Tomahawk Nation
FSU climbs in ranking after beating UF
Florida State Seminoles football finished up the 2022 regular season on a high note on Friday, taking down the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) in a high-scoring thriller inside Doak Campbell Stadium. It’s the first time since 2016 that FSU won the state and the team’s best regular season and...
Tomahawk Nation
Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and Gators
A rivalry so bitter, it was born through brute force after being directed by the state government to play annually. Florida State, in its early days of a college football program, was looking to establish consistent competition with the University of Florida across all athletics — but the school, long having reaped the benefit of being the only “major” program and public school in the state, wasn’t trying to validate FSU as a football program.
Tomahawk Nation
Fan perspective from Florida State’s thrilling rivalry win over Florida Gators
Tomahawk Nation men’s basketball analyst Matt Minnick has been attending Florida State football games since 1986, although his first real memories are from the 1988-89 seasons. He believes Friday night was the 20th time he’s been a spectator for the head-to-head matchup vs. the Florida Gators. I was...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU stands strong in thrilling win over UF
The No. 16 Florida State Seminoles took down the Florida Gators 45-38 in nail-biting fashion at the Sunshine Showdown season finale on Friday. It was a matchup for the ages, one that went down to the wire on a drive filled with penalties and unnerving plays that could have led to an even more dramatic finish in Tallahassee. With Florida driving in search of the tying score, the defense held strong and won the State of Florida in victory formation.
Tomahawk Nation
5 questions, 5 answers: FSU beats UF to finish 9-3
No. 16 Florida State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) capped off a major leap of a third season under head coach Mike Norvell on Friday with a win over the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC), improving by four wins from last season. The Seminoles earned every inch of the win, fighting off...
Tomahawk Nation
What went right, wrong on offense for FSU vs. Florida
Florida State took a leap in the right direction over the course of 2022, writing all the wrongs of the first 2 seasons of the Mike Norvell regime. But this season had one last test of the season for Norvell, who had not beaten the Florida Gators since arriving in Tallahassee (2020’s game was canceled).
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State of Recruiting: Visitor list for FSU vs. UF
The Florida State Seminoles are hosting the Florida Gators in the final regular season game for the 2022 season, and numerous recruits are flocking to Tallahassee to witness the rivalry in person. Mike Norvell and his staff will host three official visitors as potential additions to #Tribe23, but significant talent...
Tomahawk Nation
No. 1 FSU soccer advances to the College Cup!
Florida State (17-2-3) defeated third seeded Arkansas (13-4-5) by a 1-0 score tonight at the Seminole Soccer Complex in Tallahassee, FL. Arkansas came out in a 3-5-2 formation. The goal was to dominate the midfield and not let Florida State crank up their well known possession tactics. This strategy was risky because playing with only three in the back means that there will be space for the excellent Seminole front line of Jody Brown, Beata Olsson and Onyi Echegini to exploit. However, the Hogs executed the plan perfectly. Florida State was not able to maintain possession in the first half. Therefore, most of the first half was played on the FSU side of the field.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. UF: Halftime notes, score, thoughts, stats
It’s been an offensive bonanza so far between No. 16 Florida State and the Florida Gators, with the two teams combining for 580 yards so far through two quarters of play. The two rivals have traded explosive play blow after blow, with the Gators especially finding success through the air. Quarterback Anthony Richardson is 5-10 for 151 yards, 3 touchdowns and one interception, hitting plenty of 20-plus yard passes against an overmatched Seminoles secondary.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU takes on Gators in Black Friday showdown
Staff predictions are here w/ TN confident that FSU finishes the regular season 9-3. Those outside the TN staff are picking FSU too. This is an excellent profile of Dillan Gibbons as he enters his final game in Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida will be without at least five wide receivers...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State wearing traditional uniforms vs. Florida
It’s the regular season finale with the stage set inside Doak Campbell Stadium where the No. 16 Florida State Seminoles (8-3, 5-3 ACC) take on the Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5 SEC) in the Florida Sunshine Showdown at 7:30 p.m. EST. Amongst the sold-out crowd in attendance will be numerous...
Tomahawk Nation
Quick hitter: FSU takes down Gators in offensive shootout
Florida State and Florida, over the last decade-plus, haven’t exactly played close games. With each program taking turns racking up successful runs, blowouts had become the norm in the series. In the last 14 meetings, only 2 games have been won by single-digit points. That trend was bucked on...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU soccer vs. Arkansas in Elite 8: How to watch, notes, game thread
Florida State is set to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Tallahassee today with a trip to the College Cup on the line. FSU, looking to defend its national title, has advanced to the Elite 8 in 16 of the last 18 seasons. The Seminoles earned their latest trip off...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher trolled on social media after Mike Norvell, FSU beat Florida
Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M team did not play Friday night, but that did not stop the Aggie head coach from being trolled on social media. FSU Twitter had a lot to celebrate Friday after Florida State defeated Florida 45-38 to snap a 3-game losing streak in the rivalry and improve to 9-3 on the year. While Seminoles fans appreciate Fisher leading the team to a national championship in 2013, they aren’t particularly happy with how he left for Texas A&M in 2017.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU basketball vs. Stanford: How to watch, notes, game thread
Florida State basketball, sitting at 1-5 on the year, is currently undergoing its worst start to a season since 1959 (1-7). The Seminoles have looked lackluster in each of their games this season, overcoming that to win just one matchup — a home game vs. Mercer earlier this week that FSU kept threatening to give away.
Tomahawk Nation
“Our guys battled:” Mike Norvell proud of team resiliency after beating Gators
Florida State football faced off against the Florida Gators inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday, adding another classic to a historic rivalry. No. 16 Florida State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) outlasted the Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) in an offensive shootout, with quarterback Jordan Travis having one of his best performances in a Seminoles’ uniform to will his squad to victory.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU football announces Senior Day honorees
No. 16 Florida State 8-3 (5-3 ACC) is set to take on the Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5 SEC) on Friday in a primetime matchup for the latest entry in the storied rivalry series. The game will also double as Senior Day, as Florida State is set to honor a multitude of players ahead of the game for their work in Tallahassee.
Tomahawk Nation
Jarrian Jones, Jammie Robinson, Shyheim Brown, Jordan Travis, Jared Verse and Trey Benson talk win against Florida
The Seminoles were back in Doak Campbell stadium for their final game of the regular season and second in-state matchup of the year. They rode into the game in the hunt for their fourth straight win and their ninth win of the season. Florida State entered the matchup with incredible momentum and to finish the season with a victory against Florida seemed to be the perfect ending.
WCTV
One killed, four injured in shooting at FAMU basketball court
UPDATE (10 p.m.): A spokesperson for FAMU said the initial belief is that none of the victims in a deadly shooting on campus were students at the university. The shooting killed one man and sent four to the hospital, according to police. FAMU and TPD continue to investigate. In a...
WSVN-TV
Florida teen who lost leg after shark attack bounces back, cheers 1st football game of senior season
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — From a difficult recovery in the hospital to cheerleading, the teenage victim of a horrifying shark attack in North Florida is bouncing back. Seventeen-year-old Addison Bethea lost her right leg following the June 30 attack off Keaton Beach, near the Florida Panhandle. “I know...
