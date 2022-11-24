ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, PA

Patricia L. Hall

Patricia L. Hall, 79, of Punxsutawney, formerly of Corsica, died early Thursday, November 24, 2022 while at Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney. Born in Baltimore, Maryland on May 17, 1943, she was the daughter of the late John and Marion Boddorf Eshbaugh. She was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Joye E. Knight

Joye E. Knight, age 93, of Knox, passed away Thursday morning, November 24, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following an illness. Born December 4, 1928, in Worthington, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Harry L. Bauer and Sarah Ocie Swartzlander Bauer. Joye was a 1947...
KNOX, PA
Ardelle Lorraine Leonard

Ardelle Lorraine Leonard, 81, of Meadville, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center surrounded by her family. Ardelle was born in Oil City, on January 2, 1941, a daughter of the late Ervin and Mary (Dechant) Guth. On June 24, 1972, Ardelle married Gerald “Jerry” Leonard; he...
MEADVILLE, PA
Kathy J. (States) Scarpaci

Kathy J. (States) Scarpaci, 74, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, while a patient at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler, PA. She was born on October 4, 1948, to the late Raymond and Dorothy (Pierce) States in Punxsutawney, PA. Kathy graduated from Punxsutawney High School and...
BROOKVILLE, PA
Clifford Robinson Logan

Clifford Robinson Logan, 85, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on November 20, 2022, at the Concordia Lutheran Ministries. He was born September 30, 1937, in Dubois, PA to the late Rev. Harvey Logan and the late Ruth McClain Logan. He was raised in Miola, PA where he was known to...
BUTLER, PA
Lorraine M. Weckerly

Lorraine M. Weckerly, 76, of Oil City, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday evening, November 22, 2022 at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center where she resided for the past few years. She was born on September 6, 1946 in Huey; daughter of the late Lawrence “Babe” and Alda...
OIL CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Robin's Home helps female veterans in their time of need

BUTLER (KDKA) – In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, we end our veteran series at Robin's Home in Butler. The house on East Pearl Street provides housing and services to female veterans and their children in Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Erie, Lawrence, and Mercer counties.  Founder Mary Chitwood is an Army veteran and she said she opened the home in 2019 and named it in honor of her friend Robin. She also served in the Army and was deployed during Desert Storm. She passed away in 2017 after medical complications. Chitwood said women veterans are the fastest-growing population in the military to experience homelessness, and she wants to prevent that from happening. While the vets live at the home, they can use the services which include case management, financial literacy, workforce development, and child services. The newest program focuses on veterans in recovery.  They meet every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at the house. Chitwood just opened Robin's Home Thrift Store and Donation Center on South Main Street in Butler. Proceeds will towards the house and veteran resources. Everyone is welcome to attend the grand opening on December 16th.For more ways on how to donate or volunteer, go to their website at this link.
BUTLER, PA
YourErie

‘Giving Thanks’ brings meals to those in Crawford Co. community

For over 40 years, one organization in Meadville has shown the true spirit of Thanksgiving by helping those in need. Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing all the Thanksgiving favorites packed up and ready for those in need. The Family and Community Christian Association (FCCA) held its 45th annual “Giving Thanks” dinner, where they serve all of […]
MEADVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

One Hurt in Muddy Creek Township Crash

One motorist was taken to a local hospital following a two car crash that occurred Friday evening in Muddy Creek Township. According to State Police, 52-year-old Lisa Tylak of Cranberry Township was yielding to traffic on the Interstate 79 on-ramp from Route 422 just before 6:30pm when she was rear ended by a pickup driven by 71-year-old John Nicely of Darlington.
DARLINGTON, PA
977rocks.com

New Large Distillery Set For Grove City

A state grant will help go toward the construction of a new distillery in the Grove City area. State Representative Tim Bonner announced that the Balmaghie Beverage Group was the recipient of a $2.5 million RACP grant. The money will go toward a new multi-building production and retail complex in...
GROVE CITY, PA
Venango County Photo of the Day

The winner of the exploreVenango “Thankful” photo contest: “I’m thankful for..our 2 sons (1 in the Air Force and the other a high school senior) with their great grandpa who is 95 and served in WWII , Navy Seabees ♡.” – Jeanette King.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Brandi L. Rapp

Brandi L. Rapp, 33, of Clarion, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 as the result of injuries received in an automobile accident. Born on February 21, 1989 in Clarion she was the daughter of Chas and Barb Rapp. She was a 2008 graduate of Keystone High School. Brandi worked...
CLARION, PA
butlerradio.com

State Police Investigating Recent Scam

State Police are continuing their investigation into a scam that impacted a local resident earlier this month. Authorities say that they were notified on November 3rd that a 73-year-old Ford City man purchased $660 worth of Target gift cards and gave the gift card information over the phone to an unknown individual who claimed to be with Xfinity.
FORD CITY, PA
Over $14K Scammed from Local Victims Intercepted by FedEx

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of an incident in which $14,300.00 scammed from local victims was intercepted by FedEx. On October 12, 2022, around 3:05 p.m., troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks took a theft report at the station. Through further investigation,...
FRANKLIN, PA

