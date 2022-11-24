Read full article on original website
It’s easy to forget one of the finest standalone horror stories ever told is an episode of TV
Any horror movie that captures the imagination, seizes the zeitgeist, wins big at the box office, scores high with critics, or punctures the pop culture consciousness is virtually guaranteed to be turned into a franchise as quickly as possible. As a result, standalone stories that exist independently are becoming increasingly rare, but it’s very easy to forget that one of the finest one-and-done tales ever told was an episode of The X-Files.
Twitter isn’t taking well to Stephen King ditching the Elon Musk bashing to sing Chief Twit’s praises
Stephen King has been sort of a digital folk hero lately for continuously calling out new Twitter CEO Elon Musk on his bumbling takeover of the social media site. Now he’s catching heat for the opposite: praising Musk for his handling of Tesla. King has tweeted out things like...
Supporters defend Brie Larson from claims she doesn’t ‘deserve’ to be called Captain Marvel
Barely a day goes by without Brie Larson’s name gathering momentum on the internet, whether the Academy Award winner is posting some wholesome content, or fans are debating if Captain Marvel is an abomination against both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and cinema itself. The truth, as always, is impossible...
Netflix’s unexpectedly controversial new original shrugs off bad buzz to hit #1 in 84 countries
If ever there was a combination of filmmaker and property so destined to eventually be intertwined that the only surprise is that it didn’t happen sooner, it’s Tim Burton and The Addams Family. Hollywood’s premiere offbeat outsider always felt like the perfect candidate for the spooky and kooky franchise, with Wednesday finally being unleashed on Netflix this past… well, you can guess.
Latest Fantasy News: The next ‘Witcher’ spinoff reportedly revealed as fans realize Daemon’s actor from ‘House of the Dragon’ isn’t like his character at all
Even despite the fact that the main show on Netflix is standing on the precipice with Henry Cavill’s departure, The Witcher world is only expanding its horizons with more spinoffs, the latest of which is going to depict an unlikely gang of rogues trying to make their way in the volatile landscape of the Continent.
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Star Wars’ fandom realizes Disney has fired or replaced almost 20 filmmakers and stunning ‘Avatar 2’ posters introduce the movie’s protagonist lineup
Lucasfilm seems to change its mind about who should helm Star Wars in this glorious new era nearly as much as George Lucas used to change tiny details in his two trilogies in subtle, but nevertheless controversial ways. Now that more people are starting to realize a trend, the real question is if we can perceive any future for the galaxy far, far away that even remotely comes close to a coherent interconnected narrative like the one in Disney’s other big cinematic franchise.
‘Rogue One’ fans ponder how a scene-stealing icon could wind up in ‘Andor’
Offering comic relief in a story on a serious mission, K-2SO easily stole the show in Rogue One. With Andor being about the spy who played center stage in the Star Wars movie, fans are wondering where K-2SO has been. With the first season all wrapped up, the mechanical badass was a no show and now with season 2 set to come out at some unspecified time in the future, fans are wondering how he might make his appearance.
‘Wednesday’ stars paint their polarizing potential futures in wake of the shocking season one cliffhanger
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Wednesday. Right now, Wednesday is on Netflix and is reminding viewers of why the mysterious, spooky, creepy, and spooky ooky kooky can be fun. Though we did give it a positive review, it ends on one tantalizing cliffhanger that has left the fate of its crucial characters up in the air. Thankfully, even though the actors are as much in the dark as we are, they have shared some much-needed insight into what the future could hold for their respective characters.
A generation refuses to forgive a deliberately misleading fantasy that reduced them to emotional rubble
It’s rare for any movie to reduce an entire generational to a smoldering pile of emotional rubble, never mind a modestly-budgeted $17 million fantasy backed by the might of the Disney machine, but audiences of a certain age will never forget the first time they saw Bridge to Terabithia.
Queen feared Prince Harry was ‘a little too in love’ with Meghan, according to new biography
Queen Elizabeth II expressed concern that Prince Harry was “perhaps a little too in love” with Meghan Markle during the early days of their marriage, a new book has claimed. A new biography, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, sees the author and family friend to the royals, Gyles Brandreth, claim the comment was “as far as she came – to my knowledge at least – to ever uttering a word against the new Duchess of Sussex”. According to the book, the former monarch was “truly delighted” when Prince Harry first told her of his plans to marry the US actor,...
Netflix will pull 22 anime titles from its catalog due to the ad-support tier
Netflix‘s newest ad-support tier might have made it harder for viewers to access their favorite shows on the streaming platform. Asides from its top shows being inaccessible to those in this subscription tier, some of Netflix’s anime catalog was also affected. The Japanese Times reported that the Japanese...
Guillermo del Toro gives us our first official reaction to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
We’re fairly certain that the Avatar: The Way of Water embargo hasn’t lifted yet, mainly due to the fact that we’re even more certain the embargo hasn’t been declared yet. Whatever the case, James Cameron‘s sequel has received its first public reaction, and it’s in the form of glowing praise from Cameron’s longtime friend Guillermo del Toro.
Horror fans come out in force to support a nightmarish modern classic
If Pluto TV and Prime Video have seen an uptick in streams, it might be because of the latest Reddit debate about the 2014 horror/thriller The Babadook, which is streaming on the platforms. The soul-chilling storyline sees how a mother’s grief over her dead husband might have dire consequences for her child when a children’s book brings a sinister presence to life,
Will we ever meet Drax’s daughter in the MCU?
In the MCU, characters and the concepts planned for them change frequently. Intended villains go away for years, storylines get outright scuttled, and even heroes like Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise are not immune from such creative tinkering. In the first movie in the Guardians of the...
No, ‘wokeness’ isn’t why ‘Strange World’ flopped at the box office
Strange World is on track to turn into one of Disney’s biggest box office bombs in the company’s history, and there are heated arguments going on as to why the animated film has had such a disastrous reception. There’s a corner of the internet which in pinning the...
The only movie directed by the creators of ‘Stranger Things’ is an overlooked apocalyptic horror gem
At this stage, you’d have to travel far and wide to find anyone who doesn’t know who The Duffer Brothers are, which is understandable when the sibling duo are responsible for one of the most popular and successful TV shows of the last decade. However, nobody seems to either remember, realize, or even care about their 2015 feature Hidden.
‘Disney character turned slasher villain’ horror film fatigue is already setting in
We’ve had movies, animated films, and cinema more broadly in our lives for roughly a century now. Now that copyright is expiring on the earliest works across these mediums and they become a part of Creative Commons, we’re slowly and surely seeing more and more once-upon-a-time innocent children’s stories getting adapted into tried and true nightmare fuel. Winnie the Pooh, Peter Pan, and Bambi have all fallen victim to it so far.
Marvel fans’ jaws drop as Kevin Bacon casually makes DC references in the MCU
This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has finally arrived to truly kick off the holiday season, delivering a goofy and heartwarming story about the true meaning of Christmas. The core of the story is Drax and Mantis making an unscheduled trip to Earth to get the perfect gift for Peter Quill. He’s spent the last few movies singing the praises of his hero Kevin Bacon, so what would delight him more than getting the famed actor as his new toy?
A mesmerizing nightmare destined for classic status shapeshifts into a streaming smash hit
Horror reigns supreme as arguably the single most consistently popular form of cinema there is, with gorehounds eager to devour as much content as possible that covers virtually every single one of the genre’s innumerable bases. And yet, You Won’t Be Alone has slipped almost completely under the radar, despite being one of the year’s best-reviewed chillers.
A fascinating apocalyptic mystery barricades itself against the oncoming streaming storm
The majority of post-apocalyptic tales that manage to find a major audience tend to be star-studded thrillers, effects-heavy blockbusters, or high concept stories that promise to put a brand new spin on a well-worn formula. Deviating from that template, Joshua Wong’s The Calm Beyond looked inward to focus on a solitary character coming to grips with the end of the world.
