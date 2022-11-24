Read full article on original website
Amid protests over lockdowns, Goldman Sachs warns that China’s exit from COVID-zero may be ‘forced and disorderly’
“The central government may soon need to choose between more lockdowns and more COVID outbreaks,” Goldman Sachs wrote on Sunday.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy warns of new missile attacks; Russia may be preparing to leave Zaporizhzhia plant, nuclear chief says
Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges Ukraine to prepare for a fresh series of strikes; Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy firm suggests Russian forces are ‘packing their bags’ to leave power plant
Ukraine news - live: Zelensky warns of more Russian attacks amid power crisis
Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Ukrainians to brace for more Russian missile strikes which would further affect the power grid amid freezing temperatures.“We understand that the terrorists are planning new strikes. We know this for a fact,” the Ukrainian president said in his nightly video address.“And as long as they have missiles, they, unfortunately, will not calm down.”Earlier he accused Vladimir Putin’s forces of tuning Ukraine’s day of commemoration for a Soviet-era famine that killed millions into a “day of terror”.On the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, he was joined by other European leaders in Kyiv in warning that hunger...
Why protesters in China are holding up white paper
Protests erupted across major cities in China in an unprecedented show of defiance against the country's zero-Covid policy.
Crypto will survive the FTX collapse – but more scandals will follow
The epic collapse of wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried’s $32bn (£27bn) crypto empire, FTX, looks set to go down as one of the great financial debacles of all time. With a storyline full of celebrities, politicians, sex and drugs, the future looks bright for producers of feature films and documentaries. But, to paraphrase Mark Twain, rumours of the death of crypto itself have been much exaggerated.
Celebrated Greek cheesemakers brought low by inflation
On his bougainvillaea-covered farm on the Greek island of Naxos, Yannis Karganis milks his sheep, wondering anxiously how he will cope with soaring costs and keep his cheesemaking business afloat. The cost of transporting goods from the Greek mainland is also becoming prohibitive -- it takes more than five hours by boat to get from the main Greek port of Piraeus to Naxos.
