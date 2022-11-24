ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanese constitutional council rules Hezbollah ally Karami won election seat

BEIRUT, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Lebanon's constitutional council on Thursday found that Hezbollah ally Faisal Karami had in fact won a seat in parliament during May's election and voided the election of opposition lawmaker Rami Finge.

The council also voided the election of lawmaker Firas Salloum and found that Nasser Haidar had won a seat, constitutional council president Tannous Mechleb told Reuters.

