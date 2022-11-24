ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

3 men wanted in local business burglary, attempted auto theft, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bI6rn_0jML2Qks00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects are wanted in connection to a theft at a local business, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The theft happened at a store in the 5100 block of Summer Avenue.

On Nov. 22, at approximately 4 p.m., three men walked into the store and began asking the owner how to get key fobs for Infiniti vehicles.

MPD said the owner denied their requests, and the suspects left in a four-door black Infiniti with fake drive-out tags.

That’s when police said the owner discovered his work truck had been burglarized and a key fob programmer was missing.

The suspects in the same vehicle are also wanted for an attempted auto theft on Covington Pike that happened the same day, MPD said.

Police released photos of the suspects.

Investigators are asking the public for help identifying the men.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

MPD looking for suspects that broke into cell phone store on Summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for those responsible for breaking into a cell phone store on Friday morning in Northeast Memphis. Surveillance footage posted by the Memphis Police Department (MPD) shows three people breaking out a window at the Boost Mobile on Summer Avenue near Bartlett Road around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two teens charged in auto burglary, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens are behind bars and facing several charges after Shelby County Sheriffs said they were spotted trying to break into vehicles in Southeast Memphis. Two seventeen-year-olds have been arrested and charged with several offenses. Due to the fact they are minors, authorities have not released their names. Both suspects have been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis Police looking for suspects in deadly Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Frayser took place early Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). One man was located after officers responded to the shooting at 3:10 a.m. at 3081 Rainier St., according to MPD. That man was found to be dead at the scene, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged after shot fired in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing serious charges after an altercation in Parkway Village in July, MPD says. Bryan Williams has been charged with attempted second degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun (class B felonies). Memphis Police responded to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting on Sunday morning that has left one victim dead. The shooting took place on Rainier Street, according to police. One male shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Police say no description has been given of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Police looking for suspect of deadly hit-and-run that took place Saturday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly hit-and-run took place on Saturday at Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers communicated that they responded around 9 p.m. and found that a hit-and-run driver had struck a female pedestrian. The driver did not try to help that pedestrian, according to MPD. This woman did not survive her sustained injuries, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Frayser is in under investigation after Memphis Police discovered a man shot to death inside of a vehicle, but that’s not all officers found when they looked inside.  The shooting happened around midnight Friday, at time when many people were preparing for bed. In life there are consequences for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman carjacked at Cordova shopping center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman’s car was stolen in a carjacking Friday at a gas station on Germantown Parkway, police said. At 1:26 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking in the Trinity Commons shopping center at 676 Germantown Parkway. The victim’s blue Nissan Maxima was taken, and she was transported to Methodist Germantown in noncritical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

SUV sprayed with multiple gunshots in Black Friday shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to shooting call at Hickory Hill and Mt. Moriah at 1:38 a.m. When ABC24 arrived, a white SUV with multiple gun shots was still present at the scene. The driver's side of the SUV was sprayed with bullets from front to back. The SUV was seen stopped at a traffic intersection light in the street.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed, suspect apprehended after MS shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another man in custody after a shooting in Sardis, MS on Friday. The Panola County Sheriff said it happened near Belmont Road around 9:30 a.m. Two men were sitting together in a car when one man shot the other. The car they were in crashed into the […]
SARDIS, MS
WREG

Video of suspect vehicle released after shooting outside Orange Mound clinic

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police have released video of a suspect vehicle following a shooting outside a health clinic in Orange Mound Wednesday. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Haynes Road outside of the Shelby County Health Department’s Cawthorn Clinic around 10 a.m. According to police, officers found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

MPD asking for tips on car thefts near Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is asking for your help to find three people connected to two car thefts near Bartlett. According to MPD, the first car theft happened on November 22 at around 4 p.m. on the 5100 block of Summer Avenue. Three men entered a business and asked how to obtain key fobs for Infiniti cars, MPD told ABC24. MPD said the owner of the business refused to help him and the suspects left in a four door black Infiniti with fake drive-out tags.
BARTLETT, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Pedestrian hit and killed in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A pedestrian died Thursday night after being hit by a car in Whitehaven. Memphis police responded to the scene at E. Shelby Drive and Dalton Road around 10:15 p.m., where they pronounced the victim dead on the scene. According to MPD, the driver remained at the...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
123K+
Followers
136K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy