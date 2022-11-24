ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

GOBankingRates

10 Richest People in the U.S.

Some of America's richest people made their fortunes as innovators, most becoming self-made billionaires. They transformed the world with technology, have improved the lives of others with their...
TechSpot

Billionaire Jeff Bezos advises people to be careful with their money this holiday season

In context: We're just over one week away from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which means retailers are getting ready to start (or have already started) their discount sales. Amazon sees billions of dollars worth of purchases over this period, so it's somewhat surprising to hear the company's founder and Chief Executive, Jeff Bezos, advising people to be frugal.
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Attacks Charities

And the reason for this sadness can be found in something that may come back into fashion with the coming recession. The covid-19 pandemic has contributed to the widening of socio-economic inequalities. The gap between the haves and have-nots has grown enormously during the pandemic. The richest 10% of the...
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Robb Report

Microsoft Cofounder Paul Allen’s 303-Foot Superyacht Has Finally Sold

After nearly two years on the market, Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen’s superyacht Tatoosh has sold. The lavish 303-footer was listed for $90 million in February 2021 following an extensive refit. She also welcomed prospective buyers aboard at the Monaco Yacht Show back in September before finally landing a new owner last week. Fraser Yachts announced the sale on November 4. Burgess reportedly brought the buyer and seller into an in-house deal, but did not disclose the sale price. Given the yacht’s pedigree and pristine condition, it’s safe to assume the figure was close to asking.

