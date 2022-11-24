Read full article on original website
Lizzie XOXO
2d ago
The officers should have Identified theirselves and ask him to come out and right there at that moment NO BODY SHOULD HAVE FIRED OFF THE WEAPON. WORDS BEFORE WEAPONS
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two separate double shootings in the Houston area leave two dead, two in the hospitalhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Caught on Camera: Driver running red light causes crash then flees the scenehoustonstringer_com
This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
fox26houston.com
Man shot in the back after apparent ambush shooting in Humble
HOUSTON - A man was shot in the back after an apparent ambush northeast of Houston. Around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire department responded to reports of a shooting in progress at 9390 W FM 1960 in Humble. SUGGESTED: Woman, dog rescued after she drove car into...
thesource.com
Takeoff murder involvement suspect Lil Cam taken into custody in Houston
Less than a month after Takeoff‘s murder, some progress may be in the works toward bringing justice in the case. Lil Cam, whose real name is Joshua Cameron, was arrested for a felony charge of unlawful carry of a weapon. Cameron has reportedly been affiliated with Mob Ties records for about 16 years.
Off-duty deputy opens fire on suspect allegedly breaking into his vehicle, HPD says
The deputy received a notification that his truck was being broken into before confronting the suspect, Houston police said.
fox26houston.com
Police investigating double shooting in northeast Houston, where 1 killed, another hospitalized
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly double shooting in northeast Houston, at two separate, but nearby scenes. Officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 5300 block of E Houston Rd for a shooting around 2:20 a.m., where they found a suburban crashed into a ditch. Inside the passenger side, officials said, was an unidentified young man with gunshot wounds to the chest.
No one injured after officer shoots at armed homeowner while checking panic alarm, HPD says
The officer said he saw a man, who later identified himself as the homeowner, point a gun at him. Neighbors say it was a miracle nobody was hit.
2 dead, 2 injured after woman's ex-husband fires shots at home in Spring Branch on Thanksgiving: HPD
Granado is accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife and another man, while critically injuring a second man and a 15-year-old on Thanksgiving night, HPD said.
KHOU
HPD: Off-duty Harris County deputy shoots at suspect who broke into his car, tried to drive over him
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An off-duty Harris County sheriff's deputy shot at a suspect that Houston police said broke into his car in Memorial City Saturday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in an apartment's parking garage on Town & Country Way near the Katy Tollway. According to the...
Investigation underway after 2 men found shot a mile apart in northeast Houston, police say
Houston police say one man is dead after he was found shot in a crashed SUV. The second victim was reportedly found a mile away in critical condition and was transported to the hospital.
fox26houston.com
Man charged in Thanksgiving quadruple shooting in Houston, killed ex-wife
HOUSTON - A man has been charged by Houston police for shooting four people on Thanksgiving night. Houston police say Yonetsy Montriel Granado, 38, is charged with four felonies for shooting a woman and man to death and shooting a 15-year-old boy and another man, injuring them. PREVIOUS STORY: Thanksgiving...
fox26houston.com
Houston police investigate officer-involved shooting, suspect broke into off-duty deputy car
HOUSTON - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in west Houston. Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, police say an off-duty deputy saw someone breaking into their car at 10402 Town and Country Way. Preliminary information says the deputy got a notification on his phone from OnStar that his vehicle was being tampered with and possibly got broken into.
Man shot, killed after showing up with mallet where ex-wife was present, HCSO says
Investigators said the man showed up unannounced at the ex-wife's home with a rubber mallet. That's when her brother, who was in the house with her, went to confront her ex before shooting him, deputies said.
cw39.com
2 victims shot dead in parking lot in east Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people were shot and killed in a car Thursday afternoon outside of an apartment complex at the 200 block of Uvalde Road, near Highway 90. Harris County sheriff’s deputies said it appears that there was some sort of ‘transaction’ going on in the parking lot, before the shooting.
KHOU
HPD gives details after officers shoot into Kingwood home with owner inside
HPD called around to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. They started shooting when they saw a man inside with a gun, police say.
WFAA
HCSO: Man shot, killed after attacking person at ex-wife's house in divorce confrontation in Cypress, Texas
CYPRESS, Texas — A man was shot to death after attacking a person at his ex-wife's house Friday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to the sheriff, the man showed up at his ex-wife's house in Cypress, Texas upset about the division of property in their divorce proceedings. The man reportedly proceeded to attack an adult at the house who responded by grabbing a pistol and shooting the man, Gonzalez said.
2 dead in double shooting at NE Harris County apartment complex, HCSO says
According to police, the shooting is believed to have happened inside the car the two victims were found in after an alleged transaction.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed after allegedly attacking person inside residence with his ex-wife in NW Harris Co., HCSO says
HOUSTON – A man has been shot and killed after he attacked someone who then opened fire on him during an altercation involving his ex-wife, authorities say. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident took place Friday night in the 27000 block of Kendal Ridge Lane. Deputies were called...
'It hurts': Family of a 17-year-old killed in Gessner hit and run speaks about heartbreaking loss
"And it hurts me a lot because I don't get to see him no more, I don't get to hug him, I just want to tell him I love him one more time," says the teen's older brother said.
fox26houston.com
Woman, dog rescued after she drove car into ditch, was submerged in water
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman and her small dog were rescued from a submerged vehicle on Saturday evening. According to Harris County Constable Ted Heap, the woman came across high water driving through Bear Creek Park near northwest Houston. She tried to make a U-turn and accidentally drove off the road and slid into a ditch becoming partially submerged in water.
Investigation underway after body found in Port of Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a body was found in the water at Port of Houston. The body was discovered Friday around 10:30 a.m. after Port of Houston Authority radio reported it floating near a boat at Dock 20. At this point, police haven't released any additional details,...
Two people injured in reported La Porte house explosion, fire, city officials say
LA PORTE, Texas — Two people were injured in a reported house explosion that caused a fire in La Porte, Texas Saturday morning, according to the city. The La Porte Fire Department responded to reports of the explosion and fire on Rocky Hollow Road, which is near West Fairmont Parkway, around 11:54 a.m. Two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
