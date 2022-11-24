Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) DETROIT, MI--- Detroit is coming back home after a long west coast road trip to host the Cavaliers. The Cavs are looking forward to bouncing back from a bad lost vs the Bucks. Cleveland got off to a very cold start in the first quarter and would be climbing back up from then on. Detroit held onto the lead as much as they could and did their best to fight off the Cavs. However, it was not enough as Cleveland would rally in the fourth quarter and would not give up the lead after scoring their 90th point of the game and pulled away with a 102-94 win on the road.

DETROIT, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO