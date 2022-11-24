ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

WESH

21-year-old man shot, killed in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police say 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury was shot and killed after leaving a hookah bar Sunday morning. They say deputies were responding to a call of a person shot in the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Boulevard at around 4 a.m. Sunday, when they found McLaury with a gunshot wound.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WSFA

5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are looking for a missing 5-year-old child, Aspen Jeter, WIS reported. Officials say around noon on Thursday, deputies were sent to a residence to conduct a welfare check on Aspen’s mother after she had not been seen since Nov. 1.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

westorlandonews.com

Orlando Police Assist Law Enforcement in Sanibel Island

The Orlando Police Department has been asked to assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island with patrol functions for the next five weeks. Florida’s west coast was hammered by Hurricane Ian. Sanibel Island is one area still feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Orlando officers will assist in patrol operations,...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Missing 5-year-old Orlando boy found dead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies said early Thursday that missing 5-year-old Aaron Pena had been found dead. "It’s with a heavy heart that we must report that Aaron Pena was found, deceased, in a body of water not far from his home. We are grieving his loss and our prayers are with his family," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Ocoee Police search for deadly hit and run suspect

OCOEE, Fla. - The Ocoee Police Department is searching for a person who struck and killed a person walking across the street early Friday morning. A person was walking on Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, near the Forestbrooke community when they were struck by a car that fled the scene, police said.
OCOEE, FL
WESH

FAA: Helicopter crashes at airport in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A helicopter crashed in Titusville Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The helicopter's crew reported there was a partial engine failure. FAA said the helicopter crashed around 12:30 p.m. in a grass area at the Space Coast Regional Airport. Two people were in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man allegedly attacks woman at Lake Square Mall

A Leesburg man allegedly attacked a woman in the parking lot at Lake Square Mall. Leesburg police were dispatched to the mall Tuesday afternoon after the woman called 911 to report the attack. The woman told the officer who interviewed her that she has been in a romantic relationship with 39-year-old Chaz Horne. She said that they had been celebrating his birthday by driving around the city when Horne told her to take him to Orlando to celebrate his birthday. She refused to take him because he had previously bought narcotics in Orlando. She said he got angry and that when she called her daughter on her cell phone to de-escalate the argument, Horne struck the left side of her face and grabbed her cell phone. He proceeded to throw the cell phone to the ground, shattering the phone’s screen. He hit her in the face with his fist a second time before getting out of the car and walking away. The officer noted in his report that he could see that her makeup was smeared and that her face was beginning to swell where she indicated Horne had hit her.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man killed after crashing head-on into concrete pole in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man died after troopers said he crashed into a concrete pole on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old man from Tallahassee was driving down State Road 44 toward Spring Garden Ave. in Volusia County around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. For an unknown reason, he lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a concrete pole head-on.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

