first half, leading by as many as 16 at one point, until the Bucks lead by Giannis Anteokounmpo outscored the Cavs 35-10 in the 3rd quarter.
This week's random thoughts: Sports, TV, music, movies, food, life.....
This week's random thoughts: Sports, TV, music, movies, food, life..... Don't ever take Joe Burrow for granted. Appreciate all aspects of his game, leadership and sense of awareness. Imagine your NFL team with Zach Wilson at QB. Food tip: Mama's on Main in Covington. The chicken parm is really good....
Bjorkstrand takes stick change, hot Kraken team into Vegas
For a team that head coach Dave Hakstol said would be feasting on turkey during a Thanksgiving Day trip into Las Vegas, they hope Oliver Bjorkstrand has only begun to feast. He went 17 straight games without a goal, puzzling because of his consistent involvement with generating scoring chances and from his 28-goal eruption last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets, before the summer trade to Seattle.
Statement made: Kraken get first ever win at Vegas (AUDIO)
Andre Burakovsky scored twice and Philipp Grubauer turned in 20 saves for his first win of the season on his 31stbirthday, helping the Seattle Kraken secure a 4-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights before a crowd of 18,119 at T-Mobile Arena on Friday. The Kraken stayed hot. They are...
