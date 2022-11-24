Read full article on original website
Investigation underway after 2 men found shot a mile apart in northeast Houston, police say
Houston police say one man is dead after he was found shot in a crashed SUV. The second victim was reportedly found a mile away in critical condition and was transported to the hospital.
Man shot while sitting inside vehicle near apartment complex in NE Houston, police say
An investigation is underway after one person was hit by gunfire while sitting in a vehicle outside a north Houston apartment complex Sunday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a possible drive-by shooting at the Park at Humble Apartments in the 9300 block of FM 1960 Road West near the Eastex Freeway.
Two separate double shootings in the Houston area leave two dead, two in the hospital
Two separate overnight shootings in the Houston area left two men dead, and two others in the hospital, (with one in critical condition) as police scramble to find out what happened and who is responsible.
Police investigating double shooting in northeast Houston, where 1 killed, another hospitalized
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly double shooting in northeast Houston, at two separate, but nearby scenes. Officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 5300 block of E Houston Rd for a shooting around 2:20 a.m., where they found a suburban crashed into a ditch. Inside the passenger side, officials said, was an unidentified young man with gunshot wounds to the chest.
HPD: Man found shot multiple times inside crashed SUV in NE Houston; Driver detained
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one man dead inside an SUV and another critically injured two miles away in northeast Houston early Sunday, according to police. Lt. I. Izaguirre with Houston Police said officers found an SUV that crashed into a ditch on East...
Takeoff murder involvement suspect Lil Cam taken into custody in Houston
Less than a month after Takeoff‘s murder, some progress may be in the works toward bringing justice in the case. Lil Cam, whose real name is Joshua Cameron, was arrested for a felony charge of unlawful carry of a weapon. Cameron has reportedly been affiliated with Mob Ties records for about 16 years.
Man dies after being shot multiple times in the Heights, police say
HOUSTON — A man is dead and a suspect is on the run after a shooting in The Heights, according to Houston police. It happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday on East 11th 1/2 Street, which is near the East 11th Street and Studewood Street intersection. When police arrived...
2 victims shot dead in parking lot in east Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people were shot and killed in a car Thursday afternoon outside of an apartment complex at the 200 block of Uvalde Road, near Highway 90. Harris County sheriff’s deputies said it appears that there was some sort of ‘transaction’ going on in the parking lot, before the shooting.
HPD: Off-duty Harris County deputy shoots at suspect who broke into his car, tried to drive over him
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An off-duty Harris County sheriff's deputy shot at a suspect that Houston police said broke into his car in Memorial City Saturday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in an apartment's parking garage on Town & Country Way near the Katy Tollway. According to the...
Houston police investigate officer-involved shooting, suspect broke into off-duty deputy car
HOUSTON - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in west Houston. Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, police say an off-duty deputy saw someone breaking into their car at 10402 Town and Country Way. Preliminary information says the deputy got a notification on his phone from OnStar that his vehicle was being tampered with and possibly got broken into.
Man shot, killed after showing up with mallet where ex-wife was present, HCSO says
Investigators said the man showed up unannounced at the ex-wife's home with a rubber mallet. That's when her brother, who was in the house with her, went to confront her ex before shooting him, deputies said.
2 dead in double shooting at NE Harris County apartment complex, HCSO says
According to police, the shooting is believed to have happened inside the car the two victims were found in after an alleged transaction.
Woman shot to death in possible domestic violence incident in NW Harris County, deputies say
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the woman, who's said to be in her in her 20s, was allegedly visiting one of the units when a man shot her.
Man in custody after shooting ex-girlfriend to death at NW Harris County apartment, deputies say
The man allegedly forced his way inside the apartment the woman was visiting before opening fire, HPD said.
Suspect who allegedly killed ex-wife, man in Spring Branch turns himself in to authorities after horrific shooting, HPD says
SPRING BRANCH, Texas – A man who is accused of killing two people, including the mother of his child, inside of a home in Spring Branch on Thanksgiving has reportedly turned himself in to police. According to the Houston Police Department, 38-year-old Yonetsy Montriel Granado turned himself in to...
Man shot, killed after allegedly attacking person inside residence with his ex-wife in NW Harris Co., HCSO says
HOUSTON – A man has been shot and killed after he attacked someone who then opened fire on him during an altercation involving his ex-wife, authorities say. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident took place Friday night in the 27000 block of Kendal Ridge Lane. Deputies were called...
2-alarm fire damages 4 units in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Firefighters battled an apartment fire that damaged four units and left one woman displaced early Saturday. According to HFD Captain Sedrick Robinett, the fire broke out in the 8200 block of Kingsbrook Dr. near Chimney Rock Rd. at around 2 a.m. The fire was later upgraded to...
Texas Thanksgiving turned into shooting; shooter finally apprehended
The Houston Police Department reports that a man who allegedly shot his ex-wife, another man, and two other people while they were having Thanksgiving dinner at home in Spring Branch has been arrested and charged. Two counts of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault are brought against the...
Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houston
November 24, 2022 - According to Assistant Chief Cantu, officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Baggett Lane around 9:18 p.m. and found that four people inside the house were shot. Two of these, a man and a woman were pronounced deceased at the scene. The two other victims were both males. One of these males was a 15-year-old who was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. The other male was also taken to a local hospital but is in critical condition.
