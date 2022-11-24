Rain showers move in from the south and spread north during the morning hours. (Nov. 27, 2022) Rain showers end for everyone this evening, leading to dry and quiet weather overnight. Mostly overcast skies will remain, as will a northerly breeze. With low temperatures near 30 degrees, wind chills could dip into the upper 20s near daybreak.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO