Staten Island, NY

Staten Island baby, 3 months, awaits liver transplant: ‘She is a gentle soul but in so much pain’

By Dr. Gracelyn Santos
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Wainwright S
3d ago

With modern technology, you would think that they should be able to grow a new liver (via cloning, maybe) for this precious little baby.

