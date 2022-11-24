ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

'Move your feet before you eat': 30th annual Turkey Trot kicks off in GR

By Lauren Kummer
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
The 30th annual Grand Rapids Public Schools Turkey Trot kicked off Thanksgiving morning with around 4,500 people signed up.

The family-friendly 5K run/walk raises funds for after-school athletics in the Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) district, enabling students to avoid having to “pay to play.”

The Turkey Trot started on Fulton Street outside of Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids and wound through downtown across streets and bridges before returning to the arena for the finish.

The LMCU Mini-Trot also took place. This race was free and perfect for kids who wanted to take part in the day’s fun.

Last year's race saw more than 4,200 participants and raised more than $100,000 from runners and sponsors.

Longtime Turkey Trot supporter Blue Care Network of Michigan served as the presenting sponsor for the ninth-straight year.

