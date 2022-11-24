Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
21-year-old man shot, killed in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police say 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury was shot and killed after leaving a hookah bar Sunday morning. They say deputies were responding to a call of a person shot in the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Boulevard at around 4 a.m. Sunday, when they found McLaury with a gunshot wound.
WSFA
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are looking for a missing 5-year-old child, Aspen Jeter, WIS reported. Officials say around noon on Thursday, deputies were sent to a residence to conduct a welfare check on Aspen’s mother after she had not been seen since Nov. 1.
WESH
21-year-old man shot, killed in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police say 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury was shot and killed after leaving a hookah bar Sunday morning. They say deputies were responding to a call of a person shot in the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Blvd at around 4 a.m. Sunday, when they found McLaury with a gunshot wound.
Bicyclist dies after crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 69-year-old bicyclist has died after a crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday. According to a news release, a Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on North Powers Drive and approached the intersection...
click orlando
Bicyclist, 69, dies after car driven by 16-year-old strikes him in Orlovista, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old Orlando man died Sunday after he was struck while bicycling in Orlovista by a car that was being driven by a 16-year-old boy, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 11:39 a.m. on southbound North Powers Drive, approaching its intersection...
Suspect engages in standoff with Orange County deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A person has been arrested after a standoff Friday morning, Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said the incident happened near Chickasaw Trail and Turkey Drive. Deputies said they had approached a sexual battery suspect at a home near Pigeon Circle around 3 a.m.,...
One killed in fatal motorcycle crash in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Volusia County. The crash happened after 7 p.m. Saturday on Reynolds Road and Sylvan Road. Law enforcement said that the 69-year-old driver lost control on a curve and veered off the road.
Osceola sheriff asking for public’s help in locating missing 73-year-old
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 73-year-old man. Herman McClenton went missing on Nov. 24 around 4 p.m. from the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee. Deputies said McClenton is originally from the Eustis area...
WESH
3 people taken to hospital after Brevard County crash, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on U.S. 1 in Port St. John. Three people were transported to trauma centers following the crash. Fire Rescue said there was one other person who did not want to be...
Police search for suspect after 21-year-old shot, killed outside Daytona Beach Hookah Pub
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a bar early Sunday morning. Police responded to a shooting call around 3:57 a.m. near the intersection of Wild Olive Avenue and Seabreeze Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground...
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Police Assist Law Enforcement in Sanibel Island
The Orlando Police Department has been asked to assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island with patrol functions for the next five weeks. Florida’s west coast was hammered by Hurricane Ian. Sanibel Island is one area still feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Orlando officers will assist in patrol operations,...
WESH
Missing 5-year-old Orlando boy found dead
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies said early Thursday that missing 5-year-old Aaron Pena had been found dead. "It’s with a heavy heart that we must report that Aaron Pena was found, deceased, in a body of water not far from his home. We are grieving his loss and our prayers are with his family," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
fox35orlando.com
Ocoee Police search for deadly hit and run suspect
OCOEE, Fla. - The Ocoee Police Department is searching for a person who struck and killed a person walking across the street early Friday morning. A person was walking on Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, near the Forestbrooke community when they were struck by a car that fled the scene, police said.
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County 21-year-old killed in Thanksgiving day motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old died on Thanksgiving after he was struck by a car at a Seminole County intersection. FHP said the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Thursday when a Mazda was traveling southbound on Bird Lane approaching an intersection of East Lake Drive near the Casselberry area.
Orlando police officers help Sanibel Island with patrols
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police officers will assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island for the next five weeks, the department announced Friday. This is because there has been an increase in burglaries and thefts, even after Hurricane Ian. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith met with the first group of...
WESH
FAA: Helicopter crashes at airport in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A helicopter crashed in Titusville Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The helicopter's crew reported there was a partial engine failure. FAA said the helicopter crashed around 12:30 p.m. in a grass area at the Space Coast Regional Airport. Two people were in...
Florida man found dead behind bloody apartment door: report
Deputies in Seminole County investigated a homicide after a man was found dead in an apartment Tuesday night.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man allegedly attacks woman at Lake Square Mall
A Leesburg man allegedly attacked a woman in the parking lot at Lake Square Mall. Leesburg police were dispatched to the mall Tuesday afternoon after the woman called 911 to report the attack. The woman told the officer who interviewed her that she has been in a romantic relationship with 39-year-old Chaz Horne. She said that they had been celebrating his birthday by driving around the city when Horne told her to take him to Orlando to celebrate his birthday. She refused to take him because he had previously bought narcotics in Orlando. She said he got angry and that when she called her daughter on her cell phone to de-escalate the argument, Horne struck the left side of her face and grabbed her cell phone. He proceeded to throw the cell phone to the ground, shattering the phone’s screen. He hit her in the face with his fist a second time before getting out of the car and walking away. The officer noted in his report that he could see that her makeup was smeared and that her face was beginning to swell where she indicated Horne had hit her.
fox35orlando.com
Man killed after crashing head-on into concrete pole in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man died after troopers said he crashed into a concrete pole on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old man from Tallahassee was driving down State Road 44 toward Spring Garden Ave. in Volusia County around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. For an unknown reason, he lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a concrete pole head-on.
Motorcyclist dies after Seminole County crash, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Casselberry man has died following a crash in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. According to a news release, a Mazda was traveling southbound on Bird Road, approaching the intersection of East Lake Drive.
Comments / 2