ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 4

Lizzie XOXO
2d ago

The officers should have Identified theirselves and ask him to come out and right there at that moment NO BODY SHOULD HAVE FIRED OFF THE WEAPON. WORDS BEFORE WEAPONS

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Man shot in the back after apparent ambush shooting in Humble

HOUSTON - A man was shot in the back after an apparent ambush northeast of Houston. Around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire department responded to reports of a shooting in progress at 9390 W FM 1960 in Humble. SUGGESTED: Woman, dog rescued after she drove car into...
HUMBLE, TX
thesource.com

Takeoff murder involvement suspect Lil Cam taken into custody in Houston

Less than a month after Takeoff‘s murder, some progress may be in the works toward bringing justice in the case. Lil Cam, whose real name is Joshua Cameron, was arrested for a felony charge of unlawful carry of a weapon. Cameron has reportedly been affiliated with Mob Ties records for about 16 years.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Police investigating double shooting in northeast Houston, where 1 killed, another hospitalized

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly double shooting in northeast Houston, at two separate, but nearby scenes. Officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 5300 block of E Houston Rd for a shooting around 2:20 a.m., where they found a suburban crashed into a ditch. Inside the passenger side, officials said, was an unidentified young man with gunshot wounds to the chest.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man charged in Thanksgiving quadruple shooting in Houston, killed ex-wife

HOUSTON - A man has been charged by Houston police for shooting four people on Thanksgiving night. Houston police say Yonetsy Montriel Granado, 38, is charged with four felonies for shooting a woman and man to death and shooting a 15-year-old boy and another man, injuring them. PREVIOUS STORY: Thanksgiving...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police investigate officer-involved shooting, suspect broke into off-duty deputy car

HOUSTON - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in west Houston. Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, police say an off-duty deputy saw someone breaking into their car at 10402 Town and Country Way. Preliminary information says the deputy got a notification on his phone from OnStar that his vehicle was being tampered with and possibly got broken into.
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

HCSO: Man shot, killed after attacking person at ex-wife's house in divorce confrontation in Cypress, Texas

CYPRESS, Texas — A man was shot to death after attacking a person at his ex-wife's house Friday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to the sheriff, the man showed up at his ex-wife's house in Cypress, Texas upset about the division of property in their divorce proceedings. The man reportedly proceeded to attack an adult at the house who responded by grabbing a pistol and shooting the man, Gonzalez said.
CYPRESS, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman, dog rescued after she drove car into ditch, was submerged in water

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman and her small dog were rescued from a submerged vehicle on Saturday evening. According to Harris County Constable Ted Heap, the woman came across high water driving through Bear Creek Park near northwest Houston. She tried to make a U-turn and accidentally drove off the road and slid into a ditch becoming partially submerged in water.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy