Patricia L. Hall
Patricia L. Hall, 79, of Punxsutawney, formerly of Corsica, died early Thursday, November 24, 2022 while at Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney. Born in Baltimore, Maryland on May 17, 1943, she was the daughter of the late John and Marion Boddorf Eshbaugh. She was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School...
Joye E. Knight
Joye E. Knight, age 93, of Knox, passed away Thursday morning, November 24, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following an illness. Born December 4, 1928, in Worthington, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Harry L. Bauer and Sarah Ocie Swartzlander Bauer. Joye was a 1947...
Ardelle Lorraine Leonard
Ardelle Lorraine Leonard, 81, of Meadville, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center surrounded by her family. Ardelle was born in Oil City, on January 2, 1941, a daughter of the late Ervin and Mary (Dechant) Guth. On June 24, 1972, Ardelle married Gerald “Jerry” Leonard; he...
Kathy J. (States) Scarpaci
Kathy J. (States) Scarpaci, 74, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, while a patient at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler, PA. She was born on October 4, 1948, to the late Raymond and Dorothy (Pierce) States in Punxsutawney, PA. Kathy graduated from Punxsutawney High School and...
Clifford Robinson Logan
Clifford Robinson Logan, 85, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on November 20, 2022, at the Concordia Lutheran Ministries. He was born September 30, 1937, in Dubois, PA to the late Rev. Harvey Logan and the late Ruth McClain Logan. He was raised in Miola, PA where he was known to...
Lorraine M. Weckerly
Lorraine M. Weckerly, 76, of Oil City, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday evening, November 22, 2022 at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center where she resided for the past few years. She was born on September 6, 1946 in Huey; daughter of the late Lawrence “Babe” and Alda...
KD Sunday Spotlight: Robin's Home helps female veterans in their time of need
BUTLER (KDKA) – In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, we end our veteran series at Robin's Home in Butler. The house on East Pearl Street provides housing and services to female veterans and their children in Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Erie, Lawrence, and Mercer counties. Founder Mary Chitwood is an Army veteran and she said she opened the home in 2019 and named it in honor of her friend Robin. She also served in the Army and was deployed during Desert Storm. She passed away in 2017 after medical complications. Chitwood said women veterans are the fastest-growing population in the military to experience homelessness, and she wants to prevent that from happening. While the vets live at the home, they can use the services which include case management, financial literacy, workforce development, and child services. The newest program focuses on veterans in recovery. They meet every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at the house. Chitwood just opened Robin's Home Thrift Store and Donation Center on South Main Street in Butler. Proceeds will towards the house and veteran resources. Everyone is welcome to attend the grand opening on December 16th.For more ways on how to donate or volunteer, go to their website at this link.
Sentimental Christmas tree marks Sharon’s annual lighting
The City of Sharon's annual tree lighting had dancing, caroling, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus -- but a few special moments punctuated the evening.
Christmas at the Mill returns to the Valley
Craft vendors, food trucks and lots of music could be heard at Lanterman's Mill.
Owner of Austintown restaurant talks recent closure
A popular local BBQ joint in Austintown announced its closure Sunday morning.
‘Giving Thanks’ brings meals to those in Crawford Co. community
For over 40 years, one organization in Meadville has shown the true spirit of Thanksgiving by helping those in need. Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing all the Thanksgiving favorites packed up and ready for those in need. The Family and Community Christian Association (FCCA) held its 45th annual “Giving Thanks” dinner, where they serve all of […]
One Hurt in Muddy Creek Township Crash
One motorist was taken to a local hospital following a two car crash that occurred Friday evening in Muddy Creek Township. According to State Police, 52-year-old Lisa Tylak of Cranberry Township was yielding to traffic on the Interstate 79 on-ramp from Route 422 just before 6:30pm when she was rear ended by a pickup driven by 71-year-old John Nicely of Darlington.
New Large Distillery Set For Grove City
A state grant will help go toward the construction of a new distillery in the Grove City area. State Representative Tim Bonner announced that the Balmaghie Beverage Group was the recipient of a $2.5 million RACP grant. The money will go toward a new multi-building production and retail complex in...
Venango County Photo of the Day
The winner of the exploreVenango “Thankful” photo contest: “I’m thankful for..our 2 sons (1 in the Air Force and the other a high school senior) with their great grandpa who is 95 and served in WWII , Navy Seabees ♡.” – Jeanette King.
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Bob Young
Bob Young served our country in the United States Navy. Name: Robert E. Young (Bob) Bob Young spent six years in the U.S. Navy from 1948-1954, which included a year with the Ninth Marines, Third Marine division during the Korean War as a field medical technician. He was awarded the...
Brandi L. Rapp
Brandi L. Rapp, 33, of Clarion, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 as the result of injuries received in an automobile accident. Born on February 21, 1989 in Clarion she was the daughter of Chas and Barb Rapp. She was a 2008 graduate of Keystone High School. Brandi worked...
State Police Investigating Recent Scam
State Police are continuing their investigation into a scam that impacted a local resident earlier this month. Authorities say that they were notified on November 3rd that a 73-year-old Ford City man purchased $660 worth of Target gift cards and gave the gift card information over the phone to an unknown individual who claimed to be with Xfinity.
Over $14K Scammed from Local Victims Intercepted by FedEx
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of an incident in which $14,300.00 scammed from local victims was intercepted by FedEx. On October 12, 2022, around 3:05 p.m., troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks took a theft report at the station. Through further investigation,...
Youngstown road reopened after 2-car crash
A major road was blocked -- but is now open -- after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
Car comes to rest against garage in Westmoreland rollover crash
A car came to rest with its tires against a garage in New Kensington after a rollover crash this morning in Westmoreland County. Members of New Kensington Fire Department Co. 2 responded to the call after 6 a.m. and found the vehicle in the area of Feldarelli Square. According to...
