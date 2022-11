Elmer L “Eggie” Cornwell, Jr., 73, Fairfield PA passed away at the Gettysburg Hospital on Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born April 29, 1949 in Baltimore, MD the son of the late Elmer L. Cornwell, Sr. and Hattie Mae Haines. Eggie is survived by his wife, Marie Deavers Cornwell.

28 DAYS AGO