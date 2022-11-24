Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Ukrainians to brace for more Russian missile strikes which would further affect the power grid amid freezing temperatures.“We understand that the terrorists are planning new strikes. We know this for a fact,” the Ukrainian president said in his nightly video address.“And as long as they have missiles, they, unfortunately, will not calm down.”Earlier he accused Vladimir Putin’s forces of tuning Ukraine’s day of commemoration for a Soviet-era famine that killed millions into a “day of terror”.On the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, he was joined by other European leaders in Kyiv in warning that hunger...

49 MINUTES AGO