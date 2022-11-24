ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

How To Watch: South Carolina vs. USC Upstate

By Evan Crowell
Gamecock Digest
 3 days ago

South Carolina and head coach Lamont Paris will look to bounce back after a disappointing showing in the Charleston Classic.

The Gamecocks took their lumps in the Charleston Classic. They played several tournament-level teams that out-executed them, a wake-up call this team needed.

Head coach Lamont Paris remarked that this team is still a work in progress, and they are building each day. The team comprises transfers and true freshmen, making competing against high-level teams early in the season difficult.

USC Upstate (2-3) has played some solid opponents this season and should pose a challenge for the Gamecocks. They have already seen Duke and Clemson, meaning the players shouldn't be scared of Carolina's logo.

Shot creation remains an issue for a team with talented ball handlers. They can be scary if South Carolina is shooting well, but very few players consistently beat defenders off the dribble. All three teams exposed that in the Charleston Classic, and they must get right in the coming weeks.

How To Watch USC Upstate @ South Carolina

  • Gameday: Friday, November 25th, 2022.
  • Game time: 4:00 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network+ or ESPN+
  • Stadium: Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, South Carolina)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

CLEMSON, SC
Gamecock Digest

