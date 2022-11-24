ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel

Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family

Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row

Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
Thousands of apprentices quit over quality of schemes

Thousands of people are dropping out of apprenticeships every year, after firms provided little or no training, according to a report. The most recent official data suggests that nearly half of apprentices fail to complete their courses. EDSK, a think tank, found that the majority of people quitting cited "poor...

